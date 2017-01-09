Mueller Industries Building From A Surprisingly Solid Base

You might not think that a supplier of copper plumbing tubes, fittings, and similar products would have a particularly impressive track record, but Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) is a different sort of beast. Although the company is highly leveraged to the residential and non-residential construction markets, the shares basically tracked the S&P 500 lower during the housing collapse/recession and then notably outperformed from about mid-2010 on. What's more, not only was the company able to generate positive free cash flow throughout the last decade, the company's ROICs have been consistently pretty good.

Mueller still has some merit as a play on the ongoing expansion of non-residential construction and the still-modest recovery in residential construction, but that's not the interesting part to me. I like how this company has chosen to leverage its low-cost position in copper products and its good cash flow into new markets (largely through M&A) like valves and assemblies for HVAC, refrigeration, and industrial markets - business that offer higher gross margins and meaningfully better operating margins.

Mueller doesn't look all that cheap right now, but that is true for a wide range of stocks. Although I don't see a need to rush into this one, I like the company's efforts to leverage its established businesses into new, higher-margin opportunities and this would be a name I'd monitor for a chance to reconsider on pullbacks.

A Commodity-Type Company … But Not Really

Mueller is the largest U.S. supplier of copper plumbing tube, fittings, and related products (brass rod, line sets, plastic fittings, etc.), and has been for quite some time. With that, the company has always been highly sensitive to the level of construction activity (both residential and non-residential) in the U.S., not to mention the price of copper. While the plumbing market is the foundation of the company's operations, its copper products have also been sold into/used in the HVAC markets for quite some time.

On its own, the Piping business is a relatively boring business, with demand largely outside of the company's influence. While there are competitors, many of them are private or buried within larger companies, including Cambridge Lee (part of Grupo IUSA), Cerro Flow (part of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) Marmon), Elkhart (part of Aalberts Industries), Nibco, and Wolverine. Webco (OTCPK:WEBC) and Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) are both publicly-traded, but their overlap with Mueller isn't all that large and their value as benchmarks and comps is pretty limited as a result.

While Mueller's Piping business may be an "is what it is" from a demand perspective, management has done a very good job of making itself into a fiercely efficient player in the market. Mueller is the low-cost producer and its low-cost standing has allowed it in the past to match attempts by competitors to gain share with price - rendering such attempts large futile and self-defeating. Manufacturing efficiency has been a central part of that cost advantage, and to that end, management recently completed a multiyear effort to modernize a brass rod mill in Michigan and will finish a similar multiyear effort to modernize a copper tube plant in Mississippi this year.

I find Mueller's Industrial Metals and Climate segments to be more interesting from a long-term perspective. The Industrial Metals business sells brass rod, impact extrusion, and forging products, with end products including plumbing brass and components, fittings, assemblies and valves for a range of industrial markets (including autos), construction, HVAC, plumbing, and refrigeration. The Climate business is even more focused - manufacturing valves and assemblies for the HVAC and refrigeration end-markets.

M&A has been a big part of building those businesses, with Mueller acquiring Sherwood Valve, Turbotec, and Tecumseh (in collaboration with Atlas Holdings) just in 2015 to add more capabilities in valves, heat exchange, and compressors. While these products and technologies relate most directly to the HVAC and refrigeration markets, they do have other potential end-market applications.

Why should you care about that? Well, although Mueller's gross margins can be volatile and are highly influenced by the price of copper, the Industrial Metals and Climate businesses still stand out. In the past few quarters, the gross margin of the Industrial Metals business has been about two points higher than the company average, while the Climate business's margins have been six to 12 points higher. That has translated to the operating lines as well, with both segments producing double-digit margins that are meaningfully higher than those produced in the Piping segment.

Where Can Mueller Go From Here?

Plumbing is still a critical market for Mueller, and one that is very much driven by new construction in the residential and non-residential segments (given the longevity of copper plumbing, replacement isn't a huge opportunity). The same is basically true of HVAC, as the prime driver for companies like Watsco (NYSE:WSO) and Lennox (NYSE:LII) in the HVAC space is new construction/installation.

Copper plumbing has been losing share to plastic due to the much lower cost of plastic and its ease of installation, but it seems like that substitution trend has mostly stabilized (or at least eased). I expect plastic will continue to take share in the future, but I think that is now a widely understood driver. With that, I think Mueller's plumbing business is basically a trade on global expansion (having acquired more exposure to the UK/Europe and Korea in recent years) and construction trends in the U.S. Non-residential construction has been in recovery for a few years now, but residential construction activity is still below trend and Mueller should be looking at several years of solid (mid single-digit) housing start activity that can underpin that business.

The more interesting opportunities to me are what Mueller can do over the long term with its Industrial and Climate segments. There are a lot of places that the company can go with valves (many industrial/process automation companies continue to talk up the importance of valve technology), heat exchangers, and the like, and the refrigeration market alone is a sizable one considering not only appliances but also industrial refrigeration and heat exchange.

I expect additional M&A in this space, but also ongoing product innovation. Mueller relatively recently introduced a new trans-critical copper-iron piping that supports extra-high pressures and temperatures. One of the perks of this new product is that, unlike stainless steel piping that requires TIG welding, this piping can be brazed (saving money). As more refrigeration users in the U.S. (like supermarkets) go to greener refrigerants (either by choice or regulatory mandate), this could be a big product for Mueller given the higher pressures and broader temperature fluctuations of new, greener CO2-based refrigerants.

The Opportunity

I expect stronger residential construction in the coming years and reasonable ongoing growth in non-residential construction to help underpin Mueller's plumbing and HVAC markets, while new market/product opportunities in Industrial and Climate and overseas expansion expand the company's addressable markets. The heavy influence of copper prices adds a significant degree of modeling volatility, but I think Mueller can post solid mid single-digit long-term revenue growth on the back of growing construction and market(s) expansion, assuming that copper price volatility averages out over the long term.

With better volume in the core plumbing and HVAC markets, I would expect Mueller to reap the benefits of better operating leverage over the next three to five years. Longer term, if the company can continue to find and execute on promising growth opportunities in the Industrial and Climate segments, I would expect the greater revenue contributions from these business to push overall margins higher as well. I don't think Mueller will ever get past the mid-single digits (or maybe the "mid-high" single digits) on a consistent basis with its FCF margins, but that should still be enough to support FCF growth in the 5% to 7% range.

I mentioned before that Mueller has a strong track record with respect to ROIC - returns (be they on assets, equity, or invested capital) have been volatile over time, but generally pretty healthy. Management is also solid with respect to returning capital - having executed a large ($425 million) one-time purchase of shares in 2012 from a large institutional holder (Leucadia (NYSE:LUK)), raising the dividend multiple times, and just recently announcing a large ($8/share) special dividend to be funded in part by a debt offering. While I like special dividends as a way of distributing excess cash, I'm less thrilled with the borrowing side of it ($5 of the $8/share), as I believe it does pull forward some of the future benefits of share ownership.

The Bottom Line

Neither my discounted cash flow approach nor my EV/EBITDA approach suggests that Mueller is particularly undervalued right now, but construction trends seem healthy and copper prices have definitely rebounded. More importantly, I like Mueller's demonstrated skill as a low-cost supplier and its willingness to reinvest in higher-margin growth opportunities to move the business forward. While perhaps not a compelling investment idea today, it's one that would be worth reconsideration on a pullback and this is still a good opportunity for readers to go through their due diligence process.