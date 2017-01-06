Double Whammy: ISM Figures For December

Overview:

The ISM Manufacturing PMI Index was released January 3 and contained some encouraging signs of a pickup in manufacturing. Over the course of the year, the sector has been a laggard failing to show any signs of considerable strength. Nevertheless, according to the data released Tuesday, things seem to be turning themselves around.

Data Overview:

Overall, the Index registered an increase of 1.5 to 54.7 from 53.2 in November beating overall economist projections for the month. To start the year, the PMI has been volatile, and at times dipping below 50. However, getting into Q4, the index has been on a steady uptrend suggesting that the manufacturing sector has finally found its footing, boosted by a rebound in commodity prices.

Demand Side Showing Strength:

The report showed that new order growth accelerated 7 points, to 60.2 from 53.2. Out of the 18 sectors, 12 reported new order growth suggesting that the resurgence in demand was broad-based. This is certainly an encouraging sign for the sector as signs of demand had been previously hard to come by. The renewed demand should continue to benefit the sector providing a tailwind for overall productivity and GDP growth.

Perhaps another encouraging sign has been production growth. Production growth registered a nearly 4 point increase to 60.23 from 56.0, further suggesting the renewed pickup in demand as manufacturers looked to increase inventory. Overall, production growth has been increasing for the quarter, an encouraging trend for the sector.

Members of the sector are bullish going into 2017, with many describing demand as healthy and strong. Many members expect further gains will continue.

Inflation Firming

The rise in prices certainly stuck out as the most notable piece of the report, as it continued to fuel fire to the inflation story heading into 2017. Overall, prices rose more than 10 points to 65.5 from 54.5. Moreover, 14 out of the 18 sectors reported a rise in prices further substantiating the broad-based pickup in inflation. Much of the rise is likely due to increasing input prices from underlying commodity prices. After a 2-year glut, renewed demand and a cut-down in supply has fueled metal and oil prices in 2016 and may continue into 2017.

The pickup in prices is an encouraging sign, namely because it is proof that the rebound in commodities, which acted as a drag on the overall economy, is now being felt and will act as a tailwind for the sector.

We have upped our rating from red to yellow for the manufacturing sector, after a strong quarter for the ISM data. Below is a picture of the macro scorecard and future estimates. Estimates are sourced alongside GDP. This has come given the rebound in commodity prices that we view will act as a positive tailwind for the sector as new projects come online, utilization rates tick up and new jobs are added. We continue to wait for a sustained trend, but are continuing to remain overweight to leveraged commodity producers that are set to benefit from the reversal in the sector.

Click to enlarge

Non-Manufacturing PMI

For the month of December, the non-manufacturing PMI registered 57.2, matching figures for the month of November. The figures beat our estimates of 56.0 and were above the 2016 average of ~ 55. The report suggested that growth continued in the sector, marking its 89th consecutive month of growth. Positive news out of the service sector should be supportive of the year-end rally in stocks, as the consumer sector represents 2/3 of economic output.

Data Download

Positive developments from the report consisted of a rise in new orders of roughly 4 points. Much like in the manufacturing sector, the rise in new order growth suggests that demand is improving and may be foreshadowing future investment.

Moreover, several respondents continued to have an upbeat, business-as-usual tone suggesting that new projects were coming online and demand remained strong.

Another key point was the rise in prices that further corroborated the inflation story that we have seen play out in the equity, and particularly, the bond markets.

Below are our estimate and scorecard for the ISM sector. A color of green indicates positive momentum and is supportive of a bullish case for equities. Forecasts are used using regressions with GDP. They are updated on a monthly basis.

Click to enlarge

Overall, we like the continued growth trend in the service sector as it acts as support for a bullish stance on equities. However, given stretched valuations in the US equity markets, we are remaining on the sidelines for service sector stocks despite the sector's strength throughout much of this bull market.

Conclusion

The overall PMI figures showed the strongest growth in 2 years and were certainly a powerful way to ring in the new year for a sector which has certainly struggled. Moreover, the non-manufacturing PMI suggested the service sector remained a bulwark for the US economy. We were surprised at the strength of the data given our caution regarding the US economy, given the fact that growth slowed down. There are still a variety of downside catalysts, namely the dollar and political upsets in Washington; however, we feel that the return of inflation, particularly as it relates to the manufacturing sector, suggests that commodities are back. We are looking for outperformance in a broad-based commodity basket and are continuing to buy the dips whenever they come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information expressed in the article contains the opinions of Blackvault Investments and in no way is acting as a solicitation and/ or offering of investment advice.