Natural Gas Daily - Storage Forecast For Next Week

The EIA reported a -49 Bcf draw figure yesterday, which was much smaller draw than our forecast of -68 Bcf. Be sure to read our summary of the storage figures here. We anticipate a draw around -39 Bcf for the week ending Jan 6.

Click to enlarge

Multiple storage forecasters we've read all pointed to yesterday's report being a one-time catch-up due to over reporting several weeks in a row. It looks like we weren't the only ones seeing the discrepancy in yesterday's report.

Nonetheless, even if EIA had reported a storage draw around our estimate, the storage deficit shrinks relative to the five-year average and the 1/6 week storage report should see the deficit shrink further.

A storage draw around -139 Bcf would be bearish given the five-year average saw a storage draw of -171 Bcf and last year saw a storage draw of -168 Bcf. Consensus according to the latest ICE settlement on 1/5 shows the market pricing in a storage draw of -129 Bcf.

Click to enlarge

Source: ICE

Consensus also has April 2017 EOS around 1.665 Tcf, while our latest update was 1.49 Tcf.

Looking at fundamentals, US gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) production fell below 70 Bcf/d as freeze-offs from the upcoming polar vortex impacts producers. Canadian gas imports are back up to 5 Bcf/d but the average was only 4.3 Bcf/d for 1/6 week.

The demand side remains healthy with LNG exports remaining above 1.6 Bcf/d and Mexico gas exports remaining above 4 Bcf/d. Total demand reached over 120 Bcf/d yesterday as heating demand increases.

On a separate note, we want to address recent comments criticizing our use of "net sum" in our storage projections.

Click to enlarge

It's easy to forget that when we write updates like this every week, we simplify each EIA storage report into storage draws or storage injections. Market participants should be made aware that our goal when it comes to storage forecasting is to forecast the change in total storage.

This means we keep an update of where we see total storage versus where the EIA is reporting. As a result, forecasting the net sum difference between what we forecasted and what EIA has reported shows us how much we are off the market in terms of forecasting total storage.

For example, since July 8 th, HFI Research's forecast error up to 12/30 is -7 Bcf. This means that we have underestimated total storage by 7 Bcf. EIA reported total storage as 3.311 Tcf, and our figure is 3.304 Tcf.

Last week, HFI Research had total storage 12 Bcf over what EIA reported. On 12/23, EIA reported storage of 3.360 Tcf, and HFI Research had 3.372 Tcf. We estimated a -68 Bcf draw which brings our figure down to 3.304 Tcf, and EIA reported -49 Bcf which brings storage to 3.311 Tcf. That's how we keep track of our accuracy.

Now you might say the variability between our forecast can change week over week, and we agree, estimating storage is not easy, but this is also why we use the sum figure below to show just how much we are off the EIA total storage figure.

With that being said, we hope the readers of our dailies understand why we keep a sum figure at the bottom of our storage forecasts. It's not made to make us look good as some have suggested. Rather, it keeps a score of how much we are off the total storage figure reported by EIA.

To sum things up, readers should expect another bearish storage report relative to the average next week. Consensus pegs the storage draw around -129 Bcf while we have -139 Bcf. We will be posting any material weather updates to premium subscribers first, so if you are interested, you can sign up here. We also post material changes in storage forecasts to premium subscribers.

8-14-Day Outlook

Click to enlarge