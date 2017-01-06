Greenbriar Is Heading Higher

Last summer I opined that The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was a buy under $25. This was because Greenbrier had gotten beaten down by a bad market in addition to being punished alongside oil prices and oil-related stocks. I still think the correlation with oil is somewhat unfair, but be that as it may with the rebound in oil, GBX has resurged as well. But why is it linked to oil?

As I have detailed in the past it is linked to oil because it manufactures all manners of rail cars, in addition to specialized cars for oil transport. But I contend this correlation is rather unfair because that is not all it does.

The company also provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, axle downsizing, and heavy railcar repair as well as routine railcar maintenance. The company is a cash cow and relies little on the prices of oil to do business. I will add that GBX also offers operating leases and by the mile leases for a fleet of thousands of railcars. But how is the performance? For this we turn to the just reported fiscal Q1 earnings.

Revenues came in down 31.2% year-over-year to $552.3 million, which is surprising for a stock that is hitting near its 52-week highs. How about earnings? Well net earnings attributable to the company were $25 million, or $0.79 per share. This is down substantially from the $33.6 million, or $1.06 per share that it brought in the prior quarter. These results also unfortunately missed estimates by $0.04. Further, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was down to $85.7 million (a decline of 19% from the $104.4 million last quarter). Taken as a whole, these results reflect a tough operating environment but, also, solid demand for the company's products. But why is the stock rising? The answer is expectations for the future, and not just higher oil prices.

The backlog is a key indicator. Railcar backlog as of Nov 30 was 25,800 units with an estimated value of $2.97 billion, yielding an average unit sale price of $115,000. This compares to 27,500 units with an estimated value of $3.19 billion (average unit sale price of $116,000) as of the end of Q4. New railcar deliveries totaled 4,000 units for the quarter, down from the 4,600 units in the last quarter. The good news is that orders for 2,400 diversified new railcars were received during the quarter, 100 more than last quarter and 700 more than seen in Q3. In the past, I told you that the company continues to chip away at its marine backlog and, as of August, it totaled $103 million (although two large ocean barges make up most of this backlog).

When I highlighted the name, I said this pick is "about the fundamentals." That said, despite the otherwise terrible operating environment, the company is doing surprisingly well. Take a look at gross margin. The company had a goal of reaching at 20% gross margin by mid-fiscal-2016. It surpassed these expectations. This quarter, it rose to 20.4% up from the 20.1% last quarter.

When I first discussed the company, I stated that it pays a nice dividend. At the time, the board had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15. Well recall that the dividend had been raised to a strong $0.20 per share quarterly. Just recently, it was upped another 5% to $0.21 per share. This means the stock yields 2%, even after a 60% rise. I believe once the company starts coming back and the upswing cyclically begins, future raises continue to be very likely. Looking ahead to all of 2017, Greenbrier sees new railcar deliveries of 14,000 to 16,000 units, with revenues of $2.0-$2.4 billion and earnings of $3.25 to $3.75. This is less than what was seen in 2016 of course, but with a diversified backlog, with non-energy related railcars representing 80% of total backlog, it will demonstrate why the correlation with oil makes little sense. Still, oil has risen and so has GBX stock. So we will take that I remain bullish. But as an investor if you took my advice and bought at $25 or below, take some profits here, and let the rest run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.