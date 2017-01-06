Dow 20,000? Don't Overreact! - Bezek's Daily Briefing

This is a dull market. But volatility always lurks around the corner - don't let the slow days trick you into bad decisions.

The big media event today is Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA) 20,000. Will it hit it or not? The market tapped 19,999 at one point, and CNBC went into extended commercial-free time, waiting for the triumphant 20,000 print. As of this writing, it still hasn't happened, though we're just a few points away.

Regardless of whether the bulls manage to tap 20k or not, it's worth thinking about the bigger picture. The optimists suggest breaking 20,000 will lift a barrier and allow the market to surge higher on renewed cheer. Bears point to 20,000 as a great opportunity to sell the festive mood in the air.

Either approach is fraught with risk. Both schools of thought are based on emotional responses to an index that, frankly, is outdated and not especially relevant to the American economy in 2017. That said, enough people still care about the Dow Jones Index that it does serve as an important measure of popular sentiment.

However, the idea that 20k represents new opportunity or a reason to panic and sell everything isn't likely to be beneficial. Let's focus on the bigger picture.

Markets are complacent, and we're trading on low volume. Look at the relative volume gauge on the Dow chart posted above. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) relative volume chart appears similarly. More traders are watching the action than participating.

Volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX) (NYSEARCA:UVXY) has gotten hammered since Trump won. And the selling in that area has accelerated over the past week:

Click to enlarge

What's the takeaway from this? It's a good time to think about hedging. Low volatility has one tangible impact - it's cheaper to buy puts on the stock market indexes and/or overvalued individual stocks.

Let's be clear - it's probable that we'll get a big correction in 2017. It seems we've been getting about two meaningful dips a year recently. And as the bull lengthens and valuation ratios stretch further, the amount of potential instability in the system rises.

Thus, during the extended phase of a rally, it makes sense to lighten up on exposure. Look at the VXX chart above, since Trump won, there's not been a single meaningful bounce in volatility, it's been two months of profitability tranquility for the bulls. The longer these sorts of spurts go, the more the odds favor hedging or taking some cash off the table.

That said, there's a reason that the adage goes "no one rings a bell at the top". Dow 20,000 is such an obvious marker that I'd be highly surprised if it caused the market to turn on a dime.

One mark of the difference between an experienced investor and a speculator is that the investor gradually moves into and out of positions as market sentiment and valuations change. The speculator, by contrast, is trying to time the tops and bottoms perfectly, and fears missing the last few points of a rally.

Small changes in market sentiment or prices can cause the speculator to make drastic changes to their portfolio. Sometimes this works for the best. But oftentimes, it leads to emotional regret, there are few feelings worse than selling out all your stocks waiting for a correction and then watching the market keep rising. The temptation to plow back in - at even higher levels - becomes hard to resist.

As for me, I hedged my holdings a bit today. If Dow 20,000, Trump's inauguration, the China currency situation, the deepening unease in Mexico, or who knows what triggers a correction, I'll be somewhat better positioned for bargain shopping. And if the market keeps rising complacently, I've got plenty of skin in the game to not act rashly or emotionally.

Whatever you do, don't overact to a dull market. I'm hearing more chatter from people making big swings in the market since the holidays. Things have been so quiet lately that it feels there isn't much risk out there. But give it a month or two; the bears will return sooner or later - don't start 2017 on the wrong foot due to forcing trades in the January doldrums.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UVXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.