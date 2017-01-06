Stemline Therapeutics A Buy On Regulatory Clarity

Promising data in ongoing Phase 2 study supports the thesis that SL-401 could soon be standard of care.

The company has two years of cash, but will probably raise funds by the end of the year.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) are up over 60% since my last writeup on the company.

Originally, I commented on the disconnect between the company's valuation (when cash position was backed out) compared to the potential market for its drug treatments. I portrayed the company as a perfect example of my core plus biotech picks, where the current business (SL-401 in BPDCN) supports the current valuation and expansion into other markets could push shares much higher.

In an update released today, the company detailed an agreement with the FDA, in which a small trial enrolling 8 to 12 first line BPDCN patients, along with an ongoing Phase 2 trial, would be sufficient to support the filing of a BLA (Biologics License Application) to obtain approval.

If all goes as planned, the BLA would be filed in late 2017 with a commercial launch in 2018.

In the prior writeup, I mentioned the $500 million potential market in BPDCN, as well as the $800 million potential market if SL-401 were expanded into acute myeloid leukemia. Even if we consider these estimates to be extremely optimistic and pare them down by half, we are still looking at $250 million and $400 million markets respectively, contrasted to the company's current $220 million market capitalization.

With $74.3 million in cash as per the third quarter report, along with a cash burn of $6.9 million, the company has over two years of resources to progress its pipeline. However, I would expect dilution or a fund raising of some kind by the end of 2017.

On December 5th, the company released positive data from its ongoing Phase 2 trial. In 32 evaluable adult BPDCN patients, overall response rate was 100%, with an incredible 81% complete response rate in patients treated at the recommended dose. In relapsed or refractory patients, overall rate of response was 69% and complete response rate was 69%. Responses appeared durable, with 11 of 16 first line patients treated at the recommended dose remaining relapse-free (1 to 20 months ongoing).

Doctor Naveen Pemmaraju, an investigator on the study, commented that SL-401 "could very well emerge as the standard of care for both first-line and relapsed/refractory BPDCN," as well as that the agent has a safety profile that is "predictable and manageable."

The last part seems questionable, considering the high portion of patients experiencing transaminase elevation (42%), along with other instances of thrombocytopenia (19%), capillary leak syndrome (8%), and anemia (15%).

After hours the stock price is up another 25% to $14.50. Investors already in the story might do well to either stay put or take partial profits on the pop. Long term, this is a great story to be in, although after the recent run-up and a lack of near-term catalysts might lead to share price stagnation.

For investors who have done their due diligence and are interested in this story, I'd suggest waiting for dips to establish a position. Alternatively, selling June put options (watch for the wide spread) could be feasible as well.

Risks here are the same as before, including possible adverse safety events occurring at higher than anticipated rates and falling short of Wall Street's high expectations in the ongoing Phase 2 trial. Additionally, we still need to see that management has learned their lesson in being more forthcoming with trial data, especially in highlighting positive data while glossing over potential points of concern. While it is a common practice in biotech, nevertheless investors should expect more and hold management to a higher standard.

