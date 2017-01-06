Synchrony Financial: Reasons To Own

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is trading at a PE for 2018 of 10.6x with a yield of 1.7%. The business is growing well organically and has abundant capital. All this gives you three reasons to own SYF: nice value, growth and capital return (which might segue into a boost to growth).

Let's start with the capital: CET1 ratio of nearly 18% at 3Q16 on a Basel III fully phased in basis. This gives investors strong potential for higher capital distribution or further growth, given that Synchrony can deploy this capital in the acquisition of credit portfolios. Management will receive pressure from analysts and investors over the capital level if distribution is not stepped up in my view.

The CET1 position aside, SFY is a strong growth story with double digit loan growth continuing at 3Q 2016, consistent with growth over the last two years:

Click to enlarge

The growth of the card industry when measured by product volume makes it inevitable that competitive pressures will dominate market discourse. And the revenue picture across the card space is complex due to the growing cost of rewards schemes. Synchrony, as the largest private label issuer, enjoys deep relationships with its retailers that for now offer durable economics even if the extent to which they are a true moat are debatable. I would therefore expect the strong revenue and PTP growth we see in the chart below to continue.

Click to enlarge

The essence of the retailer relationship mainly rests on the revenue share arrangements between the two parties. These are effectively "retailer rewards" with payments accruing to retailers once contractual targets are met. This incentive structure overlays the appeal of avoiding the interchange and exchange fees that they incur when non private label cards are used in their stores.

As we see in the chart, SYF already cedes a non trivial portion of revenue to its loss provisions account. To my mind this is in fact encouraging since you are looking at a seasoned book with normalized credit losses. Absent a marked downturn in consumer financial health, which is nowhere on the horizon, I would expect the cost of credit to remain stable, allowing volume growth to feed the bottom line.

While the rise of mobile payments needs to be watched with regard to long term model integrity, I do not thing that in principle mobile payments need threaten the position of credit card companies, since their main function is to provide credit, not to route payments. Certainly, the day when card accounts are used via mobile devices rather than physical cards is already with us, but credit risk assets will still need to be backed by capital and the brand in the cards space will represent a series of benefits for both customers and merchants. Certainly over the medium term, I will continue to take company guidance and PE ratios seriously.

Conclusion

Here is a shorthand model of the P&L in SYF:

With employment and consumer sentiment in buoyant shape, I would expect SYF to continue with its recent order of growth, leaving it attractively valued on 2018 EPS given that its capital position gives it options on either more rapid share buybacks or portfolio purchases. Its private label status also makes it lower risk opposite the competitive forces pressuring margins in the card industry.

