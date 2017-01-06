Bashing Macau Gaming Stocks Is Irrational: Market Recovery Continues Moving Toward A 12% YoY Increase

We think the recent battering of these socks has come from institutional algo exit criteria blind to on the ground sentiment we've uncovered.

"Stock prices have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau." -- Economist Irving Fisher, three days before the 1929 Crash

The long famous, or infamous, quote above attributed to one of the nation's most prominent economic gurus of that age is a premiere example of the traps of expertise that can drug both dispensers and recipients of predictions. With regard to Macau casino stocks, we've seen the opposite of Fisher's fatuous forecast of 88 years ago. Analysts have waved flawed caution flags despite the bullish catalysts they agree on with these stocks. It's become something of a bacillus that has infected otherwise bullish outlooks on the market and prices of leadership stocks in the space.

We'll plead as guilty as anyone to the temptation to enthuse bullishly, just as we emerge from a period when much bearish sentiment emanated from the analyst community. The sheer immensity of the marketplace and the investment base of Macau does attract extreme coverage of both sentiments. We make no pretense here to the business of issuing Papal Bulls (pardon the pun) on what we believe are the continuing opportunities for investors in the sector. But, overall, we're quite prepared to be judged on batting average. That implies we'll have our share of swings and misses as well as base hits.

For what it's worth: Despite the fusillades of baffling sell programs on the space undervaluing the stocks, we remain unabashedly bullish both intermediate and long term on the Macau casino space.

Our favorites:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS): Shares are $55 as of this writing; an absurd valuation in our view.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN): As of this writing, shares are $91.16, up from a recent low of $88. This one is likewise loaded with positive catalysts, but beaten down by too many caution flags.

We also like Melco Crown Entertainment (NASDAQ:MPEL), trading at $16.14, a lot and MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) at $29.00. We'll deal separately with these two companies in another article because the drivers of their shares spring from a much broader palette than the two stocks covered here. In MGM's case, it is its dominant Las Vegas strip performance and new entry at National Harbor, Maryland. As for Melco, it is its City of Dreams property that is in Manila, in the Philippines.

Wynn and LVS share the following common earnings drivers:

1. Both have big presences in Macau and two properties in Las Vegas. Outside of those jurisdictions, Wynn remains unrepresented for the moment. LVS' Bethlehem, Pa., property -- while really killing it -- is too small a part of the whole at the moment to figure into the mix.

2. Both companies are run by entrepreneurial visionaries who have never hesitated to place large bets on their unshakable conviction that integrated casino resorts serving densely populated market areas are how casinos make money now and in the future.

3. Both companies figure as strong entries for potential license awards to develop integrated resorts in Japan. The nod can come for both this year. Wynn is far more leveraged than LVS, but it's fair to state for both companies that leverage and maturities are highly manageable, particularly for LVS. So both, in our view, can easily finance a multibillion-dollar move into Japan if they are awarded licenses. We could see them partnered up together, or with Japanese companies.

4. Wynn's business model is a clear target at an upscale customer at properties designed to also attract aspirational visitation from mass customers. In other words, the excitement generated by the presence of big clusters of glamorous high-rolling gamblers at its tables is in itself a magnet to also attract mass "lookie-loo" business. Add to that the "wow" factor in the properties themselves and you have a paradigm that has propelled company growth in Las Vegas, and back in the heyday of Atlantic City in the 1980s.

5. LVS has a clear target at mass business and the MICE segment in particular (Meetings Incentives, Conventions, Expo). It will get VIP business because the quality of its properties are competitive with Wynn. But just as the lookie-loo business is a healthy, no cost marketing plus for Wynn, the VIP business is a byproduct of the company's primary targeting of mass business.

6. Both companies are sworn believers in dividends and have continued to pay them through the recent 2015 Macau maelstrom.

Investigating the Disconnect

In my opinion, there has been a baffling disconnect between what my own metrics and contact network have led me to conclude about Macau-centric stocks and the daily trading downsides. After reaching recent highs, both companies fell back way deeper than one would have anticipated. Given the number of upside catalysts that have been developing in Macau since late last summer and the fading prospects of more nuclear crackdowns by the Chinese government, the trade on these stocks is a frustrating head-scratcher for investors.

We understand the market follows its own often eccentric path to finding true value, and that is its ultimate wisdom. I am a believer. However, watching the price deterioration of these two companies shares over the past 60 days despite upside news just didn't fit into my conception of the market seeking a sensible level on the trades. Exactly the opposite has occurred. It has appeared to me that the market has been hammering the stocks without palpable reason.

Let me stipulate now this wasn't an exercise in ego. I have been strongly bullish on these companies all year citing what I believe, primarily as an industry insider, were strong fundamentals in performance, superior management and phenomenal forward prospects. If I was wrong, I readily confess to an excess of enthusiasm just as I saw the evolution of an excess of pessimism from other observers. But first I had to dig down a lot deeper, looking for factors that I believed had little to do with fundamentals.

So with my Sherlock Holmes deerstalker hat, pipe and magnifying glass, I attempted to uncover clues beyond traditional data points that were contributing to the sloshing of these shares in nowhere town and spiking south to boot. To accomplish this, I first enlisted the efforts of my own network of industry associates, friends old and new on the ground in Macau. Second, I worked the phones to friends, associates and operatives on the buy side of funds, banks, etc. to get a grasp on their views. Did they agree with me that there was a disconnect? Or was I merely witnessing simple profit-taking toward year-end, given the run-up the group had seen this year? Stipulation: This network is diverse, educated, on the spot, but like all opinions, isn't fallible.

I got lots of perplexed stares from some of my email and phone correspondents. One source said, "My guess, it's the worry about China in the upcoming Trump years. That could contribute to uncertainty in the minds of institutional investors. If you are sitting on profits, you might be more inclined to take money off the table now rather than waiting for Xi to drop another nuclear bomb on the industry as one small tit for tat move against Donald."

Most everyone else agreed that, more or less, this buyside person's view could have substance enough to send jitters through the sector that could send an exit strategy message to large block holders.

"I mean, if you're already sitting on a respectable profit why hang around waiting for some political shoe to drop?" said another source.

Still another said, "Look, the Chinese are forecasting around 6.4% GDP growth against a lot of what sure as hell seems like headwinds in the macroeconomy. It goes beyond a shaky real estate profile. Steel looks crappy, employment could get iffy, the RMB is misbehaving. Taken together its not a lot to cheer about for the ultimate impact of all this on the consumer discretionary economy."

We put these views to industry people. What follows is a broad consensus of how they saw the inflection point between the larger economy and the gaming proclivities of Macau patrons.

1. While no one can ever predict anything about politics, hard or even soft evidence that more hammer blows are now aimed at Macau gaming at best live in the world of your guess is as good as mine. Our interviewees saw no currency or regulatory threats anywhere in the foreseeable future.

2. The analyst reports that caution potential bearish news out of the Chinese government ahead are not based on any fact pattern extracted from either public or private policy statements they know of. And nearly all these individuals questioned have personal friendships with government people, from clerks way up the line to people both in Macau and Beijing.

3. There is no question that the passage of gaming in Japan is seen by Macau officialdom is on the watch list of potential competitive legalization. "Even though we could be at least four years away from the first opening door, remember, the Chinese are long-term thinkers. They realize Japan is a giant, just awoken. They know for sure its Asian customer footprint beyond Japan will be huge. They aren't stupid. They know all about how Macau customer databases can be leveraged to produce business from Japan."

4. Said one old hand China watcher friend in Asia, "Even if they did an extreme thing like banning Macau operators from developing Japan it would have zero effect. They also know that if it wasn't current Macau operators plunging into Japan, it would be others. And if they went to that protectionist extreme, they'd be imposing a de facto tariff on the business base. And then how could they politically whine about Trump wagging trade restrictions in their faces?"

Recovery

From last August's GGR number through December, monthly increases over 2015 have produced a cumulative plus 30.4% upside, which has shrunk the 2016 decline from 2015 to 3.3%. Q4 VIP business recorded the first y-o-y growth, up over 15%. For the full year, VIP was down 12% an improvement over the disastrous early months of 2015, but mass was up 6% yoy in 2016.

Estimates for 2017 GGR range from an 8% to 10% increase in total GGR. Our numbers based on our own metrics and a consensus of our on the ground associates put the estimate a bit higher, between 12% and 13% y-o-y growth. This is primarily based on two factors:

a) The absorption of the two new Cotai properties from Wynn and LVS that showed the market needed the increased 4,1000 rooms. There was movement by existing customers between properties that appeared to show the market just about eluding out and out cannibalization. More telling average bets were trending up in most properties among mass play and premium mass as well as VIP.

b) The new MGM Cotai 1,500-room property is scheduled to open in Q2 of this year. If forward GGR estimates hold, that means the property will debut in an up market. Adding to the room base for weekends, holidays and special events will offset any possible cannibalization issues. Overall consensus estimates for this year's GGR have the MGM property baked in. We also believe the next door neighbor proximity of MGM to Wynn Palace will create strong cross foot traffic for both properties. They will feed off each other on special events and change of luck decisions by patrons.

Conclusion

By a wide consensus, our interviewees did not expect any big punitive measures from either Macau or Beijing. And they, in fact, felt the industry, while always watchful, currently felt very good about prospects for this year and the out years as well.

After lots of digging, we believe the Macau sector has a healthy year ahead, specifically LVS and Wynn. Both from a business and officialdom perspective there is only one last barrier to bust: the infrastructure improvements. The much-awaited light rail transit system is making progress, due to open in early 2019. The Hong Kong Bridge and land reclamation projects are scheduled for a year later. All of this translates in our view, and in the views of dozens of on-the-ground individuals we spoke to, to strong forward earnings profiles for both of these stocks against what we continue to believe are very attractive entry points.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.