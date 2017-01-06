Neurocrine Biosciences' (NBIX) CEO Kevin Gorman Hosts Company Update Conference Call (Transcript)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Company Update Conference Call

January 05, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Good day everyone and welcome to today's Neurocrine provides Company Update Conference Call.

Kevin Gorman

Thank you very much, and thank you everyone for joining us this afternoon for this conference call. I’m here with Tim Coughlin our CFO; and Chris O’Brien, our Chief Medical Officer. Before we get started, I'd like Jane Sorensen, to read our Safe Harbor statement and we’ll be making forward-looking statements.

Jane Sorensen

Kevin Gorman

Thank you, Jane. So you've all had an opportunity to see the press release that went out just a little earlier. As you know we received a notification yesterday afternoon from the FDA, the division that upon further review by the team of our NDA and the discussion internally they had chosen that they did not need to have an advisory committee meeting and so they canceled that meeting.

I want to state right out that we view this as a very positive event in the review of our NDA, and the reasons why we look at this as being very positive is that. We have had a very good relationship with this review division for some years now, and during the review it has remained that way. It is our point of view that the division has been very open, has been very transparent with us, has been very communicative with us throughout the entire review, and they are, to our knowledge, leading up to all of this and as of today we are unaware of the agency having any significant review issues. So that's why I say that at this point in time we view this as positive.

In addition through further interaction with the agency since receiving this notification they've assured us that the NDA review is on track and all the milestones that we have within the review of the NDA are also on track with the division. So that we view also as very positive. We had spent tremendous amount of time and effort in preparing for an advisory committee meeting and we were very happy with the preparations that we had made and have had, and a lot of good interaction with our expert advisors and with the mock advisory panel members that we have in there, and again reinforcing that the drug in our view and the NDA is a very solid filing.

The agency has always been very quick in responding to us, and we have always been very quick in responding to the agency, for any of their needs that they’ve had throughout the entire review. So I just want to again reiterate that it’s been a very good interaction that we’ve had with this division from top to bottom, as we’ve been going through this and we have no reason to believe at this point that this is nothing but a positive event. Having said that though, what you read in our press release is really the sum total of knowledge that we have from the agency at this point.

Obviously, they are going to be making a posting at some point in the future on their Web site, and so we look forward to seeing that as I’m sure that you would look forward to seeing that.

So those are the statements that I have to say, while we’re -- if Tim or Chris has anything to add, I would be more than happy, they are shaking their heads no, but perhaps Chris.

Chris O’Brien

No, I think Kevin you summed it up. In particular when you look at it in the context of a break through therapy designation drug, there are many examples where AdComs are not indicated or warranted and so we do see this as a positive event.

Kevin Gorman

So again, we’ve basically shared with you just now the sum total of everything that we know based on this, but I am happy to take your questions, if you have any, just so you know I’m not going to get into or comments on specific discussions that we have with the agency, that would be inappropriate. Other than my overall statement that it’s been a very good interaction that we’ve had with this division for some year’s now and that hasn’t changed during the review.

So at this point, I would like to open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Evan Seigerman

This is Evan on for Geoff. Thanks so much for taking the question and congrats on the positive update. So I guess, now that we're looking towards just the PDUFA date, can you kind of give me some color as to what some of the pre-commercial activities you're taking and how you're going to ramp up to successfully launch INGREZZA?

Kevin Gorman

Certainly, thank you for the question. What we have, the commercial system is working quite hard and that includes now having a fully national accounts team, both in house and out in the field, meeting with payers both national and regional payers, both public and private. So those discussions and contacts have been going on.

Chris has had the medical affairs team out there for over a year now, in the field, that does [ph] -- medical affairs, they have been involved in everything from getting us ready for the presentations at all the meetings, national meetings and regional meetings that we’ve been presenting the data and basically the sum total of this program has now been presented out there.

Getting all the publications ready that will be rolling out later this year and also meeting with key opinion leaders and both again nationally and regionally. And the advocacy groups in addition and it is not to -- the advocacy groups are very important part of our commercialization strategy because they’ve been very helpful to us and will continue to be going forward, even outside of an advisory committee meeting.

The other aspect of this has been in the sales organization, so we’ve hired the national sales manager, he has hired his two zone managers, the east and western United States zone managers, we've hired eight of the regional sales directors and now what that team has been doing for the last several months has been fielding all the resumes and doing all of the interviews for the sales team that will be deployed approximately a 140 sales reps that we'll have out there and the remaining regional sales managers.

What we plan on doing, the timetable that we work towards is having all of the sales team identified and negotiated contracts with them, but those contracts will be contingent until the PDUFA date which is April 11th and then knock on wood, once we get a positive PDUFA then we will sign all of those -- all of the sales reps and all of the regional managers up. They will then be giving their two weeks’ notice at their current employers following that two week notice then they will be doing -- we will be sending out all of the home study materials to them. They will then have two weeks of home study, then we bring them into Neurocrine for two weeks of onsite training and then we will have a national launch taking place with the full sales team and the timing of that turns out to be the very beginning of June.

Evan Seigerman

So you're basically saying that June is about the timeframe that you anticipate on launching, assuming a positive PDUFA in April, correct?

Kevin Gorman

Yes, that is correct. The drug will be available actually within 72 hours after the PDUFA date.

Evan Seigerman

Then have you had any interaction with payers regarding coverage or is that too premature at this time?

Tim Coughlin

We've had preliminary discussions with them but it's still premature until you've have the label on the pricing, but we've had the preliminary discussions and walked them through some of the scientific rationale, et cetera.

Kevin Gorman

And they're doing their homework on their side.

Evan Seigerman

And I guess, any indication of their tone or receptiveness to coverage?

Tim Coughlin

We're not in a position to discuss that right now, we really haven't reached that point yet with them. It's more been, educating them about the drug.

Eric Joseph

This is Eric in for Anupam. Thanks for taking the question. So I guess first just trying to get a sense of the FDA's rationale for canceling the meeting here. I guess between when they announced the meeting and now, at least we on the Street have seen them launching follow-up data from KINECT3. Was this is also a new component from FDA's perspective or was there any new material that had been supplied that kind of informed their move to cancel the meeting? I have a follow-up from there.

Chris O’Brien

I can't speak to the agencies thought process and how they made the decision to cancel the meeting. But we only know what they informed us of, as Kevin described, but with respect to your question, I think we have mentioned before that as part of our NDA submission we have a standard practice submission of 120 days safety update which contained additional long term safety and efficacy data which went in 120 days after our NDA. So, they did have that additional data to review in the interim.

Eric Joseph

Got it. I guess the second question is whether there has been any additional feedback that might change your thinking about the potential for black box and the label and if that ended up being the case, how that might be received by physicians and received by or taken in your interactions with payers?

Chris O’Brien

So labeling discussions haven’t occurred yet and obviously those are things that come later.

Eric Joseph

Okay great, thanks for taking the question.

Brian Skorney

I guess you guys have received breakthrough designation and I know this greatly enhances the dialogue that you have with FDA during the pre-submission process. Does it change at all in terms of the post-submission process and how frequent are your conversations with the director and deputy director of the division?

Chris O’Brien

So the breakthrough process, as you were thinking, is primarily designed to improve the pre-submission process but once that relationship is establish with the division and particularly when there are in midst of a review mode there is often frequent back and forth dialogue for main sponsors and we have continued to enjoy that, a good dialogue and a rapid turnaround of request and information. So that part has been unchanged it's been a very positive relationship.

The other thing I know that the breakthrough designation does often afford is the priority review and as you know when our NDA file was accepted in October it was accepted with a priority review standard. So that does add an element of time compression, and as you know many breakthrough drugs don’t have advisory committees partly because there is such a compressed timeline and partly because a lot of the things that get addressed in the advisory committee have already been addressed as part of the breakthrough process. So again that's one of the reasons why we see this as a positive event.

Brian Skorney

Great, thank you.

Ian Somaiya

Just one question. Maybe Kevin, can you just walk us through what areas you were preparing for in terms of just the panel? And what are the topics you feel like you've had an opportunity to discuss them or address them with the FDA as part of normal course of the review?

Kevin Gorman

Thanks Ian. Through all of the briefing about briefing book preparation and all of the mock AdCom panels that we've been going through what you have is a very thorough presentation of all of the efficacy data, followed by a thorough presentation of all of the safety data that they go through. And in addition to that because we were utilizing a heretofore unused primary efficacy measure endpoint, more of a description of that endpoint and how we administered it. And so that really was the primary focus of all of our presentation, I don’t think that's very much different than any other sponsor would have been going --.

Chris O’Brien

The AdComs are requested by the review division to accomplish three things -- does the drug show signs of efficacy, is the safety profile adequately characterized and does on balance benefits outweigh the risks such that they can recommend or not recommend approval. And that's it, that's the standard package for every advisory committee and that's what we focused on and the mock panelists that we use are all AdCom panelists, they've been through many many AdComs and -- so those are the kinds of questions that they asked and helped us refine our message and the kind of data that we have available, so really no surprises, but very good exercise on the part of going through that work.

Ian Somaiya

But from a timing standpoint, is the next -- I mean, I guess -- update the approval of the drug or do you feel like there is another update that we can get in the interim?

Kevin Gorman

No actually what we would look is the next update is our PDUFA date.

Ian Somaiya

Okay. Well, thank you and congratulations.

Paul Matteis

Can you confirm what other parts of the review, like CMC, have taken place to date?

Chris O’Brien

In the context, hi Paul, it’s Chris. In the context of an NDA review, they review the entire package and so we know from the interactions that we’ve had that their reviewing the pre-clinical safety package, the CMC package and the clinical package including safety and efficacy, so all of the review is taking place.

Paul Matteis

Has there been an inspection of the manufacturing facility yet?

Chris O’Brien

We don’t comment on the state of those things, that and I don’t think the FDA usually does either.

Paul Matteis

Okay. Kevin, can I just ask one question, just to clarify? So in your conversation the past day or so, the FDA has said to you that the NDA review is on track and all the milestones within the NDA are on track. Is that effectively a direct quote from the reviewer at the Agency?

Kevin Gorman

It’s pretty close to that, they said that the review is progressing as planned, I believe is one of the direct quote and that was from email correspondence.

Phil Nadeau

Just a couple of questions on the correspondence that you did have with the FDA over this issue. I think we all in the past have seen cancellation of panels both be positive and negative events but it seems like it depends on exactly what language the FDA used when they canceled the panel. When they canceled this panel, did they say specifically that there were no issues that they thought needed expert review, in the language, or was there something else that they said when they told you that the panel was no longer necessary?

Kevin Gorman

Phil, the email that came in advising us for the cancellation was basically one line long that just said upon further review and discussions amongst the team they decided, the division decided to cancel the panel. Now as I think most people are well aware of there is going two public notifications that are going to be put out on this, one is going to be on the federal registry that will contain no color at all. That will just say panel canceled and nothing more than that.

There will be than another posting that'll be on the FDA website and that sometimes has a one or two sentence statement in it and so that can characterize perhaps, give you and give us more color behind their reasoning or their thought process.

Chris O’Brien

Then there're subsequent email with us also confirmed that the NDA review was on track.

Kevin Gorman

That's right. And they -- there is nothing in the correspondence that we've had with them over the past 24 hours that is concerning to us or leads us to a pessimistic view of this. So, as a matter of fact the limited correspondence that we’ve had back and forth with them just for couple of clarifications has all led us to being optimistic on this.

Chris O’Brien

If so the language you're looking for is what -- I've gotten a couple of calls from investors and it’s really the language on the Web site, is what people are keying of, so we'll see what they post. We wanted to get this out because we didn't want people to find out about it through the posting of the Federal Register.

Phil Nadeau

Right. Did they at all communicate the possibility the panel could be reinstituted if it was thought to be necessary or [Multiple Speakers]?

Kevin Gorman

No Phil, I think it's important to say that there are times when the agency, when they’ve cancelled an advisory committee meeting, they do give verbiage that it's been postponed, not canceled. This one was canceled.

Phil Nadeau

Okay, great. I think this question's already been asked but I'm just curious, from our detail, what did you think the FDA wanted to discuss at the panel previously, if you had to guess? I know you gave kind of the boilerplate of what is typically discussed but usually there's one or two issues that the FDA wants some expert opinion on. Have you ventured a guess as to what the FDA could have looked at or maybe we could surmise from that?

Chris O’Brien

We've heard nothing from the review division, Phil, that gave any specific indication of hot button issue that would be put before a panel other than the usual three that I mentioned.

Alan Carr

Just to follow up on that, maybe a more pointed question. I suppose when the FDA notifies you that they're going to have an AdCom, they don't give you any sense whatsoever about what specifically they are interested in.

Chris O’Brien

The normal process for that is, you're correct, when they tell you there is going to be an AdCom, they don't provide any specific topics, however as part of the review interaction between the sponsor -- any sponsor and the review division particularly with the breakthrough designation, there's frequent discussion and there're mid-cycle and late-cycle reviews, and if the FDA has specific concerns they venture them forward. And so as we’ve said we've had very good frequent communication with the review division. So, we don't feel like there's any hidden surprises or issues that we're -- are going to be sprung on us. And there have been no indications that the advisory committee was supposed to serve a specific function for a hot button issue.

Alan Carr

Okay. And a separate issue -- Tourette's. Any updates on when those data may be coming? Any guidance changes there?

Tim Coughlin

So the adult Tourette's is going to be after the conference next week, so, either third or fourth week of January and then the children's Tourette's is in late Q1, right on the cusp of Q1, maybe early Q2. It's right in that timeframe.

Kevin Gorman

We're scrambling to lock the database right now as we speak.

Alan Carr

Great, thanks very much. Appreciate the update.

Andrew Peters

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question and squeezing me in. I think most of my questions have been answered but just want to confirm that you had expected or had heard from FDA all along since the NDA was accepted that an AdCom was expected. It wasn't -- you didn't hear about it the first time for sure in November when it was announced. It was more that's when the date was announced? I just wanted to confirm that. Thanks.

Chris O’Brien

Yes, so the way that we get notification of the AdCom is after the NDA has accepted, not when it was accepted, and so I think as soon as we had full confirmation, is when we did the press release. So the timing is really right there.

Kevin Gorman

Yes, Andrew. I think what it comes down to is, because it's an MCE [ph] because it's a disease state that doesn’t have a previously approved treatment we just assumed we would have an advisory committee. If you look at the other side of the coin where we have breakthrough designation, you would assume we wouldn’t have one, just because of the history across that. But we defaulted to the conservative position and told the Street, yes, we believe we were going to have an AdCom, I think on November 29th we announced we’re going to have the AdCom and here we are today January 5th saying that they have canceled it.

Alan Carr

Okay, thanks.

Sarah Weber

This is Sarah on for Charles. So I just have a follow-up to one of the earlier questions. Given that the AdCom may have generated some publicity and awareness of this condition, are you planning any update to your awareness campaign or overall commercial strategy in response to this news?

Kevin Gorman

Yes, that's a good question. I personally was looking forward to the AdCom not only to address the scientific questions, but to the things that you were describing, namely the public forum and the opportunity for patients, physicians, care givers, advocacy groups to speak up about the need for TD awareness and so you are absolutely correct that part of the not only the educational initiatives and the medical affairs activity, but the commercial group disease awareness campaign will indeed be ramping up as we go into 2017.

Sarah Weber

Thanks for taking the question.

Kevin Gorman

Thank you very much. And I thank you all for taking the time this afternoon. Again we view this as a very positive aspect, we will keep you updated as we along if we learn anything, material information and also we look forward to continuing our discussion on this and all other programs at Neurocrine next week in San Francisco. We have a packed schedule all four days and we're very much looking forward to meeting with everyone. So, thank you very much.

