Learning From V.F. Corp.'s 'Expensive' Past

V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) is the type of company that might not seem especially flashy, but has been getting the profitable business thing right for years now. The company has a powerful set of brands including names like The North Face, Timberland, Vans, Lee, Wrangler and Nautica. A decade ago V.F. Corp. was generating $500 million or so in profits. Last year the number was over $1.3 billion. Moreover, the share count was reduced during this time, resulting in an average compound growth rate for earnings-per-share of about 11% per annum.

The dividend has followed suit, also increasing by double digits, with an uptick in the overall payout ratio. During the past two recessions you had a 11% and 9% drop in per share earnings, but otherwise profits have been marching upwards for some time.

Despite this solid history, the share price has languished in the last couple of years. In 2015 the security had a total gain of negative 14.4%, with dividends included. Last year the security generated a return of negative 11.8%. Had you invested $1,000 to start 2015, the value after two years would be closer to $750.

Now when you see or hear that sort of thing, there are often a couple of notions that come to mind. For a good deal of people, this is the sort of thing that they dread in the investment world. You invest to make money, and thus seeing a lower value doesn't necessarily feel particularly warm and fuzzy. I'd call this the "knee jerk" reaction. You have to train yourself to think logically when this sort of thing occurs.

On the other hand, the fundamental crowd will look at an improving business - more earnings, higher payouts - and cheer the lower price. In the long term share price will eventually follow business results, but in the short term anything can happen. And its lower rather than higher prices that provide a benefit when you're buying.

So the question of the day is: should the languishing share price be cheered or feared? I'd contend that the lower share price is good news for the net buyers out there. However, unlike many other securities that fall drastically in price, I'd also point out that we're just now back to what I'd consider "reasonable" for V.F. Corp.

Let's look at some history to get a better feel for what I mean.

If you go back to 1997, V.F. Corp. was earning a split-adjusted $0.70 or so per share, paying an annual dividend near $0.20 and shares were trading around $11.60 or thereabouts. That equates to a starting yield of 1.7% to go along with a starting earnings multiple near 17. The company has come a long way since then.

Over the past two decades' earnings-per-share have grown by an average compound rate of about 8.2% per annum. And once I give you this information, you'd have a pretty good chance at approximating what the share price did as well: it grew by about 8.3% per annum during that period. Over the long term, given reasonable starting and ending valuations, share price tends to track business results.

Meanwhile, the dividend grew by north of 11% per annum as a result of both strong earnings growth and an expanding payout ratio. V.F. Corp. went from paying out about a fourth of earnings to paying out closer to half of its profits.

That's the long-term view. Now what I'd like to point out is that the consistency you have the in long term is a whole lot more erratic in the short term. I'll show you what I mean:

You can see that the dividend per share column is mostly consistent. You had a few instances where the payout was dramatically increased, but there was never a cut in there. Indeed, the history of dividend increases goes well beyond what you see here.

Earnings per share have a bit more volatility, but still represent quite a bit of consistency. The values range from the worst year of negative 11% and the best year of a 27% improvement. And even then, some of this is related to "snap back" earnings - i.e. seeing a drop during the recession only to get back to and above the pre-recession level in quick order.

Alternatively, the share price movements are much more volatile. If you take nothing else from this illustration, that should be it: dividends are fairly consistent, earnings are apt to be in-between, and the share price can be all over the place. In the long term it works out, but in the short term there are all sorts of things that can happen.

Here you had a 36% reduction in one year and 48%, 47% and 65% increases in other years. The range is a whole lot wider. So you have to be prepared to stomach these sorts of things. Share prices are going to swing more than business results would suggest.

Let's break down a few of the above periods to get a better understanding of how this impacts the value proposition.

From 1997 to 2005, dividends per share grew by 47% and earnings per share grew by 67% (you can use annualized numbers too, but this works fine for our example). On the other hand, the share price "only" grew by 19%. As a result, a few things happen.

For one thing, with earnings growth outpacing dividend growth, the payout ratio would actually be declining. And this is precisely what we saw: the payout ratio went from 27% down to 24%. Just as interesting, the lagging stock price means that the earnings multiple would go down and the dividend yield would increase. Indeed, the P/E ratio went from 16.6 down to 11.8 and the dividend yield went from 1.6% up to 2%.

Some might perceive this decrease in share price as bad news. What it turned out to be was a "coiled spring" in the years to come.

From 2005 to 2009, earnings per share grew by 10%, the dividend was increased by 110% and the share price increased by 32%. This is an interesting set of circumstances. With the dividend outpacing earnings growth by such a wide margin, you had a payout ratio go from 24% all the way up to 46%. And with the share price outpacing earnings growth, the P/E ratio went from 11.8 to 14.2. The third consideration, dividend growth outpacing share price appreciation, means that the dividend yield increased from 2% up to 3.2%.

So the growth of the business wasn't as robust, but shareholders saw a greater benefit from 2005 to 2009 as compared to 1997 through 2005 as a result of lower expectations/starting valuation.

Let's look at 2009 through 2014. Here the dividend increased 88% and earnings per share we up an impressive 139%. Yet the share price appreciated much, much faster - increasing 309%. This once again created a disparity.

The payout ratio declined from 46% down to 36% as a result of faster earnings growth. The P/E ratio went from 14.2 all the way up to 24.3 as a result of the exceptionally fast share price appreciation. And the dividend yield dropped from 3.2% down to just 1.5%.

At this point, the investor from 2009 through 2014 captured way more than their fair share of the business results. Dividend and earnings growth was impressive (13% and 19% per year) but the share price appreciation was ludicrous: over 32% per annum for a five-year stretch. With dividends included, a $1,000 starting investment would have turned into $4,300 just five years later.

What comes next should not be a surprise. Even if the business improved, you're already working off a fairly lofty base. In the last two years' earnings are up marginally and the dividend sits 38% higher. Meanwhile, the share price is now 29% lower.

The same components mentioned above are captured here. With dividend growth outpacing earnings, the payout ratio increased: from 36% all the way to 50%. And with the share price greatly trailing the other two components, the P/E ratio has gone from 24.3 down to 17 or so. The dividend yield has gone from 1.5% all the way up to over 3%. From here we're more or less back to "reasonable" as it relates to the history and expectations of the business.

In short, if you were to see the long-term business and investment results of V.F. Corp you probably would not be surprised. The dividend increased at a greater clip as a result of payout expansion, but otherwise the share price closely tracked earnings-per-share growth.

Yet this did not occur in a constant or linear fashion. Instead, there were great ebbs and flows along the way. In four separate periods you had 67%, 10%, 139% and 2% earnings growth. During those same periods, the share price movement was 19%, 32%, 309% and negative 29%. The share price either greatly lagged or lead the business results.

And its these fluctuations that you need to be aware of. It reminds you that investments can work out alright if the valuation is right, even if the subsequent business performance is not impressive. Alternatively, it can also show you caution if you see share price performance greatly exceed business results for a long period of time. You couldn't predict whether V.F. Corp.'s share price would come back down specifically in 2013, 2014 or 2015, but the fact that it happened should not be surprising.

Both good and bad, it's quite rare to find instances where share price performance unhitches itself from business results over the long term. If the share price has lagged for long enough and the business continues to churn out profits, eventually there's a "snap back" effect. Likewise, if the share price has easily exceeded business results, a la V.F. Corp. from 2009 through 2014, you eventually see something like 2015 and 2016 play out even as the business improves. Having this in the back of your mind can be a helpful reminder as you walk about the investing world.