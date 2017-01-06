Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Biotech Continues To Roll, Revisiting Dynavax Technologies

"Principles have no real force except when one is well fed." - Mark Twain

Biotech continues to be off to a hot start in the New Year after a dismal 2016 where the sector lost some 20% of its overall value. Hopefully this is an omen of better days ahead in 2017. The main biotech indices will try to close out an excellent opening week of trading on a high note today. There are several important news events and new collaboration deals which we will discuss below.

Click to enlarge

Note: To get these Biotech Forum Daily Digests as soon as they are published as well as my free instablogs, just click on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the real-time alerts option.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is up nicely in trading today after a judge stated that Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) would have to pull its PCKS9 inhibiting cholesterol drug "Praluent" that competes against Amgen's Repatha off the market as a penalty in a patent dispute. Repatha is one of Amgen's most important new drug launches in years and has gotten off to a slow start. Eliminating its main competitor is a huge plus. I would expect some "Buy" reiterations on Amgen and maybe even one or two price target hikes by analyst firms over the next week on this news.

This permanent injunction also is good news for The Medicines Group (NASDAQ:MDCO). This small-cap concern has its own next-age cholesterol drug "inclisiran" in Phase 3 development. In fact, Jefferies just raised its price target on MDCO to $49 a share on the news from $43 previously. The Medicines Group has seen insider buying late in 2016 and is a member of the Insiders Forum portfolio. I also did a spotlight feature on it late in October.

Sticking with small biotech concerns with good news and staying with the "M's," Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) also could be on the move today. It inked a worldwide licensing deal with CSL Ltd. for the development and commercialization of Fc multimer proteins, including Momenta's compound M230. Momenta will get $50 million upfront as well as potentially $550 million in milestone payouts as well as royalties. I just did a "deep dive" on Momenta late in December and own the name.

Speaking of significant licensing deals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) also just signed a large collaboration deal with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to develop two antisense drug candidates to treat lipid disorders. Ionis will receive a $75 million upfront payment in a deal that could be worth $1.7 billion plus royalties if both candidates lead to commercial approval.

Jefferies is not the only analyst firm that is high on the Medicines Group after Praluent's setback. Chardan Capital reiterates a Buy rating and $65 price target on MDCO this morning as they believe inclisiran could eventually grab over 10% of the PCKS9 market which they predict will be substantial.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is seeing mixed analyst coverage today. BMO Capital and Piper Jaffray reiterated Buy ratings, the latter with a $56 price target today. Jefferies is sticking with its Sell rating and minuscule $17 price target for the following reasons: "Pipeline update call focuses on volanesorsen, IONIS-GCGR-Rx & IONIS-FXI- Rx; and BIIB-partnered IONIS-DMPK-2.5-Rx discontinued due to inadequate potency in muscle in Ph1/2. Beyond highly anticipated Spinraza launch (our 2021E sales of $1.6B vs. BIIB cons of $1.4B, implying royalties to IONS of ~$250M), we view current pipeline products unlikely to drive further meaningful appreciation in IONS shares from its already hefty valuation (EV of ~$5.5B)."

Note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in the "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concern.

Today we will revisit Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) which has had a long running saga with the FDA around approval of its hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav - B, which is currently delayed again on another complete response letter from the agency.

Restructuring:

Yesterday the company announced that it was ceasing production of the vaccine temporarily and laying off almost 40% of its workforce to conserve cash while it continued to pursue resolution to the impasse around garnering FDA approval on Heplisav - B. The layoffs will take place in manufacturing, sales and marketing. While tragic for the employees involved, it seems a necessary move by management while they try to right the ship and get Heplisav - B back on the road to approval.

Impacts:

This will reduce costs around the hepatitis B vaccine candidate to just $1 million a month until an FDA decision which is now expected in early summer. Other costs are running about $60 million annually. This ~40% reduction in personnel will result in a ~40% reduction in annual cash flow needs extending the company's current cash "runway" from the third quarter of this year to the first quarter of 2018 based on the current cash component on its balance sheet after an approximate $3 million restructuring charge.

Dynavax plans to respond to the CRL and resubmit the NDA for Heplisav - B by the end of this month which should put its new PDUFA date sometime in July of this year. The extra time before the company will need to raise funds should allow the company to wait until it gets an actual decision on Heplisav - B and not have to raise funds in a "Fire sale" environment.

SD - 101:

In addition, the extra time will allow it to continue to develop its promising oncology compound known as "SD-101." This drug is targeted at enhancing the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors like Keytruda and Opdivo, both of which look like they are developing into blockbusters. Early data suggest SD-101 can do so without adding toxicity and is being targeted at a variety of cancers such as metastatic melanoma. More data on this indication should be out in late spring/early summer.

Outlook:

Click to enlarge

Shareholders in Dynavax have more than a right to be frustrated at this point. This is especially true as Heplisav - B has shown in large trials to be superior to the current standard in the space both on a protection (95% vs 81%) basis but also should enhance compliance given it can be effectively administered in two doses over one month rather than three over six months. Despite the delays in approval, I think there is more than a 50/50 chance of approval by summer and at this point SD-101 may be worth more than the company's $160 million market capitalization. The fact that the stock is actually up on the week despite this restructuring news tells me investors have already digested the worst-case scenario.

Thank You and Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum