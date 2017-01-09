Natural Gas: Yee Haw!

I grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and while I was always a huge sports fan, the rodeo never did much for me. Then I moved out West. When I first arrived in Las Vegas around five years ago, a friend convinced me to go to the rodeo, after putting up some resistance I decided to give it a try. The fact is that few sports are as exciting as the rodeo, hanging on to those bucking bulls for dear life is something I would never consider but watching it can be exhilarating.

The natural gas market reminds me of the rodeo. That energy commodity is a bucking bull that seeks to throw anyone brave enough to climb on board on the long or short side of the market to the dirt and stomp them out of existence. The winter season tends to be the most volatile of the year in natural gas and although the winter of 2016/2017 is only about two weeks old at this point, the energy commodity has not disappointed. Natural gas has been a rodeo of buying, selling and taking many market participants to the cleaners. So far, since October, natural gas has been a bronco on steroids. The bulls have been thrown to the turf and the bears have been clawed, both more than once. Like the cowboys at the rodeo, natural gas aficionados dust themselves off and get right back on that bronco once again with full knowledge that it will try to do them maximum harm.

Wild action at the end of 2016

Since October volatility in natural gas futures has been off the hook. The energy commodity had a slow, steady and sane rally from lows of $1.6110 on the nearby futures contract in March 2016 to highs of $3.3660 during the week of October 10. While the price of the energy commodity doubled, the move was a progressive rally that took the price of natural gas to the highest level since December 2014. The contango in natural gas because of the seasonality of higher prices during the winter season made the price of nearby February futures $3.676 in the middle of October. Then, all hell broke loose as the bucking bronco broke out of its cage. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the daily chart of February NYMEX natural gas futures highlights, the price then proceeded to drop to lows of $2.766 per MMBtu on November 9, a decline of 25% in three weeks. Natural gas then turned around and exploded to highs of $3.758, just shy of $1 higher by December 9. The price dropped to $3.29 on December 20 and rallied to $3.9940 on the expiring January contract on December 28. Whew. Natural gas closed 2016 at $3.744 an increase of over 60% on a year-on-year basis but before the bulls could celebrate this wild puppy gapped lower somewhere between 2016 and 2017 and traded to lows of $3.1720 by Thursday, January 5. Natural gas closed last week at the $3.27 level with the market waiting for the next move. This commodity has been moving by between 25 and 30% on a monthly basis. As the daily chart shows, daily historical volatility traded to highs of over 80% last week and closed Friday at the 68.4% level. The high level of variance in the market makes the prices of options prohibitive. Even after the most recent price plunge, the energy commodity is trading at over 100% higher than it was last March.

Baby it's cold outside - but not that cold

It has been a cold start to winter this year and we are only one week into January. However temperatures have been up and down like a yo-yo. For example, last Friday the high temperature in Chicago was 12 degrees. This Tuesday, Chicago will be 41 degrees on the highs and 25 on the lows. In Boston and New York, temperatures are moving either side of the freezing mark. Therefore, while it is cold, we are not yet seeing the kind of frigid temperatures that would increase heating demand to a point where stockpiles will fall and the price of natural gas will take off like it did in February 2014 when it moved to highs of just short of $6.50 per MMBtu.

Inventories disappoint last week

Over recent weeks, natural gas inventory withdrawals had been running north of 200 billion cubic feet (bcf). However, last Thursday the Energy Information Administration reported that stockpiles only declined by 49 bcf for the week ending December 30. Click to enlargeSource: here

The total inventories in storage now stand at 3.311 trillion cubic feet, 9.9% below last year's level and only 0.6% below the five year average for this time of the year.

The inventory news was disappointing for any bulls left in the market however. The price action during the week likely washed away any longs when the price gapped lower to open 2017. The price of the energy commodity moved lower from $3.30 before the release of the report to the lows of the day at $3.172 on heavy volume. 23,773 contracts traded during the ten minutes following the report but the selling dried up and natural gas spent the rest of the session recovering and closing at the $3.30 per MMBtu level.

At this point, the next eight weeks will determine the path of least resistance for the price of natural gas and any moved will be weather related.

The next rally will be a function of stocks

In 2014, the total amount of natural gas in storage fell below the one trillion cubic foot mark. To breech that level, the average withdrawal from inventories will have to be around 290 bcf per week. Almost 300 bcf per week is a tall order for the natural gas market and unless Mother Nature puts most of the United States into a freezer it is unlikely that we will see stockpiles fall to less than 13 digits.

All eyes in the natural gas market will be on both the weather and stockpiles for the balance of this winter season. Meanwhile, a gap on both the daily and weekly price chart in natural gas now sticks out like a sore thumb.

Gaps tend to attract price, eventually

As the daily chart shows, there is a price gap from $3.568 to $3.69. The gap of more than 10 cents is wide and will likely attract speculative positions like bees to honey. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

On the weekly chart, the gap runs from $3.568 to $3.664. The last time a gap like this occurred on the weekly chart was back in December 2014 when the void was from $3.351 to $3.444. It took the market two years to fill that gap. In late November 2016 the rally finally took care of the lingering price gap.

Natural gas has begun 2017 with a giant thud. With open interest at 1.24 million contracts, the highest level since February 2014 when the price hit its most recent peak over $6 per MMBtu, I am quite sure that there are both longs and shorts in the market that will fuel the next big move in the wild bucking bronco. Whether it is a bull or a bear market, natural gas is more of a rodeo than a market at this point. Nothing would surprise me in natural gas and that is a healthy way to approach things when it comes to trading highly volatile markets. Avoid those triple leveraged ETN products. While they offer spectacular action, ask anyone who found themselves trapped in the UGAZ over New Year's weekend. Click to enlargeSource: Barchart

UGAZ closed on December 30 at $46.15 per share and opened on Tuesday, January 3 at $35.11. The price of natural gas closed at $3.744 and opened at $3.568 during the same period. Natural gas fell 17.6 cents or 4.7% if you got in on the close and out at the open on a long position, you lost less than 5%. When it comes to UGAZ that fell by $11.04, the loss was 24% more than five times the loss on the futures. So much for triple leverage!

I have no idea which way this wild bronco is heading, based on the closing action last week it looks like it could rebound higher. However, I would not be surprised to turn on my screen on Sunday night and find the price below $3 or above $4 at this point. The next time I go to the rodeo, I will bet on the bull named natural gas or maybe Henry Hub. With that name, you cannot lose.

I have introduced a new weekly service through Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Each Wednesday I will provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.