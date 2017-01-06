Short Gold

Gold will see pressure from a strong dollar, especially as the pound and the euro remain pressured by political uncertainty and Brexit.

Gold has had a small rally in recent weeks. This is due largely to weak economic data in the housing market and the expectation of economic disappointment in the future.

Gold has had a recent recovery in the midst of its longer-term downtrend for the 2nd half of 2016. This movement started around December 22nd and has been bad news for short sellers, especially those of us who bet against the more volatile mining stocks.

This precious metal's 'relief rally' will not last and should be a good entry point for investors who want to short the precious metals market, but are late to the party.

I believe the market will continue its downtrend because of higher rates and dollar strength projected to continue throughout 2017. This being said, shorting gold is a risky play due to the risk of black swan events and bad economic data. I no longer use leverage in my position.

Background

Gold is up for two reasons. First, pending home sales were disappointing and many in the market believe this is a result of economic weakness which will be worsened by the Fed's rate hike.

The logic follows that if the Fed raised rates by such a small amount and it caused immediate 'cooling' effects in the economy, the Fed may be hesitant to raise rate higher in 2017.

On top of this, there is the fear that the economy is simply not as strong as the Fed thought when it raised rates in the first place. This is plausible; there has been no fundamental change to the U.S economy since Trump's election; in fact, he hasn't even been inaugurated yet.

On the other hand, the gold rally could simply be the result of year-end profit taking in the forex markets, as investors who have enjoyed the huge dollar rally convert their gains into domestic currencies.

Still not Bullish on Gold.

This gold rally demonstrates that the bullish case for gold is still alive for 2017. In my estimation, going long on gold is essentially betting on weak economic data throughout 2017 and the Fed reneging on their assertive rate hike plans for the year.

So yes, I will admit that there is a viable case for a gold rally going into 2017, and I think I have given the bullish case its respect. However, the gold market, while operating on decent premises, has hugely overreacted to these catalysts.

Here are my rationales for shorting Gold:

1.) Attributing weaker than expected home sales in November to reflect overall economic weakness is reaching. And expecting the Fed's small rate hike to significantly hurt the economy is also too much.

U.S housing starts totaled 1.09 million compared to the expected 1.23 million. However, this is a hugely volatile metric with seasonality patterns.

It also doesn't seem reasonable to assume the tiny increase in rates has already had significant effects on the American economy or will in the near future. So I expect the November housing start data is an anomaly, and the market is exaggerating its importance because the news was released so soon after the rate hike.

If the economy is not weak, there is no reason for the Fed to shy away from its aggressive rate hike plans for 2017. The gold market disagrees and thinks the Fed is bluffing.

2.) The dollar will see tailwinds from a weak euro and the British pound.

The dollar's bull run is far from over, despite the small selloff. The fundamental catalysts that make the dollar strong are still in full swing: primarily euro and pound weakness.

Europe is still struggling with a weak banking sector and populist movements threatening the stability of the economic and monetary union. Britain is yet to undergo the full ramifications of its Brexit decision - Ramifications which will probably put further pressure on the pound, thus boosting the dollar index.

In the face of these challenges, I believe the dollar is still the safest major currency to hold. Consequently, it is likely to stay strong in 2017. Dollar strength will pressure gold prices.

3.) Inflation and GDP growth further boost the dollar.

The global economy seems to be undergoing a real recovery, and the volume of good data outweighs the bad: Low unemployment, GDP growth, strong stocks. And recent bullish manufacturing data from the U.S and China.

While there is no guarantee the U.S economy will remain healthy, I think it is reasonable to expect the good news to continue for the foreseeable future.

In the grand scheme of things, rates are still extremely low. It is hard for an economy to 'crash' when money is so cheap. Economy bears are overestimating the negative impacts rate hikes will have on the U.S economy and thus overvaluing gold.

Conclusion

There is a fundamental case for gold optimism that was not present for much of 2016. However, I believe the market has overreacted to the news in the U.S housing market and is overestimating the negative impact rate hikes will have in the future.

Buying gold is essentially calling the Fed's bluff on its aggressive rate hike plans, and with the economy looking strong, there is no reason to do this.

Even if the economy weakens, the dollar will still remain strong. The pound will contribute to dollar strength due to the continuing uncertainty about Brexit. The euro is also likely to remain weak because of political uncertainty in the banking sector and euroskepticism. When the dollar is strong gold is weak.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GDXJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.