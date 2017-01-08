The Market May Be Sleeping On Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services (OTCPK:CZFS) is a $1.197 billion asset bank that just recently inched into a larger market after buying First National Bank of Fredericksburg (FNB) late last year. The bank is conservative and sitting on a lot of dry powder that has the potential to move shares higher. Some upside is already priced-in, but if the company can reproduce its strong history of returns, it will easily scale past operating costs that leveled-up post-acquisition. There's a lot to like here, and considering dividend potential alone, I'm honestly surprised to find this is the first article with a targeted review of the company (especially since neighbor bank Citizens & Northern Corp. (NASDAQ:CZNC) gets so much more attention).

Growth Profile

Compared to more populated regions, servicing customers in north central Pennsylvania and southern New York may sound a little sleepy, but that doesn't mean it has to be unprofitable. Citizens Financial Services' core hub is centered in the Marcellus and Utica Shale natural gas exploration and drilling areas, and it's clear that the uptick in activity over the past 8 years has been favorable to loan demand, deposit levels, and real estate values. I've been canvassing the banks in the area and have found asset quality consistently weakening the farther west I moved, but CZFS significantly stands out on this front. I outline asset quality at the very end of this article, but want to focus here on the bank's successful growth strategy.

Unlike loan thirsty peers that are now without a strong core deposit base, CZFS, similar to BNCCorp. (OTCQX:BNCC), approached rising deposits with a skeptical eye on liquidity. I didn't speak to management so this is my own interpretation, but it looks like the team here made a conscious choice to more conservatively manage a growing asset balance that was riding a wave of incoming deposits. Falling rates have hurt the bank's progress, but from 2008-11, net interest income produced a 4-year CAGR of 10.63% on the back of the company's growing balance of deposits (12.6% CAGR), security portfolio (27.59%), and mostly flat-lining loan book (3.59%).

EPS 2007-2015

2007 - $2.28 (ROA - 1.16%, ROE - 14.38%)

2008 - $2.35 (booked $4 million pre-tax security loss)

2009 - $3.37

2010 - $3.93

2011 - $4.40 (ROA - 1.52%, ROE 17.86%)

2012 - $4.12

2013 - $4.60

2014 - $4.38

2015 - $3.83 (ROA 1.22%, ROE 11.20%)

CZFS has been a consistent performer, but since 2013, earnings have tracked downward with rates as asset and deposit growth stalled. From 2011 to 2015, and excluding last year's purchase of FNB, annual growth rates for deposits, the loan portfolio, security portfolio, and net interest income were ~0%, 3.27%, 3.08%, and 1.87%, respectively.

Click to enlarge

Not a great trend, but this is still a high performing bank and some recent moves combined with 2 years of little to no share price movement makes CZFS an interesting play now.

New Markets

Note: Several FDIC reports were used to analyze financial and branch-level data. You will have to re-run these reports - RSSD-ID is 978188.

CZFS broke through $1 billion in assets ($1.19 billion as of September) after its purchase of FNB at the end of 2015. Merger charges mixed with the aforementioned downward earnings trend and some share count dilution dropped 2015 EPS 12.5% YOY. But, I think the buy will prove to be a good move.

It's hard to tell exactly how much of the loan portfolio's past growth profile (or lack of one) was due to demand or the bank's conservative take on falling interest rates. But regardless, Lebanon, Schuylkill and Berk Counties (added from the merger) are new markets for CZFS, and from a branch level perspective the opportunities are encouraging.

Prior to 2016, the average deposit per branch had been consistently increasing to $44 million (now at $40 million after adding 7 locations). As this grows, the bank's assets will drive net interest income higher, and slowly overcome margin pressure from front loaded post-acquisition operating costs (up ~$5.2 million by 3Q16). This will take time, but keep in mind that YTD EPS ($2.83) are down (5.6% YOY) due to a higher share count - net income is up (3.2% YTD).

Adding to the potential is the fact that with the FNB acquisition came the bank's largest markets. Combined, Lebanon, Schuylkill, and Berk counties represent 84.8% of the deposits (in Pennsylvania) within CZFS' reach. With an already dominant position in Bradford, Potter, and Tioga County, it's fair to conclude growth options had been fully tapped-out prior to the move. And note that the new counties, while obviously more populated, represent a targeted purchase of attractive offices (from a city view the bank's 24 branches make up 38.71% of total branches in the 20 Pennsylvania cities CZFS occupies).

At 73.7%, the loan-to-deposit ratio represents a big earnings driver that most peers have already maxed out. CZFS was cautious while rates were falling, but armed with its new agricultural lending teams (per FDIC data farmland loans grew 36% last quarter to ~$25.6 million, and farm agricultural loans are up 63.7% since year-end to $19.9 million), it will be interesting to see how the ratio changes over the next couple of years - 73.7% is already up from 69.5% at the end of last year. In addition, and consistent with my thinking that above average growth will stem from the new southern markets, YTD loan growth of 8.1% is a big change from the ~3.4% CAGR observed since 2008.

Along with the growing loan portfolio, the not to be forgotten security portfolio is sure to produce higher returns in a rising rate environment. I've already outlined investment growth, but falling rates from the portfolio have been just as much a part of the bank's strategy as they have been a casualty of Federal Reserve Policy. For example, in 2011 when rates had nowhere to go but up, management cemented their decision to rotate assets from higher yielding mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to lower yielding, maturity-short, U.S. government agencies (balance increased 42% YOY to 19% of all assets). From a long-term perspective, this is a trend that slowly started in 2008 when a $170 million debt book with half of its assets in MBS was transformed into an 82% larger 2011 portfolio that had an MBS allocation of only 12% - by the end of 2015, MBS were down further to 8.4%.

There's a lot of talk about some of the bigger banks being asset sensitive. But while most of the talk appears to consider this a positive, I think it's a scary position to hold when rates are at historic lows. And, luckily for CZFS investors, the bank has been able to marginalize interest rate risk while still earning a significant amount of money. With 77% of all securities set to mature in 1-5 years (and by my estimate most in the 2-3 year range), it will be much easier to move the NIM needle by rotating these assets into more profitable options while rates increase. Compared to a more 'sensitive' portfolio, this means the bank will lose less capital when rates rise, that the bank is more liquid, and that it has the ability to increase earnings by much more than a small adjustment will afford - similar to the upside from an increasing L/D ratio vs. incremental rate adjustments on a static portfolio (to see this from another angle, check out the different yields currently reported for each of CZFS' maturity buckets: 1-5 year assets yield 2.1%, 5-10 year assets earn 3.8%, and +10 year maturities pull-in 5.5% on average).

Bottom Line

At $50.60 per share, CZFS is trading for 13.97X trailing 12-month earnings and for 1.65X TBV ($30.64 -used average diluted shares from last quarter). On $102 million of tangible capital, the bank has already earned in the first 9 months of the year $9.46 million after taxes. Considering options and strategy, the bank is set-up to produce above average returns, and I would argue that it already is while sitting on a lot of extra dry powder. This to me is a sleep easy option, and one that looks more attractive than its more popular dividend-friendly peer Citizens & Northern Corp. - note that CZNC sports a 3.98% yield with an 81.2% payout vs. CZFS which has a 3.32% yield supported by a 46% payout.

The company has been investing in growth and this year's earnings are front-loaded with operational costs that have leveled-up ahead of loan production, and in time I expect a larger asset balance to push shares and earnings higher. Management may have been early in protecting the security portfolio, but their measured approach is attractive, and not something you typically find in a bank of this size.

Asset Quality - As promised, and something that should probably have been the first item on this article, a short review of asset quality.

From 2007 to present, the allowance to total loan ratio has fluctuated between 0.99% (2007) and 1.35% (2012) - at 3Q 2016 it was 1.09%.

From 2007 to present, the non-performing loan ratio has fluctuated between 0.52% (2007) and 2.65% (2010) - at 3Q 2016 it was 1.41%.

Based on the two points above, CZFS maintains a consistent coverage ratio when looking at allowances to loans - even if/when non-performing loans are on the rise. This is its choice, but while I'd normally like to see a larger coverage ratio for an apples to apples comparison, I doubt there are too many banks out there with a charge-off ratio as low as CZFS. Between 2007 and present day, net charge-offs have fluctuated between 0.01% (2007) and 0.16% (2014 - only time above 0.09%). Last quarter there was a 0.06% recovery.