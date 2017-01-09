Expect Lots Of Volatility In Oil Between $50 And $60

Crude oil has been rallying since February 2016 when the price of nearby NYMEX futures traded to the lowest price since 2003 at $26.05 per barrel. At the end of the year that just ended the price of the energy commodity had doubled in value. However, oil remains at half the price it was in June 2014 when it hit highs of just over $107 per barrel.

Crude oil is one of the, if not the most closely watched commodities that trade on the futures market. Each year I try to look at markets with a clear head. I remember at the start of 2016, all signs were ugly for the crude oil market and buying amounted to catching a falling knife as oil fell alongside stocks for the first six weeks of the year. Last year, the international oil cartel gave the market no reason whatsoever to be bullish about the energy commodity. In fact, OPEC was egging the price lower to hurt the North American shale producers and build market share, the stated strategy of the cartel. However, OPEC had an epiphany in 2016 and as we head into 2017 the oil market looks a lot different than it did last year at this time.

OPEC production cuts begin

In the wake of the November 30 OPEC meeting, the price of crude oil moved above the $50 level once again. February NYMEX crude oil traded to its highest level of 2016 on December 12 at $55.44 per barrel. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the daily chart shows, crude oil has moved into a range from $49.94 to $55.44 since the cartel told markets they would cut daily output. Open interest at over 2.1 million contracts is at an all-time high as many shale producers in the United States have been able to hedge future production at higher prices for the energy commodity. Additionally, volatility in oil has attracted speculators and investors to the futures and other oil derivative markets over recent weeks. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

While the daily NYMEX oil chart looks positive, the monthly chart looks even better. The price of the energy commodity has slowly doubled since February accompanied by increasing volume and open interest. The increase in these two metrics provides technical support for the rally in crude oil. Moreover, the change in OPEC strategy from pumping up the volume of crude output each month to a cut has likely put a floor under the price of the energy commodity, for now.

Brent continues to outperform

While NYMEX WTI crude oil has appreciated in the wake of the OPEC meeting, Brent crude has done even better. WTI and Brent are the two benchmark pricing mechanisms for international crude oil but it is the Brent price that reflects oil production from the cartel members. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the weekly chart of the WTI minus the Brent price for nearby crude oil futures highlights the Brent premium over WTI has moved from a 32 cent premium on November 14 to a $2.27 premium for Brent as of the close of business last Friday. The strength in Brent crude is a sign that OPEC members are likely sticking to their commitments of lower output, at least during the first month that the accord was in force. While cheating by cartel members is almost a given, the change in strategy itself has sent an important signal for the crude oil market. Moreover, the largest OPEC producer, Saudi Arabia, will be selling a percentage of its state oil company, Aramco, sometime in 2018 via and IPO and it is in the best interest of the producer of over 10 million barrels per day to keep the price of oil above the $50 per barrel level.

Meanwhile, there are other bullish signs that have emerged over recent weeks.

Term structure says higher

The forward curve in crude oil has tightened since the middle of November.

Click to enlarge Source: CQG

As the daily chart of June 2018 NYMEX crude oil minus June 2017 NYMEX crude highlights, the contango (the forward premium) on the one-year crude oil spread has moved from $2.60 on November 10 to 67 cents. The spread briefly moved into backwardation (a forward discount) of 54 cents in the middle of December. Meanwhile the same Brent spread was trading at only a 16 cent contango as of last Friday. The Brent spread was even tighter than the WTI spread.

The narrowing of the forward curve is a sign of increased producer hedging or deferred selling in the oil market. At the same time, a smaller contango tends to be a bullish sign for the energy commodity. On the NYMEX spread the June 2018 premium over June 2017 equates to a contango of 1.2%. When crude oil was heading towards its lows in 2015 and early 2016, the contango on one-year spreads traded to over 25%.

Last week, the API and EIA both reported significant withdrawals from inventories during the final week of 2016. The API told markets that oil in storage fell by 7.4 million barrels, while the EIA said that the decline was 7.05 million. While crude oil stocks fell, oil product inventories soared.

Watch those refining spreads

Crude oil is holding steady so far in 2017 but we have seen some weakness in oil product prices. One of the best ways to watch the relative strength of oil products compared to raw crude oil is to follow the price action in crack spreads. Crude oil is cracked or processed into gasoline and heating oil and the refining spreads offer important clues about supply and demand for oil products that consumers use every day. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

Gasoline crack spreads tend to be strong during the summer driving season in the U.S. and weak during the winter months. As the weekly chart highlights, the gasoline crack had rallied from lows of $9.71 per barrel on November 14 to highs of $17.55 during the final week of 2016. Last week, the API reported that gasoline inventories rose by 4.25 million barrels and the EIA told markets that they increased by 8.3 million during the final week of the year. The increase in stockpiles led gasoline prices lower and the decline in the crack spread to the $14.65 per barrel level shows that gasoline underperformed the raw energy commodity. However, during the first week of 2016, the gasoline crack was trading a few bucks lower than the current level and by February it fell to $8.86 per barrel. As we are in the heart of winter, it is possible that gasoline refining spreads will continue to fall which could put some pressure on oil prices. However, if these cracks remain around current levels it would be a positive sign for the energy commodity. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

Meanwhile, heating oil refining spreads have rallied steadily throughout 2016 reaching $19 at the very start of 2017. Last week, the API said that stocks of distillates rose by 5.24 million barrels and the EIA told us that the number was double that, an increase of 10.50 million. The huge increase in inventories of heating oil caused the crack spread for this oil product to drop to the $17.59 level. Last year, during the first week of the year, the heating oil refining spread traded in a range between $9.82 and $12.15 per barrel before falling to lows of $8.06 in the middle of the first month of 2016.

Right now, the crack spreads are moderately positive for the price of crude oil but the price action last week could be the beginning of a period of weaker processing spreads because of rising inventories. Keep an eye on the crack spreads for clues as to the supply and demand for the products that ultimately generate demand for raw oil at refineries.

The dollar weighed on crude

Crude oil rallied in the wake of the OPEC meeting at the end of November while the dollar broke out to the upside. The dollar is the world's reserve currency and it tends to have an inverse relationship with commodity prices. It is likely that a strong dollar throughout December tempered oil's rise. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index highlights, the greenback broke out above the 100.60 technical resistance level in the aftermath of the U.S. election and rose to highs of 103.815 on January 3. The strong dollar tends to be a bearish factor when it comes to commodity prices. However, last week the dollar corrected to the downside and put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart. The dollar is now flirting with the 100.60 level once again but this time that level is support rather than resistance. A weakening of the dollar could provide support for the price of the energy commodity in the days and weeks ahead. The dollar index closed last week at the 102.209 level on the March futures contract.

I continue to expect lots of volatility in the price of crude oil in the days and weeks ahead. However, I believe that there is solid support for the energy commodity at the $50 level and equally strong resistance between $55-$60 per barrel. Observing market structure via the Brent-WTI spread, term structure and processing spreads is great way to search for clues as to the path of least resistance for the price of oil. It is probable that OPEC members will cheat when it comes to output and at times when the spotlight descends on the increased output, oil will fall to the bottom end of the trading range.

At the same time, moves in the dollar and changing market structure could push the price of the energy commodity to the higher end of its range. Crude oil could be one of the best trading sardines out there in the weeks ahead. I am a scale down buyer on dips to $50 and seller above $55 to take profits. Of course, it is the unknown that can always provide wild market gyrations in the oil market and given that the majority of the world's production comes from the most volatile and violent region in the world. There is always a chance that the price could explode for political reasons if the Middle East experiences problems that affect production or logistical routes. I am more comfortable long oil than short, there all of my selling will be profit taking even if the price rises above the $55 per barrel level. Meanwhile, many of the equities that make up the XLE continue to look attractive as there could be a floor under the price of oil for quite some time.

