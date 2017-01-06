No Reason To Own Wells Fargo

Photo credit

Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) fall from the top of the banking world was swift and brutal. We're all aware of the menu of things that WFC inflicted upon itself to receive bad press but the really amazing thing is that this stock has rallied along with the rest of the group. The fact that WFC did some really terrible, completely inexcusable things - and therefore did damage to its reputation - seems to be lost on investors. But even if you ignore that completely, there are real business problems here that the market is seemingly shrugging off. And heading into the earnings report next week, WFC has priced in a very rosy future indeed.

Despite the living will debacle that has not only caused great embarrassment but has also seen sanctions levied upon WFC, there are more tangible business problems heading into the earnings report that are being ignored. First, the mortgage business has slowed materially of late. That's not surprising since rates shot up after the election and certainly, some consumers would have experienced some sticker shock if their rates weren't locked in. Until that problem dies down, the mortgage business probably isn't going to be great.

That's more of a problem for WFC since it is more of a traditional lender on a massive scale rather than a money center bank like C or BAC. WFC's reliance upon traditional lending has been a source of strength in the past but if the mortgage business is going to be weak for some time to come, that's a big problem for WFC's earnings. The Q4 report will contain some details on how WFC is faring but there isn't a great deal of reason to be optimistic right now. Even if Q4 didn't fully experience the slowdown due to the timing of the election and the Fed's December rate hike, I have to think guidance is going to be weak. There has been a seismic shift in mortgage rates in the past several weeks and that's a big issue for Wells. It will pass but how long will it take and what will WFC's mortgage business look like when it does?

And let's not forget that the fake account scandal continues to cost Wells in its retail business, which is still falling off a cliff. Wells relies upon its massive branch network to funnel customers into its various products but given that we know Wells did some really terrible things to customers and betrayed their collective trust, it is certainly unsurprising that people are going elsewhere. Branch interactions continue to fall, checking account openings are down 41% Y/Y as of November and the list goes on. WFC prides itself on its ability to cross-sell and maximize every customer but that model is broken pending repair of the brand's image. Just personally, I'd never consider banking at WFC given the list of rotten things it did and I'm sure there are many others that feel the same way; the numbers for its retail business would suggest that is the case. WFC betrayed the only thing that matters in banking and that is trust; it takes a long time to repair that.

As bad as these issues would be for anyone, they are exacerbated for WFC. That is because its model depends upon mortgage lending and it also depends upon the branches cross-selling to customers to grow the business. Both of those things are impaired right now and while it isn't WFC's fault the mortgage business is flailing, it is no less a problem. The thing is that the market is completely ignoring these facts and is assigning WFC an industry average multiple at a time when its business model is impaired.

WFC is going for 13.3 times 2017 earnings and while that - as I said - is an industry level multiple, Wells is an inferior stock right now against its peers. Not only does WFC have all the reputational damage to contend with but it has the mortgage and retail businesses that are in rather steep decline as well. These are big problems for WFC's model and - by extension - its ability to grow earnings going forward. When you consider that names with much better growth prospects like BAC, C and JPM that also do not have enormous PR scandals going on are trading for roughly the same prices, it becomes clear WFC is the least attractive in the group by a country mile.

To be fair, WFC used to sport a premium multiple and now it doesn't so that is punishment, I suppose. However, with earnings coming in under 2015 levels this year and then a very moderate increase in 2017, I just don't see paying an industry multiple for this stock. It may look like a bargain in comparison to what it was before the scandals hit but Wells Fargo is no longer Wells Fargo and that means the stock needs to be cheaper. Heading into earnings, there is no reason at all to hold this stock.

