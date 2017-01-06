IBM And Wal-Mart Go Toe-To-Toe In The Wild Card Round

In the first round of the Dow Industrials Playoffs we have # 11 seeded Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) taking on # 6 seeded International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wal-Mart engages in retail and wholesale business while IBM is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes.

The following table depicts the recent earnings reports for each company:

Ticker Earnings Date Actual EPS ($/share) Estimated EPS ($/share) Actual Revenue ($ in billions) Estimated Revenue ($ in billions) IBM 17Oct16 3.29 3.23 19.2 19.0 WMT 17Nov16 0.98 0.96 118.2 118.7 Click to enlarge

IBM is up 22.6% excluding dividends in the past year (up 25.3% including dividends) while Wal-Mart is up 12.9% excluding dividends (up 15.8% including dividends), and the S&P 500 has gained 11% in the same time frame. This matchup will be played out in a best of seven game series based on the metrics below. For a complete list of all the metrics utilized in the seven game series click here. Not all the metrics will be looked at if a team can win and win early. This matchup will determine the winner of the first wild card game which will proceed to play the #3 team, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

Forward P/E

Forward P/E is the metric of how many times future earnings you are paying up for a particular stock. The earnings portion of the ratio I utilize is the earnings value for the next twelve months or for the next full fiscal year. I like utilizing the forward P/E ratio as opposed to the trailing twelve month P/E ratio because it is an indication of where the stock is going to go in the future. I like to get a glimpse of the future, but will take note of where it was coming from in the past. IBM carries a 1-year forward-looking P/E ratio of 12.13 which is inexpensively priced for the future right now while Wal-Mart's 1-year forward-looking P/E ratio of 15.95 is fairly priced. Game 1 goes to IBM.

1-yr PEG

This metric is the trailing twelve month P/E ratio divided by the anticipated growth rate for a specific amount of time. This ratio is used to determine how much an individual is paying with respect to the growth prospects of the company. Traditionally the PEG ratio used by analysts is the five year estimated growth rate, however I like to use the one year growth rate. This is because as a capital projects manager that performs strategy planning for the research and development division of a large-cap biotech company I noticed that 100% of people cannot forecast their needs beyond one year. Even within that one year things can change dramatically. I put much more faith in a one year forecast as opposed to a five year forecast. The PEG ratio some say provides a better picture of the value of a company when compared to the P/E ratio alone. The 1-year PEG ratio for IBM is currently at 4.6 based on a 1-yr earnings growth of 2.99% while Wal-Mart's 1-yr PEG ratio is 30.7 based on a 1-yr earnings growth rate of 0.49%. IBM takes Game Two to go up two to nothing in the series.

EPS Growth Next Year

This metric is really simple, it is essentially taking the difference of next year's projected earnings and comparing it against the current year's earnings. The higher the value the better prospects the company has. I generally like to see earnings growth rates of greater than 11%. Again, in this situation I like to take a look at the one year earnings growth projection opposed to the five year projection based on what I discussed in the PEG section above. IBM has a projected EPS growth rate of 2.99% while Wal-Mart sports a growth rate of 0.49%. IBM puts a knockout punch to Wal-Mart in Game Three and is one game closer to advancing.

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is a no brainer; it must be had in a portfolio. The dividend yield is the amount of annual dividend paid out by a company in any given year divided by the current share price of the stock. Dividends are a way to measure how much cash flow you're getting for each dollar invested in the stock. Obviously, the higher the yield, the better, as long as it is covered by the trailing twelve month earnings. IBM pays a dividend of 3.32% with a payout ratio of 46% of trailing 12-month earnings while Wal-Mart pays a dividend of 2.89% with a payout ratio of 43% of trailing 12-month earnings. IBM wins Game Four of the series to sweep Wal-Mart out of the divisional round of the playoffs.

Conclusion

Wal-Mart was no match for IBM as they were swept out of the playoffs. Wal-Mart is still a great company for a portfolio but perhaps not right now as retail has been getting clobbered of late. Wal-Mart is w heeling and dealing with lots of strategic moves of late which should bode well for the future, but not right now. I get the feeling that investors will be going overweight on IBM during the course of 2017 because it has been a laggard for quite some time. I'm excited to see IBM advance to the next round to play Goldman Sachs; may the best team win!

Disclaimer: This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.