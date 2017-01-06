Big Boy Showdown: Exxon Vs. Chevron For 2017

If Chevron can sell assets, leverage increased cash flows from LNG exports, and reduce its debt load, it could close the gap with Exxon by the end of 2017.

Chevron has a relatively much smaller outstanding share count, but a higher debt load as a result of the capex associated with LNG mega-projects.

Today we are going to compare the two largest U.S. integrated oil companies: Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX). Both companies have global production profiles, significant lower-48 shale assets, as well as midstream and downstream operations in chemicals and refining. Both companies also have significant LNG operations.

The following chart compares some relevant valuation metrics of the two companies as of Q3 2016:

Exxon Vs. Chevron - Relative Metrics

Exxon Chevron Current Share Price $88.41 $116.51 Current Market Cap. $361.1 Billion $219.0 Billion Debt $46.2 Billion $45.6 Billion Cash $5.1 Billion $7.4 Billion Net Debt $41.1 Billion $38.2 Billion Net Debt-to-Mkt Cap 11% 17% Net Debt/share $9.84/share $20.29/share Q3 Production 3.8 Million boe/d 2.5 Million boe/d Q3 % Liquids 58% 67% Dividend (Yield) $3.00 (3.4%) $4.32 (3.7%) Shares Outstanding 4.178 Billion 1.883 Billion Proved Reserves (% Gas) 24.8 B boe (41%) 11.2 B boe (44%) Proved Reserves/share 5.9 boe/share 5.9 boe/share YTD Total Revenue $165.1 Billion $80.1 Billion YTD Upstream Earnings +$838 Million -$3.5 Billion YTD Downstream Earnings +$6.7 Billion +$3.1 Billion Click to enlarge

Source: Google Finance, Q3 EPS reports (XOM, CHV), Q3 Supplemental Data (XOM, CVX), Latest Reserves Report (XOM, CVX).

Observations

Obviously Exxon is the bigger company with a market cap that is 1.6x larger than Chevron and production that is 1.5x bigger. Yet with Chevron's spending on large scale projects like Australian LNG, its total debt load is only marginally lower. As a result, and with a total diluted share count only 45% that of Exxon, Chevron's net debt per share of $20.29 is more than 2x that of Exxon.

In addition to the advantages with respect to the debt load, note that despite production of only 1.5x that of Chevron, Exxon's YTD revenue is more than double. That is because Exxon has much larger downstream operations (refining and chemicals). As a result, Exxon has had an advantage during the oil & gas price down-cycle and has more than double the downstream earnings as compared to Chevron.

Chevron is significantly more leveraged to global oil prices in that it has a 9% advantage in terms of the liquids split of total production.

It's quite a coincidence, but using the 2015 year-end reserves reports, both companies have 5.9 boe/share of proved reserves. However, Exxon has come under pressure by the SEC for not taking any write-downs with respect to proved reserves since the commodity price down-cycle began in the fall of 2014. As a result, Exxon said in the Q3 EPS report that it could write down as much as 4.6 billion boe of reserves if the average price of oil for the first nine months of 2016 holds through year end. In particular, Exxon's oil sands reserves related to its Kearl project could be hit hard (estimated by the company to be a 3.6 billion boe charge). If the 4.6 billion boe number proves to be accurate, and all else being equal, Exxon's proved reserves per share would drop by ~1 boe/share to 4.8 boe/share. That would result in a clear advantage for Chevron in terms of proved reserves per share. We will certainly revisit this issue when the 2016 year-end reserves reports are issued.

Earnings

In Q3, Exxon posted net income of $0.63/share and YTD has earned $1.47/share. For Q3 Chevron earned $0.68/share and YTD has posted a loss of -$0.49/share. But once again we come back to the reserves issue. For instance, in Q2 Chevron took a $2.8 billion (non-cash) impairment charge:

In our upstream business, we recorded impairment and other charges on certain assets where revenue from expected oil and gas production is expected to be insufficient to recover costs

Chevron also took at $1.1 billion impairment charge in Q4 of 2015. Exxon has yet to take a single impairment charge since the down-cycle began. It would appear CEO Rex Tillerson is leaving just in the nick of time.

Summary & Conclusion

Both Exxon and Chevron have navigated the oil & gas price down-cycle fairly well, although Chevron's LNG related cap-x commitments have left it with a significantly higher debt load. Also, Exxon also has a big advantage in downstream with significantly larger refining and chemicals operations as a percentage of total revenue and potential earnings power. Chevron has the advantage of a higher percentage of liquids production, a higher dividend rate/share and yield, and a significantly lower outstanding share count. In addition, Chevron has a better 10-year stock price performance, delivering more than 4x the capital appreciation as compared to Exxon (see chart below). This long-term stock price action is perhaps the best comparison shareholders can use when judging the management of both companies. Chevron also paid a significantly higher dividend during most or all of that 10-year timeframe.

Given its downstream advantage and what I believe to be a "lower for much longer" oil price scenario, I have to give the edge to Exxon over Chevron at this time. Given Exxon's mediocre to poor stock-price performance under out-going CEO Rex Tillerson, ushering in a new CEO will certainly be a plus for Exxon shareholders going forward. However, Exxon could face significant headline risks if Rex Tillerson is confirmed as the next U.S. Secretary of State, and that will likely offset any potential advantage some analysts suggest the company will gain from having an ex-CEO occupying that office. Yet a bigger headline risk may be the large impairment charges the company will have to make to comply with SEC rules in terms of economically recoverable reserves. That could well happen in the Q4 EPS report coming in a few weeks.

And while I give the edge to Exxon today, if Chevron is able to sell assets and use increased cash flow from LNG exports to reduce debt, it could very quickly close the gap with Exxon and continue its long-term outperformance over Exxon.

Meantime, the first company to announce the formation of a midstream MLP would be instantly rewarded by the market and unleash tremendous shareholder value. Given both company's performance over the past 10 years, shareholders can only hope. Exxon shareholders, in particular, deserve to see some shareholder friendly moves by the new CEO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.