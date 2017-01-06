Johnson & Johnson: Credit Suisse Warns Of Herd Mentality

A broader market pullback could spark such outflows, and there's been a lively debate on Seeking Alpha about whether we're in store for one.

Credit Suisse equity analysts warn that shareholders of Johnson & Johnson and 24 other stocks widely held by active managers risk underperformance in the event of net fund outflows.

Credit Suisse Says Beware Of Crowded Trades

In a January 4th report, Credit Suisse's equity research team warned against owning 25 stocks that widely-held by active managers. Newsmax Deputy Finance Editor Rob Williams quoted from the report on Thursday:

We recommend against owning too many of these names due to: less opportunity for differentiation, underperformance over the life of our study and heightened risk of underperformance if news flow turns negative, and ongoing outflows from actively managed funds as the shift into passive continues.

Per Williams, one of the stocks the Credit Suisse analysts cited as being at risk in the event of fund outflows was Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Of course, the quote from the report raises the question of what sort of negative news might trigger such outflows. The simplest answer would be a general market pullback, and whether or not that's in the cards has been the subject of lively debate on Seeking Alpha this week.

Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Bryant warned we should "prepare for a fall of at least 19.8%," drawing an analogue to the bond shock of the early Reagan years. Taylor Dart countered that contrarian sentiment, and his favored technical indicator, the 20-month moving average on the S&P 500, show no sign of a near-term pullback. Meanwhile, pseudonymous Seeking Alpha contributor The Fortune Teller, drawing in part on valuation data, argued that U.S. equity markets "seem ready for a pullback... and deserve one."

To be clear, The Fortune Teller didn't predict a pullback (he's not a real fortune teller, after all), but noted the risks of one:

The statistics don't lie and the statistics have turned against the bet of the S&P 500 recording another positive performance this year. Even if 2017 ends up positively, this is exactly what putting money into the stock markets these days has become: a bet. A simple and pure bet that a few tweets [by soon-to-be President Trump] and a lot of good intentions would turn the economy upside down.

If you're long Johnson & Johnson and want to hedge your bet in light of Credit Suisse's warning and the pullback warnings of The Fortune Teller and Michael Bryant, we'll look at a couple of ways of doing so below.

Hedging Your Bet On JNJ

Remember, you hedge when you are bullish, but want to limit your risk in the event that you're wrong. If you've turned bearish on JNJ, you wouldn't want to stay long and hedge it, you'd want to exit your position. If you'd like a refresher on hedging terms first, please see the section titled "Refresher On Hedging Terms" in this previous article of ours Locking In Gold Gains.

Hedging JNJ With Optimal Puts

To find optimal puts and an optimal collar to hedge JNJ, we used Portfolio Armor's iOS app, but you don't need the app for this. You can find optimal hedges yourself by using the process we outlined in this article if you're willing to do the math. Either way, you'll need to determine your "threshold," the maximum decline you are willing to risk. This will vary depending on your risk tolerance.

We did something a bit different here and used a slightly different threshold for each hedge. For the put hedge, we used a threshold of 13%. If you are more risk-averse, you could use a smaller threshold. All else equal, though, the higher the threshold, the cheaper it will be to hedge.

Here are the optimal puts as of Thursday's close to hedge 1,000 shares of JNJ against a greater-than-13% drop by late July.

As you can see at the bottom of the screen capture above, the cost of this protection was $2,190, or 1.87% of position value. A few points about this hedge:

To be conservative, the cost was based on the ask price of the puts. In practice, you can often buy puts for less (at some price between the bid and ask). The 13% threshold includes this cost, i.e., in the worst-case scenario, your JNJ position would be down 11.13%, not including the hedging cost. The threshold is based on the intrinsic value of the puts, so they may provide more protection than promised if the underlying security declines in the near term, when the puts may still have significant time value.

Hedging JNJ With An Optimal Collar

In addition to determining your threshold, the largest decline you're willing to risk, when hedging with a collar you need to determine your "cap," which refers to the maximum upside you are willing to limit yourself to if the underlying security appreciates significantly. For that, you might want to consider what the stock's potential return is over the time frame you're hedging.

The potential return over the next six months implied by the consensus 12-month Wall Street price target for Johnson & Johnson is about 3.5% (based on the data from Nasdaq below).

We checked Portfolio Armor's website to get its potential return for the stock too (for an explanation of its process, see the section titled "Calculating A Potential Return For Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)" in this article). Our site was less bullish than Wall Street, estimating a potential return of about 1% over the next 6 months. We ended up using 6% as a cap, because that was the highest number at which we could eliminate the out-of-pocket hedging cost, as long as we increased the threshold slightly, to 15%.

This was the optimal collar, as of Thursday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of JNJ against a >15% drop by late July while not capping an investor's upside at less than 6% by then.

As you can see in the first part of the collar above, the cost of the put leg was $1,520, or 1.30% of position value (the app was able to use a cheaper put strike due to the lower net cost of the hedge). But as you can see in the second part of the collar below, the income generated from the call leg was $1,730 or 1.48% of position value.

So the net cost of this collar was negative, meaning an investor would collect an amount equal to $210, or 0.18% of position value when opening this hedge. A couple of notes to bear in mind:

Similar to the situation with the optimal puts, to be conservative, the cost of the optimal collar was calculated using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls; in practice, an investor can often buy puts for less and sell calls for more (again, at some price between the bid and the ask). So, in reality, an investor would likely have collected more than $210 when opening this collar.

This hedge may provide more protection than promised if JNJ declines in the near future due to time value (for an example of this, see this article on hedging Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)). However, if JNJ spikes in the near future, time value can have the opposite effect, making it costly to exit the position early (for an example of this, see this article, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rewards Cautious Investors Less).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.