Riding The Roller Coaster That Was 2016

And there were some surprises along the way. Some good, some bad.

With the door now closed on 2016, I find myself looking backward in review.

2016: A Roller Coaster of Ups, Downs, Swings, and Roundabouts

As 2016 got under way, the Dow suffered its biggest weekly decline since 2011. Investors wondered if it was an omen of what was to come the rest of the year. Of course, in the first week of 2016, we couldn't know that as 2016 headed towards the finish line, instead of stock market losses, indexes would be hitting all-time highs.

2016 delivered a roller coaster ride on many fronts for me. My health, wealth, employment, and happiness all experienced their highs and lows. But call it karma or fate, life was kind enough not to test me in all areas of my life at the same time.

Regardless of whether it was good luck or a good plan, I made it through 2016 without having to dip into my share portfolio for current income, or emergency funds. My portfolio continued to grow, albeit slowly.

Let's take a look.

Portfolio Performance - US

It's been a while since I've looked at my full US portfolio here. The whole picture is important, especially when there is a fundamental overall flaw with the portfolio. Yep, it's the elephant in the portfolio: General Electric (NYSE:GE). I made progress on reducing its weighting in terms of total portfolio value and income, but it's just not happening quickly enough.

On a positive note, no other portfolio position exceeds 6%. At least I'm not repeating my mistakes.

Stock 2015 Value % 2016 Value % 2015 Income % 2016 Income % Current Yield Yield on Cost General Electric 74.43% 68.32% 72.87% 67.59% 3.04% 4.02% Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) 1.50% 1.35% 1.86% 1.73% 3.76% 3.84% Altria (NYSE:MO) 2.88% 3.03% 3.47% 3.51% 3.61% 8.16% Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG) 2.32% 2.22% 2.54% 2.40% 3.19% 3.78% Realty Income (NYSE:O) 2.67% 2.69% 3.89% 3.81% 4.60% 6.44% Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 5.46% 5.54% 3.61% 5.15% 2.78% 3.60% Chevron (NYSE:CVX) 1.30% 1.54% 2.04% 1.90% 3.67% 3.95% AT&T (NYSE:T) 1.65% 1.84% 2.97% 2.82% 4.61% 6.22% Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) 2.35% 2.05% 2.38% 2.35% 3.38% 3.37% Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) 0.83% 1.75% 2.23% 2.97% 6.49% 6.15% Colgate (NYSE:CL) 1.35% 2.57% 0.76% 2.07% 2.38% 2.33% Unilever (NYSE:UL) 1.40% 1.20% 1.39% 1.38% 3.49% 3.18% Disney (NYSE:DIS) 1.88% 2.33% 0.00% 0.79% 1.50% 1.46% Costco (NASDAQ:COST) 0.00% 1.26% 0.00% 0.36% 1.12% 1.17% Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) 0.00% 1.13% 0.00% 0.45% 1.80% 1.73% Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 0.00% 1.17% 0.00% 0.72% 3.94% 3.52% Totals 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 2.94% 3.72% Click to enlarge

I also continue to become fonder of Total Return as a measure of portfolio performance. Though I invest for income, the total return picture helps me sleep well at night and removes much of the hesitation I feel about making a mistake when I do buy.

The stocks in the tables are presented in chronological order, with the most recent purchases at the bottom. You can see that I may have timed some purchases badly from a capital gain perspective, but those errors start to soften when you add in the dividends earned on the stock. Stocks that are negative on a capital basis such as Coca Cola swing into positive territory when you look at total return.

Stock Captial Gain % Ttl Divs % of Cost Total Return % General Electric 32.44% 24.87% 57.31% Rayonier 2.06% 55.50% 57.57% Altria 125.99% 32.92% 158.91% Proctor & Gamble 18.63% 15.29% 33.91% Realty Income 39.94% 23.06% 63.00% Johnson & Johnson 29.75% 8.73% 38.48% Chevron 7.64% 9.10% 16.74% AT&T 35.07% 16.40% 51.46% Coca Cola -0.14% 8.00% 7.86% Royal Dutch Shell (RDS B) -5.24% 8.06% 2.81% Colgate -2.18% 3.11% 0.93% Unilever -8.76% 6.00% -2.76% Disney -2.28% 0.97% -1.31% Costco 4.46% 0.88% 5.34% Starbucks -3.83% 1.12% -2.71% Pfizer -10.70% 1.63% -9.07% Click to enlarge

Year over year, the portfolio's value increased by 10.5% - 3.5% from organic growth and 7% from the addition of new capital.

Portfolio Performance - Australia

I spent more time on my Australian portfolio this year. Since I have earned income in Australia, I have more capital to invest. Australian stocks also have a high starting yield - around 5% is not unusual. Since US investors don't have access to franking credits, I have decided to eliminate them from the below analysis. Many of the stocks I own on the ASX can also be purchased in the US. Where appropriate, the US tickers are included.

I added five new positions to my Australian portfolio, bringing its total number to 9. I know, still too small from a diversification point of view. If I tell you that one of the new positions is an ETF and the other a Berkshire Hathaway type investment company, that blow softens a little.

2015 2016 2015 2016 Current Yield on Stock Value % Value % Income % Income % Yield Cost BHP (NYSE:BBL) 14% 9% 21% 4% 1.59% 1.91% Westpac (NYSE:WBK) 50% 24% 41% 36% 5.77% 12.53% Suncorp (OTCPK:SNMCY) 15% 8% 18% 11% 5.03% 5.44% Woolworths (OTCPK:WOLWF) 21% 10% 20% 9% 3.20% 2.56% Macquarie Group (OTCPK:MQBKY) 0% 13% 0% 18% 4.94% 6.50% Flight Centre (ASX: FLT) 0% 8% 0% 6% 4.86% 4.11% Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY) 0% 9% 0% 8% 6.08% 5.64% Vanguard Aust High Yield (ASX:VHY) 0% 9% 0% 5% 5.73% 6.04% Soul Pattinson (NYSE:SOL) 0% 9% 0% 5% 3.44% 3.37% 100% 100% 100% 100% Click to enlarge

The portfolio value grew by 113% over 2016. Again, 107% came from the addition of new capital (it's a small portfolio!) and 6% from organic growth.

Dividends

My US portfolio did not have the best year for dividend growth. In fact, dividend growth was downright anemic. You can read about why my dividend growth was less than stellar here.

Anemic growth, however, beat out my Australian portfolio, where my portfolio suffered negative dividend growth. Ouch.

There were three companies guilty of cutting their dividends:

Woolworths (ASX:WOW) cut its dividend as it suffered on at least two fronts. First, it made a bad bet on trying to take market share away from the market leader in the home hardware space. Second, Woolworths didn't foresee the impact of competition in the marketplace, which prior to Aldi's arrival in Australia could only be described as a duopoly with the pricing power that goes along with it.

BHP (ASX: BHP) also cut its dividend drastically in the early part of 2016. Unlike many investors, I did not sell. I have held BHP stock since the mid-90s and will likely continue to do so understanding that it's a cyclical stock with spectacular booms and busts.

And lastly, a local insurer and second tier bank, Suncorp (NYSE:SUN) cut its dividend by 21% in the first half thanks to increased claim costs stemming from natural disasters.

So dividend growth was a bust in both my portfolios, but dividend income did increase year over year. That happened because I deployed new capital and reinvested dividends to purchase more shares in the stock that paid the dividend.

By the end of 2016, dividend income had grown by $6.42 USD per month for my US portfolio, and despite dividend growth in the negatives, dividend income for my Australian portfolio grew by $35.82 AUD per month.

One statistic that surprised me is that 4% of my dividend income increase (in Australia) came from simply reinvesting dividends back into the company paying the dividend. I know it creates a record-keeping nightmare, but I'm rethinking pooling dividends to buy new positions.

At the end of 2016, forecast dividend income, averaged over the 12 months, for 2017 sits at $113 USD and $95 AUD for each portfolio.

New Purchases - US Portfolio

I started 2016 with a severe case of analysis paralysis. I was scared of making a mistake. Truth be told, I always am with a new purchase. And it was that realization and a look back at some of my earliest purchases and where they stood now, that snapped me out of it.

The second half of 2016 saw me deploying some (very limited) capital. I added to my Colgate, Disney, and Royal Dutch Shell holdings.

Then I changed direction a little. I bought some lower-yielding, but hopefully higher-dividend-growth, stocks that I believe in: Costco and Starbucks. My last purchase for the year was Pfizer. I bought it for its yield, but it looks like I may have bought too early.

I will chalk up one success for 2016, though. For the first time in 15 years I didn't buy a single share of GE. This thought put a big fat smile on my face until I updated the numbers for 2016 and started populating my 2017 dividend income forecast. Seemed that a big reason my US portfolio had done so dismally in the dividend growth stakes was because GE froze its dividend in 2016. For the first time, I really felt my progress in diversifying my portfolio was too slow.

New Purchases - Australian Portfolio

Living and working in Australia means that I naturally have more capital to invest in Australian dollars than I do in USD. Through the purchase of new shares in 2016, I added $42 AUD to my monthly dividend income. Negative dividend growth whittled that number back to about $35 AUD, however.

Australian stocks have one big advantage to them: They are high yield. For Australian resident investors, they also come with a tax credit, further enhancing the yield.

One of my purchases. Macquarie Group, had a yield of 6.1% when I purchased it. This was a bet on falling interest rates (in Australia) and retirees chasing yield in the stock market as cash earned less and less in CDs. It was also a bet on USD strength against the AUD. This one, so far, has played out nicely.

I wish I could say the same for my other AUD purchases. I took a punt on Australia's biggest telecom, Telstra, just a little too early. But with a 5.7% yield, I'm happy to wait this one out. I'm not so sure about another purchase, Flight Centre (I've retained the British spelling since it's a proper noun). This one, a bricks and mortar travel agent with a healthy corporate travel arm, has put out a profit warning. A quick trade improved my cost basis a little, and the 4% dividend yield isn't hurting, but I'm still not sure I made a good call here.

I used the Trump presidency volatility to purchase a position in Soul Pattinson, also known as Australia's Berkshire Hathaway. It's too soon to tell if this was a good move or not, but with a dividend payment already banked I'm not complaining.

And finally, I did something I never thought I would do. I purchased an Australian ETF (ASX:VHY) focusing on Australian high yield stocks. You can read more about why, here. But suffice it to say, I think there may be more ETFs in my future.

Conclusion

2016 has had its shares of ups and downs, but the roller coaster ride was smoothed by a silver lining to every low point.

Sure, the stock market started the year badly, but it also provided the opportunity to buy more of my favorite stocks - on sale.

My career options were limited this year, but the work that did present itself came at a time when it was desperately needed and allowed me to end the year 30 pounds lighter, and healthier than I started it.

And the "free time" (commonly known as underemployment) I had during the first half of the year allowed me to invest the funds I'd sidelined from my last contract for just that purpose.

My investing results have not been stellar for 2016, but I start 2017 in a better financial position than I started 2016. I'm also healthier. And with another year behind me where I have been able to live life on my terms (balancing work and spending time with my daughter) I can't help but think of it as a success.

Progress is progress, no matter how slow.

Happy 2017!

