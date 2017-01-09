Precious Recovery

After Election Day on November 8, the picture for precious metals was pretty ugly. Then, on December 14 the Fed hiked the short-term Fed Funds rate for the first time in 2016 and gold, silver, platinum and palladium fell to the lowest levels in months.

I covered my short position in gold at the end of the year because someone smart once told me that bulls can make money and bears can make money but pigs go to the slaughter house. I was still bearish as I covered that risk position but I knew it was the right thing to do. I had bought the DZZ, double short gold ETN product at around the $5.70 level and at $6.90 I was up just over 20%. The profit was enough for me and I always want to come back to play another day. The cardinal sin in the world of trading is to ride a profit into a loss, so I took my profit and I am glad I did.

All four traded precious metals have moved appreciably higher so far in 2017. Gold and silver have recovered but the price action has been nothing special, yet. Platinum and palladium have gone along for the ride. In markets, history tends to repeat itself and right now gold is in a position to do just that when compared to its price action out of the gate in 2016.

Gold moves higher at the start of 2017 in a repeat of last year

During the first trading week of 2016, gold moved from $1061 to $1113.10. Gold hit lows of $1046.20 in December 2015. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

In 2016, the move over the first week was a precursor to a bull market that took the price of the yellow metal to highs of $1377.50 in early July in the wake of the Brexit referendum. Gold moved higher by just under 31.67% from the lows during the first half of the year. As the weekly chart highlights, gold traded to lows of $1123.90 in December 2016 to highs of $1185.90 closing the end of the first week of the year at $1173. By the end of the first week of 2016 gold had rallied by $66.90 and during the initial week and this year it has moved higher by $62 from the December 2016 lows.

The jury is still out in gold but there are some signs that it will continue to recover and climb in the weeks ahead. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

As the daily chart of COMEX gold illustrates, the yellow metal has recovered with slight increases in both volume and open interest which provides a degree of technical validation for the price increase. Additionally, when it comes to momentum, gold fell into an oversold condition in late December but the slow stochastic crossed a the end of the year shifting the path of least resistance higher. On the weekly chart, the shift in momentum via the slow stochastic looks eerily similar.

Support for gold now stands at the December lows of $1123.90 while technical resistance is at the $1200 and $1236.10 level, the November 16 highs. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

On the monthly chart, gold still has a lot of work to do if it wants to get back into bullish mode. Gold remains in a down trend on the longer-term chart after a bearish key reversal trading pattern in November. The technical pattern is a cautionary sign for the gold market. However, if gold can take out technical resistance, it will start to look a lot like déjà vu all over again, as that great philosopher Yogi Berra used to say.

Meanwhile, gold's little brother has also had a good start to 2017.

Silver comes out of the gate in bullish mode

During the first trading week of 2016, the price of silver was languishing around the $13.80 per ounce level and it did not do much until February 2016.

Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, silver has increased from December lows of $15.70 to $16.76, an increase of $1.06 from late December 2016 to the end of the first week of trading in 2017. In 2016, it took silver until the end of January to achieve that feat. When it comes to the momentum indicator, the slow stochastic, both gold and silver have crossed higher in oversold territory on their respective weekly charts at the beginning of 2017.

Click to enlargeSource: CQG

The daily chart reflects the recovery in the price of silver with the momentum indicator crossing in late December after the lows at $15.675 on December 20 held. Moreover, we have seen some increases in volume and a slight uptick in open interest over recent sessions which provide technical validation for the recovery in the price of silver.

Click to enlargeSource: CQG

The long-term monthly silver chart still reflects the price destruction that occurred when silver failed above the $21 level in July. Support for silver is now at the December lows with resistance at $17.30 on the daily chart. If silver can manage a move above the short-term resistance on the weekly chart that stands just below $17.50 per ounce, the speculative metal will move back into bullish trading mode. We will likely see an increase in open interest as speculative trend following traders return to the market they had abandoned as silver fell from over $21 to under $16 per ounce from July to December. Silver closed last week at the $16.50 level on nearby March futures.

The fundamental pictures for gold and silver continue to be perplexing as they remain below resistance levels. While interest rates and the dollar corrected from recent trends at the start of 2017, these precious metals markets need to attract buyers and the best way for them to do so is for the recovery to continue. Keep an eye on open interest in both metals for clues as to herd buying or selling action in the weeks ahead.

PGMs looking bullish

In 2016, platinum was the worst performing precious metal posting less than a 2% gain on the year. However, palladium had the biggest gain of over 20%. Both of these industrial precious metals have started 2017 with sharp rallies from their respective December lows. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

Platinum is now entering its sixth straight year of a deficit according to the World Platinum Investment Council and it is possible that platinum will finally reassert itself this year. As the weekly chart highlights, the price of platinum hit a low of $888.70 on December 12 but was trading at over $970 on January 6. During the first week of 2017, platinum gained over $60 per ounce. The weekly chart shows that momentum has shifted to the upside as the slow stochastic crossed in oversold territory. Platinum has been "rich man's gold" over the long haul because it tends to trade at a premium to the yellow metal. However, it has not traded at a premium to gold since 2014. After two straight years of a discount, it is possible that platinum will spent 2017 recovering when compared to its yellow cousin. Platinum closed last week at the $972 level on the April NYMEX futures contract.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium has been a rollercoaster. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

The price of palladium rallied in early December to its highest point of the year at $776 per ounce while the other precious metals were moving lower. Palladium then turned around and tanked all the way down to lows of $652.15 on December 22 as gold, silver and platinum all hit lows. Since late December, palladium has exploded back above the $700 per ounce level, rising to highs of $759.80 last Friday and closing the week at the $758 level, close to the highs. Palladium has rallied over $100 from its recent lows.

The dollar has been instrumental in the price action of all precious metals. It was the tremendous rally in the greenback that drove gold, silver, platinum and eventually palladium lower in the wake of the U.S. election.

The dollar holds the key

The dollar rallied through long-term resistance at 100.60 on the dollar index futures contract in November. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, after almost two years of consolidation between the 92 and 100 levels on the greenback, the dollar broke through technical resistance following the Presidential election. On the long-term chart, the dollar remains in bullish mode at the highest level in over a decade. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

Meanwhile, on the daily chart, the dollar has come out of the gate in 2017 moving lower. The index reached a high of 103.815 on the first trading day of the year but has since moved lower trading down to lows of 101.295 last Thursday. The index closed last Friday at 102.209. In the dollar index, the technical resistance at 100.60 has become support and the dollar needs to hold this level to keep the greenback in bullish mode. The swoon in the dollar over the first sessions of 2017 has resulted in the recovery in the precious metals sector. The historical inverse relationship between the dollar and precious metals prices has remained intact over the first week of the New Year.

Resistance levels to watch

Perhaps the most important level to watch over coming sessions is the 100.60 support area for the dollar. If the greenback breaks below this level it is likely that precious metals will continue to move towards their critical technical resistance levels.

In gold, $1200 and $1236.10 stand as significant resistance. In silver, $17.30 and $17.57 are lines in the sand and above those prices we could see an explosive move in the speculative metal. When it comes to platinum, the key levels stand at $1000 and $1026.40 per ounce, the November 9 highs. In palladium, the 2016 highs at $776 are the technical level to watch.

Precious metals have come out of the gate rallying in 2016 but it could be that the dollar has a lot to do with the price recoveries. 2017 is likely to be a volatile year across all asset classes and any increase in fear and uncertainty will draw buyers into the precious metals sector. Right now, the dollar relationship with these metals is working like a charm. Keep your eyes on the dollar, it has been supportive of the precious metals recovery but if the dollar turns around and makes new highs we could see a return to bear market trading conditions.

I covered my short position in gold on December 29 and I am glad I did. However, I will be watching the dollar and price action in the gold and silver markets over the days and weeks ahead. Right now, it looks like gold and silver have the wind behind their bullish sails but as we know, that can change in a heartbeat. My best bet continues to be platinum compared to gold. I believe that the rare precious metal is overdue for a rebound compared to its yellow cousin. Maybe in 2017 it will earn its title as "rich man's gold" once again.

