Amgen In Position To Dictate Terms In PCSK9 Tussle

In the battle for dominance in new cholesterol-fighting agents, the scenario for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) could scarcely be better. Winning a permanent injunction against Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) in the US patent case over PCSK9 antibodies gives the California-based big biotech substantial leverage to squeeze compensation out of its rivals, with the looming danger that the Sanofi/Regeneron drug Praluent could be taken off the market.

The near certainty of an appeal means that Praluent will not be swept from pharmacy shelves immediately. However, Amgen’s willingness to force competitors to withdraw in the past raises the possibility that Repatha could soon have the market to itself, or that it will ask for a mighty ransom to permit competition.

The US district court held off imposing the injunction for 30 days to allow Sanofi and Regeneron to appeal, which they almost certainly will. This will likely extend the litigation for another year or two, allowing continued sale of Praluent.

Settle – or press your luck

Praluent deserved permanent exclusion at this point in the case because monetary awards are speculative in a developing market and because Repatha suffered irreparable harm by achieving regulatory approval second and being forced to compete on price, the court decided. While the public is better served when a choice of drugs is available, this factor did not outweigh the monetary and reputational harm, wrote District Judge Sue Robinson.

A district court jury had decided that Sanofi and Regeneron had infringed Amgen’s patent last year. Sanofi and Regeneron shares fell 3% and 6% respectively in early trade today, while Amgen rose 4%.

With the threat of permanent removal looming, Amgen is in a position to drive a harder bargain in negotiating a settlement, which could approach a billion-dollar figure if a royalty rate of 10% or more is assumed (Sanofi and Regeneron face Praluent royalty snag, March 17, 2016).

Leerink analyst Seamus Fernandez argues that Amgen will want to settle before further court decisions because of the risk that the permanent injunction will be overturned. However, Chardan’s Gbola Amusa pointed to the precedent of Amgen refusing to settle with Roche and excluding the Epogen competitor Mircera for five years as an argument that Praluent could be excluded.

The argument could also be swayed by data from cardiovascular outcomes trials – if Praluent can show that it prevents heart disease complications or deaths better than Repatha an appeals court judge might decide that the public is best served by keeping Praluent on the market (Event – Cholesterol focus turns to Repatha, November 17, 2016).

Coming fast

The outcomes trials are just one way the market for lipid-lowering drugs is evolving. Another market movement, Medicines Company’s (NASDAQ:MDCO) 5% rise, points to another, that of manipulating DNA and RNA to control levels of cholesterol and triglycerides.

Medicines Company has what is viewed as the leading next-generation PCSK9 inhibitor in the RNA-interference project inclisiran, and investors were obviously heartened by the potential for the space to become less crowded ahead of an expected launch in 2020.

Meanwhile, Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS), Medicines Company’s rival in cardiovascular-targeting RNA therapeutics, today announced a deal covering its phase II IONIS-APO(a)-LRx and phase I IONIS-APOCIII-LRx, which seek to modulate low-density lipoprotein and triglyceride respectively. Novartis (NYSE:NVS) paid $75m in cash and purchased $100m in shares for the option to license in the two candidates.

Amgen has been handed an opportunity. However, it might need to maximize its advantage before new competition emerges.