The 3 Sectors Likely To Do Well In 2017 And The 4 That Will Struggle

Investing these days seems to be very complicated with different forces pushing and pulling at one another. Often though I find that people tend just to pay attention to the equity market (NYSEARCA:SPY) and forget about the other three markets, the bond, currency and commodity markets. In my article earlier this week, I highlight that I would go through the sectors that I thought could benefit in 2017. Everyone that reads my work knows that I pay attention to all the markets because when you start piecing them all together, they start telling a very different story then what you seeing by watching one market.

Currency fluctuations and yield movements can have a significant impact on helping to find opportunities in the equity market. This becomes simple once you can begin to understand the relationships.

Yields

Globally, the yield curve has steepened significantly since the summer. However, its seems to be easing back some over the past couple of weeks. We can see this better in the 10-2s chart.

We can see since the middle of December, the 10-2s spreads have been tightening after a couple solid months of widening. The bigger question is this change a new trend? We can see in the 10-10s chart that recently the US 10-Year Treasury spreads vs. the Bund, and JGB is perhaps beginning to reverse months of widening. However, is this a shift or not? It may be too soon to tell. Why do we care about the direction of yields? Well, because it influence those freely traded FX markets.

FX

Euro (NYSEARCA:FXE)

The Orange vertical line you see drawn on the chart is around the middle of August for the chart above of the Euro, around the same time we began to see the spreads between the 10-year Treasury and 10-Bund begin to widen. You can see the Euro weaken from around 1.13 to the Dollar all the way down to where are now around $1.05.

Yen (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Same thing here in the Yen. We can see as the 10-year Treasury yield widened and the Yen weakened. From around 100 Yen to today's 117 Yen to the Dollar.

Let's not mince words - these are big moves in a relatively short time frame. We are talking about a 7% move in the Euro and a near 17% move in the Yen.

Sectors

So how do we use this information to determine what it could mean for different market sectors? Well the first sector that immediately comes to mind when yields move higher are financials (NYSEARCA:XLF). Higher yields should be good for the banks that borrow short and lend long. As the spread between the short dated and long dated yield grows the banks should become profitable. We see the an example of the widening spread in the 10-2 chart above.

XLF

Next, we can start thinking about imports. Companies that buy goods from overseas should do well also. Companies that are in the Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) and Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) sectors.

XLY

Why haven't the discretionaries performed well yet? In my opinion, we are probably not going to see the benefit until we start seeing quarterly results.

XLK

Sectors likely not to do well in a strong dollar, rising rates world include gold (NYSEARCA:GLD).

GLD

Staples and utilities are likely not going to do well. Higher rates are not good for higher yield equities, and the Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) are likely to fall into that category. Also, the other harm to a staple is if they fall into the multinational bucket. Meaning that they export goods or have good they sell overseas. When these companies report their earnings back into dollars, they are likely to lose out on the exchange rate.

XLU

XLP

You can even put healthcare into this category (NYSEARCA:XLV) and the big pharmas into this camp.

XLV

Question Marks

Materials, should be weaker, but they are not, because of expectations for fiscal policy. In fact, materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) have rallied because of the expectations of infrastructure spending. If you don't see a bill that is big enough to appease investor appetite materials will be something you don't want to own.

XLB

That leaves us biotech (NASDAQ:IBB). Biotechs, for the most part, are start-ups or early stage companies. So higher yields could affect funding cost, but that is about it. Even so, rates are still extremely low, so I don't see that being much of an issue. Biotech has the political risk at the moment, but I think that risk subsides with time. In fact, it looks like the group just broke out today.

IBB

Summary

We will have to keep an eye on the spreads between the 10-Year Treasury, Bunds and JGBs. If the move lower we saw this past week is a sign of a new trend we would have to readjust our thinking on many of these. I hope today was a good illustration as to why I pay attention to the bond, currency and equity markets because quiet frankly it helps me too find themes and trends in the market. In fact I do a whole video column showing you just how I go about do this. I will also include a free sample scorecard for you to view.

This chart is for informational purpose to track our view on the sectors we are watching. This chart is not a recommendation to buy an ETF; the ETF is being used for tracking purposes solely.

Also, here is our latest Reading The Markets Video, talking about some of these themes and trends.

