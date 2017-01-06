Exxon's Disadvantage Compared With Peers Is Becoming More Obvious

Going forward, it seems that the same factors will continue to weigh down Exxon compared with its peers, which is a view shared by Goldman Sachs.

It is because of its lack of growth and profitability improvement prospects that I decided to buy Shell, Chevron & Suncor before oil bottomed, instead of Exxon.

Exxon's stock performed rather poorly in 2016 compared with its peers, in a sign that it is perhaps not the best stock to play the oil price recovery.

While Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) stock held up admirably in the early days of the oil price crash of 2014, it is also proving to be a less than stellar performer since the oil price recovery started almost a year ago. I believe that this trend will continue going forward as the price of oil is assumed to continue to recover.

Exxon's peers may have sold off more heavily during the oil price crash, but many of them, including the ones I picked starting in the middle of 2015 as a means to play an eventual oil price rebound, simply offer a more attractive investment story. Exxon seems to lag most of them in terms of growth potential, profitability improvements as well as dividend rewards.

In the summer of 2015, I wrote an article explaining the reasons I intended to start buying oil stocks. I was mainly looking for companies with a solid foundation, able to withstand what I then correctly perceived to be continued oil price volatility and with a decent track record in terms of dividend returns, in order to benefit while waiting for the oil market turnaround. Prospects of production growth potential and improved profitability in the face of a volatile oil market were also important factors.

I chose Suncor (NYSE:SU), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A). I started buying a little bit in the summer of 2015, when we were still seven months away from the oil price bottom, and continued to buy as the price of oil continued to decline. Overall, I believe it was a good choice, given that over this time period, I am outperforming the market with these stocks in terms of appreciation, as well as dividend returns. Looking forward, oil prices are set to increase next year, especially given the OPEC deal, which also includes a pledge by a significant number of non-OPEC members to cut production, including Russia.

I feel therefore that I was correct in taking a position in oil stocks, because as a longer-term investment strategy, I don't think there were many other sectors where at the time I would have found a much better return up till now, and potentially going forward as well.

One of the obvious companies missing from my list is Exxon Mobil, which unlike my other picks did have a stock price bottom that same summer, despite the continued oil price decline. Looking at it strictly from that perspective, one might have been tempted to reason that perhaps I was mistaken not to choose Exxon, instead of at least one of the stocks I did pick, or perhaps I should have picked it as a fourth choice.

Up until now, it would have most certainly made for a good investment, because even with my continued purchase of stock as the price of oil continued to decline, Chevron is in fact the only stock that so far provided for better returns compared with Exxon since the summer of 2015. Although in 2016, Exxon underperformed during the oil price recovery.

While it is true that up until now I would have been slightly better off when looking at the stock price since the summer of 2015, there are a number of factors that make Exxon a less appealing prospect looking forward. Each one of the stocks I did choose has at least one major advantage, which made me want to buy and hold it for the next few years.

Suncor

Suncor is the only stock that currently yields slightly less than Exxon in dividends. What makes Suncor significantly more attractive in my view is the fact that it has significant production growth potential and it does not have reserve issues like the likes of Exxon. Its oil sands reserves are plentiful and it can always acquire more.

Source: Suncor

As we can see, Suncor's production growth potential is such that few of the oil majors such as Exxon can claim to be able to achieve, while the stock itself is trading in many ways similarly, due in large part because Suncor is well diversified. In effect, Suncor is a safe growth stock in the oil patch, which is why I felt I should buy it as part of my oil investment strategy.

Shell

One of the attractive features of owning Shell has been its dividend. It currently pays 6.5%, while the Shell stock I own pays over 7%, given the price I paid. It currently pays almost double the dividend that Exxon pays, which makes it especially attractive given that I always knew that I will hold the stock for a few years, which means that the dividends have time to accumulate. Exxon's strategy of heavy stock buybacks seems to be less than an ideal alternative to returning money to shareholders directly through dividends.

Aside from the dividend issue, Shell is offering in my view a very intriguing prospect in terms of playing the future natural gas demand prospects. As I pointed out many times before, I believe that natural gas demand is greatly underestimated for the longer term; therefore, demand for LNG is highly underestimated as well. LNG is a way to complement pipeline gas deals, which are rigid, due to long-term contracts, as well as the need to build extensive pipeline networks.

LNG is what is set to offer the growing natural gas market the supply flexibility that the global economy needs. Shell's BG deal was proclaimed to have been too expensive by many analysts, but in my view, it is a long-term stroke of genius if I am right about the explosive growth in global natural gas & LNG demand going forward.

I mentioned this concept before in many other articles, but I want to point out the reasons for my conclusions in regards to the future of natural gas, within the context of the current global political and economic context. The current economic context may not be all that bullish for natural gas at first sight, with economic growth coming in slower since 2008, compared with the post WW2 period overall. It is the political context that makes natural gas demand in the future one of the most underestimated trends going forward.

The Paris Climate Accord came into effect in late 2016. I personally do not believe that most countries will meet their stated goals, which are largely self-imposed, but I do believe that most governments will try to show that they are doing something significant in order to deflect criticism. Thing is that the widespread perception of that something is that it will involve mainly renewables such as wind & solar, while in reality, as Europe's past history of implementing the Kyoto accord shows, massive substitution of coal power with natural gas was the main culprit behind Europe's achievement of keeping emissions under 1990 levels.

Data Source: EIA

As we can see, Europe has seen a robust rate of growth in natural gas demand since 1990 despite a relatively low level of economic growth, mainly due to the substitution of coal with gas. The global picture is likely to look very different going forward, mainly because the rate of substitution will be much lower, but I expect this to happen on a global scale nevertheless.

Wind & solar will continue to play a role as well, and will perhaps gain in importance going forward, but I believe the real story in regards to developing nations meeting their growing energy needs will be first and foremost about trying to limit growth in coal demand by relying more and more on natural gas, with growth in nuclear and renewable sources playing a secondary role in trying to limit emissions.

Within this context, Shell is well positioned with its leading position in the LNG industry to play the increasingly important role of meeting natural gas demand across the world in a manner that will make supply more elastic. Shell currently controls a very large portion of the global LNG industry. As I pointed out in a recent article, with an annual capacity of liquefying about 31 million tonnes of natural gas, it is currently sitting on 12% of total global capacity.

Exxon may currently lead Shell in natural gas production, with 11.1 Bcf/day in production, versus 9.3 Bcf/day for Shell, but LNG demand growth rates will most likely outstrip overall global natural gas demand. It is therefore the more attractive way to play the growing natural gas demand story going forward.

Chevron

If there is one company among the trio I chose to play the oil price recovery, which might see its stock perform below what we might see from Exxon in 2017, it is likely to be Chevron. That is not because it was a bad choice on my behalf to add it to my portfolio; in fact the opposite is the case. The stock gained about 30% in 2016, as opposed to Exxon, which gained about 15% during the same period. I chose Chevron rather than Exxon to be part of my portfolio back then, simply because I figured it was a better-priced stock back then, as opposed to Exxon, which back then I thought was overpriced, given its production growth prospects and profitability.

Chevron claimed back then when I started buying oil stocks in the summer-fall of 2015 an ability to continue growing production. Exxon on the other hand recorded a drop of 120,000 b/d in production in the third quarter, compared with the same quarter of the previous year. Chevron registered a production decline of only 30,000 b/d in oil equivalent during the same period according to its quarterly report, which is not what they were forecasting back in the fall of 2015, but it is still a lot better than Exxon's performance in that regard.

Going forward, Exxon's stock will underperform the trio of stocks I picked over a year and a half ago in my view. Goldman Sachs seems to agree with this viewpoint, having switched its position on Exxon to neutral, while upgrading Chevron to a buy a few months ago, based on production growth potential and better profitability prospects. Suncor and Shell also offer prospects for growth and profitability in their respective ways, as I pointed out, while Exxon just seems to offer stagnation and perhaps increasing dividends and not much else, aside from a relatively safe way to play a continued recovery in oil prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SU, RDS.A, CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.