Coffee And Sugar Off To The Races In Early 2017

Sugar and coffee were two wild bull markets in 2016. The price of sugar took off to the upside in August 2015 when it hit a multi-year low of 10.13 cents per pound on the nearby ICE futures contract. A fundamental deficit developed and demand moved higher than supplies. The price of sugar more than doubled over a 13-month period rising to a high of 24.10 cents per pound in late September 2016.

Coffee was also a raging bull for a while in 2016. Coffee began making higher lows and higher highs in March of last year and by November it had moved from just over $1.10 earlier in the year to highs of just under $1.80. Coffee and sugar were two of the best performing commodities for 2016 at the end of the third quarter. Sugar was up by over 50% in 2016 on September 30 and coffee posted an almost 20% gain. Both of these soft commodities kept on going for a while into the final quarter of the year but by the end of 2016 they gave a lot of those gains back with sugar posting a 28.02% year-on-year gain and coffee up only a little over 8% on the year. The end of 2016 was ugly for these two tropical commodities that most of us consume on a daily basis.

A bearish end to 2016

On September 29, the price of sugar reached the highest level since April 2012 when it reached 24.10 cents per pound. On that day, the sweet commodity was 13.97 cents or 137.9% higher than it was in August 2015. At the highs, sugar was up over 58% on the year. However, the final three months of 2016 was a period of correction for sugar and it closed at 19.51 cents per pound at the end of the year, down over 15% for the quarter and up just 28% for the year. Sugar gave back more than half its gains.

On November 8, the price of coffee traded to the highest price since January 2015 when the price peaked at $1.7955 on the active month March futures contract. At that level, coffee was up almost 42% on the year. However, coffee plunged over the rest of 2016 and closed on December 30 at $1.3705 per pound, down more than 9.5% in Q4 and up only 8.2% in 2016.

During the fourth quarter the dollar broke out to the upside above the 100.60 technical resistance on the long-term chart and the strong greenback weighed heavily on the price of the two tropical commodities. Brazil is the world's leading producer of both cane sugar and coffee beans and even though the real remained stable to higher as the dollar strengthened the prices of the soft commodities moved aggressively lower. Sugar traded to lows of 17.84 cents during Q4 and coffee traded to its nadir at $1.3285. Sugar was down 6.26 cents from its September highs and coffee moved 46.7 cents lower. Both commodities fell 26% from their highs to their lows which occurred in December.

Sugar gets a lot sweeter

Sugar began to move higher during the final week of 2016.

As the daily chart of ICE sugar futures highlights, the sweet commodity appreciated from the December 15 lows of 17.84 cents per pound to highs of 21.18 last Thursday. Sugar closed last week at the 20.75 cent level.

On the weekly sugar chart, the slow stochastic indicates that sugar completed a three month corrective period as the metric crossed in oversold territory. With the stochastic at its current level and relative strength in neutral territory, it is possible that more gains are on the horizon for sugar. Sugar is entering its second year of a fundamental deficit. It will be the weather in Brazil and other sugar growing nations in the tropical world that determines whether the deficit conditions remain. However, with the price of oil back over the $50 per barrel level, it is likely that domestic demand for sugar in Brazil will increase as the nation's demand for sugar-based ethanol will move higher. While the United States depends on corn for ethanol production, in Brazil it is sugar that is the processed commodity for the biofuel. The bottom line is that sugar is now looking a lot better than it was a few short weeks ago.

Coffee percolating once again

Sugar and coffee have a lot in common. Many people around the world add a lump or two of the sweet commodity to their coffee each day. Brazil is the world's leading producer of both commodities and both are highly volatile. Coffee and sugar both experienced brutal selloffs during the final three months of 2016 and both came out of the gate moving higher during the first week of 2017.

As the daily chart highlights, March ICE coffee futures traded to its lows on December 28 of $1.3285 per pound. Coffee moved to highs of $1.4545 last Thursday and closed the week at the $1.4285 per pound level.

As the weekly chart shows, the slow stochastic is now close to crossing in oversold territory which is an indication that coffee may have found a bottom just below $1.33 per pound. Coffee has strong fundamentals behind it as a shortage of Robusta beans has spilled over to the Arabica market. Moreover, this coming year is likely to be an "off" year for Brazilian production which could create deficit conditions in the coffee market.

If the dollar stays stable these commodities have lots of upside

Both sugar and coffee took off to the upside as the dollar turned lower preparing to test critical support at the 100.60 level on the March dollar index futures contract.

As the daily chart of the dollar index illustrates, the dollar traded to the highest point since December 2002 at 103.815 on January 3, but it turned lower and closed last week at the 102.209 level after trading down to lows of 101.295 on the week. The dollar moved a long way since the November election and the odds are that the greenback will now spend some time consolidating around the recent trading range from 101.60 to 103.815. A stable dollar could provide impetus for the sugar and coffee markets to resume their bullish price action which is a reflection of their individual fundamentals.

Targets over coming weeks

Technical resistance in sugar now stands at the 22.59 cent level. Above there, the target will be the September 29 highs at 24.10 cents.

Coffee could be more interesting as the price of the soft commodity fell so sharply in such a short time. The first level of resistance was already tested on January 5 when the java futures traded to highs of $1.4545 per pound, 20 points above the December 20 highs. Coffee now has a potential to explode higher as the price fell like a knife from the November highs to the December lows. Coffee is traditionally one of the most volatile commodities that trade on futures exchanges. As an example, in 2015 coffee rallied from $1.1315 per pound during the week of January 27 to over $2.00 per pound in early March. Coffee has a lot of potential now and the upside target is the recent highs at just under $1.80 per pound.

Sugar has moved back into bull mode with its rally above the 21 cents per pound level and coffee could be ready to follow. My preferred ETN products for these commodities are the SGG in sugar and JO in coffee. There is no leverage in both of these vehicles and that is appropriate for commodities that gravitate to hyper volatility at times. It has been a bullish start to the year for sugar and coffee and lots more volatility could be on the way.

