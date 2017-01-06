These Miners May Be About To Go Galactic - As In Asteroid Mining

The potential is enormous for companies that can pull it off, and investors able to take a position in them.

How this will work together with visions of companies like SpaceX and Virgin Galactic.

What the miners would be looking to extract from asteroids and why.

Some serious capital starting to be awarded to miners with a view to the stars.

Mining may not be the most exciting industry to follow, but with companies like Virgin Galactic and SpaceX gearing up for space travel, and ultimately, trying to send people out to colonize planets, it has created a potential new market for resources on asteroids, which would aid long-distance space travel.

That is of course interesting, but on more down-to-earth matters, there is also a lot of potential to extract some of the resources on asteroids and bring them back to earth. If these projects ever get off the ground, the reality appears to be they'll be used for resources to fly craft far into space and to bring commodities back to earth.

According to Asterank, a website designed to show the revenue potential of approximately 600,000 asteroids, the amount of resources and possibilities are mind boggling. Quite a few are valued at over $100 trillion at today's prices. While the overall accuracy of the value of asteroids is suspect, the methodology used to determine the value has a basis in data based upon JPL's Small Body Database and the Minor Planet Center. Here's a link to how it estimates the variables involved in determining potential value.

Something else to consider is Planetary Resources, which is one of the companies covered in this article, acquired Asterank in 2013, so has a vested interest in the potential revenue and earnings associated with the asteroids.

The miners mentioned in this article are unicorns at this time, but taking a position in them if they are able to mine even some of the less profitable asteroids, would still generate in most cases, billions of dollars in revenue and earnings.

What is most important to me is they will be able to do that with many of these asteroids, whether or not Virgin Galactic or SpaceX ever really transport settlers to other planets. If that's all they had going for them, it would be a dubious investment, but with the potential to bring commodities that are in demand back to earth - including platinum and nickel - there is a lot of money that could be made on these space miners if they are able to deliver on their promises.

Looking realistically at the potential

As mentioned, some of the asteroids listed by Asterank assert potential of over $100 trillion in revenue. To get an idea of what that implies, that is more than the GDP of the entire planet at this time. It's of course possible, but the assumption is there would be a large enough market to sell to if in fact the estimates are even a fraction of the high end.

Mining a lot of platinum and bringing it to earth is one thing, doing something with it besides storing it is another. The same is true will all the other commodities listed as being embedded in various asteroids.

I have no doubt there is a lot of resources in the asteroids, the question is whether or not that matters once space mining becomes a reality.

This is no different than the oil available in the world, which is in the trillions of barrels. If producers were able to figure out how to get a lot of this oil at a profit, it would drive down the price of oil to very low levels; assuming the battle for market share were to heat up as it has when shale oil producers started bringing so much oil to the market.

What makes asteroids so attractive are it's believed the natural resources are much more concentrated than in ore found on earth.

This is only one side of the play though.

Space travel

What is even more interesting is how this may all play out in regard to space travel. The assumption at this time is companies will have to figure out how to travel over vast distances using fuel produced on asteroids.

At this time it's prohibitive because of the need for rockets to carry a lot of extra fuel to complete their missions. Traveling over large swaths of space would require a different way of producing and accessing fuel. Using resources from asteroids is one way to do it. Since their travel routes are predictable, it can be estimated as to when the best time to work them will be.

To me space travel is the big catalyst for potential space miners. Not because it will generate the most revenue and earnings, but because it stirs the imagination in a way that increases interest and ultimately, investment.

In preparation for that moment, some companies have raised capital for a variety of reasons related to the industry, including building mining equipment to work the asteroids.

Space travel may be the drive behind marketing to generate interest, but mining will be the strategy used to produce revenue and a sustainable business model.

First there will probably be space tourism as Richard Branson has been working on with Virgin Galactic. This is able to generate revenue and lay a foundation for the business sector eventually being self-sufficient.

SpaceX has also been doing something similar, being awarded with six space flights by NASA, with the inclusion of commercial crews as part of the package. Boeing also was allocated six flights, with the overall price tag of $6.8 billion for the twelve combined flights.

All of this is being done to move commercial space flight forward, and ultimately to send people to settle other planets.

The combination of delivering satellites, space tourism, space mining, and various government experiments and associated tests, are what the immediate future of the business of space potentially offers.

In regard to mining asteroids, where it fits into space exploration and travel is it would provide the fuel for ships making the long journeys. Among the many commodities inherent in asteroids are water ice, meaning a source of oxygen and hydrogen, which is used to make fuel for rockets.

Nuts and bolts player

One of the more interesting picks and shovels space mining company is Deltion Innovations. The Canadian Space Agency awarded the company with a contract in the first quarter of 2016 to build a new device which will be used for mining Mars and the moon.

Dubbed the Percussive and Rotary Multi-Purpose Tool (PROMPT), it is likely also to be used for exploration and prospecting, which could also lead to asteroid work in the future. It fits at the end of a robotic arm, and will be used primarily for sampling in its space usage. Some of the contractors it's using include Neptec Design Group and Atlas Copco.

Along with digging for samples, it will also be able to put in and remove screws and bolts in robotic tools.

On the space mining side of the business, this is one of the first things needed beyond delivery, which has to be developed in order to move the sector forward.

What makes a company like this attractive is it doesn't need space mining to be successful in order to make money, it only needs its tool to work as designed to do that. A company like Deltion Innovations won't make the headlines, but it will probably make a lot of money for investors by providing space mining tools.

On the fuel side, earlier in 2016 CEO Dale Boucher said, "We can break that water ice into its hydrogen and oxygen components by putting a DC voltage into it. This breaks the bonds of water apart, with the hydrogen going to one electrode and the oxygen going to another. This is called electrolysis, and we can use it in space to make fuel."

source: Deltion

Luxembourg to become market leader in space mining

Luxembourg has been a significant player in sending satellites into space, and now the little country wants to up its ante in the business of space by putting up $227 million in order to mine asteroids for minerals.

It believes it can send out its first exploration mission by 2020, with the goal of searching out asteroids nearby at the time.

Companies taking the country up on the offer include Deep Space Industries and Planetary Resources. One of the early investors in Planetary Resources was Alphabet CEO Larry Page. Among the advisors is director and producer James Cameron.

Deep Space Industries self-identifies as a "space mining and satellite technology company." Its goal is to provide the tools "to find, harvest, and supply the asteroid resources that will transform the space economy."

The major ambition of Luxembourg is to become the European leader in space mining. It will invest in companies setting up within the borders of the country, using the capital set aside mentioned above.

Publicly traded companies with space exposure

Some of the companies with exposure to the space industry, include the obvious ones like giants General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Here I want to look at a smaller play that has a lot of upside potential as the industry grows. Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) is one of the more interesting there.

Marketing expert and showman Richard Branson has spoken about his goal of Virgin Galactic moving beyond space tourism alone to air launching rockets into orbit. He is offering that service at about 80 percent less than Orbital ATK already does it for, which is $50 million per launch. Branson has offered it for about $10 million per launch.

The bad news for Branson is Virgin is still recovering from its last failed launch, which implies it could take several years before the company is ready to do air launches of satellites. The good news for Orbital ATK is it'll have a lot of time to build its lead over Virgin Galactic, selling the service for at least $50 million going forward. There is no danger of it losing this business over the next several years.

Another big plus for Orbital is it has 29 straight successful air launches into space, a significant selling point to maintain a significant revenue stream. If and when Virgin Galactic is ready to compete, that safety record, assuming it is maintained, should help it maintains a dominant market position. Even if it has to lower its price some to lower the spread, it should be able to keep it much higher than Virgin without losing a lot of business.

Since this sector will continue to grow, it could even end up in a superior position by leaving the lower end of the market to Virgin, and focus on the larger companies. That is risky in that if Virgin does grab some market share from it, it'll use that revenue to probably pursue the upper end of the market at a lower price point.

A lot of that will depend upon the state of the economy when there is more competition, but for the next few years, Orbital should be able to grow this part of the upwardly trending satellite delivery business.

Orbital has soared by over 300 percent over the last five years, and even though its share price has been level over the last twelve months, it still has a lot of growth and momentum left in it on its satellite business alone. It provides products for the defense industry as well.

When space mining takes off, Orbital is positioned to deliver some of the needed components to the asteroids being worked. That will be especially true, as of now, with smaller loads. This should provide another income stream in the years ahead.

Conclusion

Investing in some of these companies could generate significant returns for investors. While I don't believe the concentration of minerals can be assumed to be at the very high rates mentioned above, there is evidence from meteors penetrating the earth's atmosphere, that it is a strong probability. We won't know until serious exploration begins and samples are examined.

If minerals are found to be as concentrated as some believe, the returns could be extraordinary. Even so, I think the best way to play this would be to take a position in those providing the tools for mining, rather than the miners themselves; at least at this stage of the process.

Later if samples prove high concentrations of commodities that are in demand on earth, or could be used for fuel to explore space, taking a position in a space mining company would make some sense. But the risk for those companies building exploration and sampling tools is far lower at this time, with tremendous upside potential.

Space mining is going to be real, and it could be a significant play within the next six years or so, based upon the conclusion samples could be taken within three years or so. If those samples confirm heavy concentrations of minerals, confirming the outlook for asteroid revenue potential, it could open up an extraordinary resource that could literally generate into the trillions of dollars.

Yet, as mentioned earlier, just because there are immense resources doesn't mean there will be demand for it on earth. Unless there is a way to take advantage of scale and lower prices, those commodities on the earth could be more profitable and competitive than those in space.

This is another reason I like the picks and shovels play more than the mining play, even though those delivering machinery and tools to asteroids or the moon will get most of the publicity and attract a lot of investment.

Considering how mining works on earth and assuming it'll be similar in space, it could take a long time to prepare and work an asteroid. While I have no doubt there will be some extraordinary winners in the years ahead, it would be much better in the short term to look at those building mining tools of various sorts, rather than getting caught up in the excitement and emotion of taking big positions in space miners.

What will probably happen in the future is there will be hybrid companies built to be a one-stop shop, providing products and services for each step of the mining process. That day isn't here yet, and won't be for many years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.