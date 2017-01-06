Significantly Increasing Your Cardinal Health Income

Ohio-based health care distributor Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) has put together a reasonable record in the last decade. Earnings per share are up about 50% during the last 10 years and the dividend is now 275% greater than it was. Despite these two items, the share price has only increased by about 6%, dating back to the fiscal year ending in 2007.

These three components have an interesting dynamic. They tell you that the payout ratio and dividend yield have increased and that the valuation multiple has declined. Indeed, the payout ratio has gone up from about a tenth of earnings to closer to a third. The dividend yield has gone from 0.6% to 2.4%. And the valuation has decreased from over 20 times earnings down closer to 14 or thereabouts.

Given that the company still has growth prospects ahead - analysts peg intermediate-term annual growth possibilities near 10% - the underperforming share price could very well be attractive to those looking for a "spring back" effect in the years to come.

Perhaps a sticking point for some is the dividend yield - sitting at 2.4%. It's above average and only makes up a third of earnings, but it's still not exactly the type of cash flow that many think about when considering living off passive income. What I'd like to highlight today is both owning shares and generating significantly more income from your Cardinal Health holding.

The most important part by far is being willing to hold shares of Cardinal Health. Without this piece, the rest of this article should not interest you. If you'd be looking for the exits should shares trade in the $50s or $60s, generating a bit of extra income likely would not be appealing.

However, if you're content to hold for the long term, there is a secondary consideration at play. This alternative also has risks (namely potentially giving up your stake in the future) but there are benefits as well.

Here's a look at some available call options for Cardinal Health for the January 2018 expiration date:

Note that I have no affinity for this expiration date (many prefer shorter time periods), but it does give you a nice view of what is available on a near annual basis.

The first column highlights the strike price or the price at which you would be agreeing to potentially sell in increments of 100 shares between now and January of 2018. The "net" premium column takes the most recent bid less $0.15 per share for frictional expenses. This is conservative in two ways: it presumes the bid instead of a value in-between the bid and ask, and you could very well have lower fees.

The third column highlights the "extra" yield (which may be taxed differently than dividends) that this option premium would generate. Finally, the last column indicates the "maximum" gain that you could generate if the option is exercised, which includes sale and option proceeds, but does not include any dividends received along the way.

So let's go through a couple of examples to get a better feel for what types of agreements are out there.

Suppose you recently purchased shares and your cost basis is $75. If you're primarily interested in immediate income generation, you're not limited to collecting the 2.4% dividend yield. You could immediately turn around and agree to sell that stake for $75 per share.

For making this agreement you would receive ~$625, or an 8.3% yield upfront. So many people talk about the "4% rule" but this often misses the opportunity to do significantly better in a variety of ways. Of course there is no guarantee that you could do this again next year, but for the moment you would generate an immediate 8%+ cash flow yield that is yours to spend or reallocate as you please.

If the option is not exercised, as would be the case with a share price below $75, you'd continue to hold your stake and collect the dividends. The only difference is that you would also have the upfront option premium. In this case your cash flow would be around 10.7% for the year. Your overall return could be positive or negative, but you'd be well ahead of the game from a "buy and hold" perspective.

If the option is exercised you'd receive ~$7,500 in sale proceeds (less expenses) to go along with your ~$625 in upfront option proceeds. Your total gain would be 8.3% to 10.7% depending on how many dividend payments you received. The risk is that shares later trade at say $90 and you'd be "stuck" selling at $75. This is a real risk and ought to be considered before making any agreement. However, a 10% return for the year isn't exactly a poor result either.

Naturally you're not limited to this single strike price. For instance, suppose you'd like to increase your cash flow, but you're not interested in "capping" your upside to 10% or 11%. In this case you could move out on the spectrum a bit. You could look at something like the $85 strike price, which would generate ~$245 or a 3.3% immediate cash flow yield.

The same rules apply. If you're happy to hold and the option is not exercised, this situation will always be better than buying and holding without selling the option. You would receive an "extra" ~$245 and go on to collect the dividend payments along the way. Your total cash flow yield would be ~5.7%. Your total return could be positive or negative, but you'd always be ahead of the buy and hold investor in this scenario. Moreover, you could consider this alternative again in the future.

If the option is exercised you would receive ~$8,500 (less fess) in sale proceeds and still have the ~$245 in upfront option proceeds. Your total value, before fees and taxes, would be ~$8,745 to ~$8,925 (depending on dividends) or a pre-tax return in the 16% to 19% range. The risk here again is that shares could trade at say $90 or $100 and you're "stuck" selling at $85. Still, I wouldn't consider this a poor result. You would have received a 3.3% upfront yield and very solid overall return in just a year.

And naturally you can keep going on the spectrum. Agreeing to sell at $100 doesn't yield much premium, but it is a bit of extra cash flow and only starts to limit your returns north of a 30% annualized gain. Further, you could think about different timeframes as well.

The idea is that when you see a dividend yield, this income component is not set in stone. Well, the dividend part is more or less where it will be, but you have the ability to generate an outside form of cash flow. In the case of Cardinal Health, it's possible to increase your cash flow by 1% to 8%-plus by agreeing to sell at the current price up to a 25%-plus higher value.

And if you're not compelled now, this still could be an interesting consideration to remember down the line. Say shares increase to $80 or $90 or something of the sort in the future. Suddenly you can double the cash flow component at an even greater potential gain. It's not about always making these agreements, instead it's about being cognizant of the options that are literally available to you and whether or not they can aid in your investing goals.