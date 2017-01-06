Real Estate Weekly: REIT Rally Continues As Data Centers And Malls Outperform

Mortgage rates fell for the third consecutive week. We sense that market conditions, particularly related to interest rates, are normalizing after post-election volatility.

Construction spending data was slightly better than expected, but much of this strength was a result of higher construction costs.

Despite the negative headlines from Macy's and Kohls, mall REITs gained nearly 4% this week. Malls have had significant success in redeveloping vacated department stores into more productive uses.

Weekly Review

The REIT ETF indexes (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and (NYSEARCA:IYR) finished the week higher by 2%, propelled by a 4 basis point decline in 10Y yields. REITs are up 4% over the past two weeks. Meanwhile, S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) rose 1.45%. Construction ETFs were up on the week as well. The commercial construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) rose 0.7% while the homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) rose 1.3%.

Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 12pm Friday

Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (NYSEARCA:REM) finished the week higher by 2.7% and the international real estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) gained 3.1%. Equity REITs finished 2016 with a 9% total return.

The 10-Year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:IEF) fell roughly 4 basis points this week. After a steep decline in yields through Thursday, the 10Y recovered after the hotter-than-expected average hourly earnings data on Friday.

As we have continued to point out, much of the rise in Treasury yields has been fueled by rising inflation expectations rather than real yields. Since the lows in early July, the nominal 10 Year yield has risen roughly 100 basis points while the real (inflation adjusted) yield has risen just 50 basis points. This is important for real estate investors because real estate assets have inflation-hedging properties that nominal bonds do not have. Thus, we look at real yields as the more appropriate measurement of the risk-free rate for real estate.

The REIT/Rate correlation that has dominated movements in REIT shares over the past several years returned with a vengeance over the past several weeks after seeming to be subside in the immediate aftermath of the election. Rolling 20-day correlations between REITs and the 10-Year Treasury reached record highs last week, but fell slightly over the past week.

In December, the Fed signaled that it projects three rate hikes in 2017, slightly higher than the two they saw during their last meeting. This week, the market-implied odds of a March rate hike stayed roughly the same as last week at roughly 25%.

Click to enlarge

CME Group

Data center REITs continued a strong month led by Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), Coresite (NYSE:COR), Dupont Fabros (NYSE:DFT) and QTS (NYSE:QTS). The data center sector is now up 17% over the past month.

The Yield REIT sectors outperformed for a third consecutive week. The net lease sector was led Verreit, (NYSE:VER), National Retail (NYSE:NNN), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), and Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC). Healthcare also outperformed led by Omega (NYSE:OHI) and HCP (NYSE:HCP).

Despite all the negative headlines around Macy's and other department stores, Mall REITs performed very well. General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) gained nearly 4% while Simon Properties (NYSE:SPG) gained nearly 5%. Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) and Tanger (NYSE:SKT) also gained 4%. Malls have been successful in redeveloping closed department stores into more productive uses and can charge significantly higher rents on that vacated space.

Apartments and student housing underperformed this week as some data suggested that the mini-boom in multifamily construction may not subside as quickly as expected. Camden (NYSE:CPT), UDR (NYSE:UDR), and MAA (NYSE:MAA) were the laggards.

Hotels were the lone laggard on the week. Host Hotels (NYSE:HST) led to the downside, falling 2% on the week.

Economic Data

This was a busy week for both macroeconomic data and real estate-specific data. Construction spending data came in slightly better than expected, but we point out that much of the rise in construction spending is attributable to higher construction costs. Employment data was roughly as-expected with the pickup in average hourly earnings being the highlight. Construction employment, though, continues to be weak. Mortgage rates fell for the third consecutive week. Auto sales continued to be strong through the end of 2016, and we propose some theories on how that impacts long-term economic trends going forward.

Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire

Every week, we like to dive deeper into some of the more interesting trends we see occurring in the real estate markets.

Construction Spending

As we highlighted in our January Construction update, private construction spending has stabilized in recent months after late-summer softness. This week's release of the November data showed private construction spending rose 0.95% month over month and is now up 4.5% year over year. Residential construction activity has continued to slow in recent months while nonresidential construction has stabilized.

Residential construction spending is still well below its 2006 peak while nonresidential construction now exceeds its 2008 peak by 5%. Note that these are nominal figures and have not been adjusted down for inflation. Inflation in the construction sector has been significant since 2013 (about 4.5% per year). Thus, the "real" growth in rentable space has been more moderate than the nominal construction spending data might suggest.

We break down the nonresidential data further to isolate the "investable" real estate sectors. Office construction spending now exceeds its 2008 peak by more than 10%. Commercial construction spending (which includes warehouses and retail) has seen a more moderate recovery and is still 20% below 2008 levels. Lodging construction nearly shut-off after the recession, but has seen considerably growth over the last two years. Again, keep in mind that these are nominal spending figures.

Construction Employment

Both BLS and ADP employment data was slightly weaker than expected, but wage growth picked up at a healthy rate. We focus on the construction employment data. Construction employment continues to be soft, declining by 3,000 in December. Five of the last nine months have shown MoM declines.

Construction employment includes all types of projects unrelated to commercial real estate, so we further focus on the construction of buildings. There was less construction work on buildings (both residential and total) in December.

ADP data shows a more pronounced downtrend in private construction employment.

Mortgage Rates Decline

30-Year Mortgage rates, which tend to track movements in medium and long term Treasury bonds, again declined this week. Mortgage rates surged after the election on higher interest rates, but have retreated significantly off of the recent highs.

Auto Sales & Clothing Sales

The strong demand for cars and trucks continued through the end of 2016. Nearly 18 million cars and trucks were sold in 2016, and the annualized rate of selling in December was the highest since 2005.

How is this real estate-related? For one, there has been ongoing discussion in some circles that the "Uber" economy is a structural economic shift whereby consumers forego the car and use shared transportation or simply live more sedentary lifestyles and have items delivered to them via e-commerce. This thinking has fueled the 'demise of brick-and-mortar' discussion.

Strong auto sales are one indication that this theorized structural shift is not actually occurring on any large scale outside of the most car-unfriendly cities.

There are indications that spending on cars has come at the expense of spending on clothing and other apparel. Clothing retail sales have been in a consistent downtrend as a percent of total retail sales since the recession. This trend has been at the heart of the weakness is department stores and other clothing-focused retailers.

Is the decline in clothing spending structural or cyclical? We believe there are structural factors at play, most notably that clothes simply last much longer. The 'athleisure' trend may be behind the weakness: Nike and Under Armor clothing seem to last forever. Better washing machine technology and greater use of more durable fabrics means consumers simply don't need to update their wardrobe as often. Just a theory, but perhaps this explains some of the weakness in recent years.

Cyclical factors are likely at play, too. Consumers have a "hierarchy of needs" and spending on each subsequent level requires the attainment of the lower level. Food, cars, education, and housing come first. Sales growth in these categories have been robust since the recession. Clothing is near the top, and perhaps as income growth rises and the lower level needs are attained, clothing sales will recovery.

Bottom Line

We get the sense that market conditions, particularly those related to interest rates, have normalized after the significant post-election volatility. The sharp rise in inflation expectations and nominal yields following the unexpected Trump victory seemed to reflect an unrealistic expectation that President Elect Trump's campaign promises would instantly become reality.

The 20 basis point decline in 10 year yields since mid-December, which has caused interest-rate-sensitive sectors to outperform, seems to reflect an expectation of more moderate policies from the next administration. As we've seen from the last administration, "hope and change" can take a very long time, even with a unified government.

On a more micro level, the action in the mall sector was particularly interesting this week, and was a good illustration of the nuances of mall REIT performance, which does not always follow movement in retail stocks. Macy's (NYSE:M) fell nearly 15% this week after announcing layoffs and store closings and hinting that holiday sales were disappointing. Despite this, mall REITs rallied nearly 4%. Department stores have been a drag on mall REIT performance in recent years and malls have had significant success in redeveloping the vacated department stores spaces into more productive uses that drive traffic to the malls: gyms, food courts, and more successful retailers.

We caution readers to do their own research when it comes to retail performance. As we continue to point out, for whatever reason, the financial media disproportionately reports on negative retail news: store closings, layoffs, etcetera. Readers are surprised to learn that 2016 was one of the best years for retail in more than a decade and occupancy at malls and shopping centers exceeds 95%. We continue to have a more positive view on brick-and-mortar than consensus.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. Again, we encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

