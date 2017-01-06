Employment Situation: Non-Farm Payrolls And Civilian Unemployment December 2016

Today's Employment Situation Report indicated that in December, net non-farm payrolls increased by 156,000 jobs overall with the private non-farm payrolls sub-component adding 144,000 jobs while the civilian unemployment increased to 4.7% over the same period.
Net private sector jobs increased 0.12% since last month climbing 1.63% above the level seen a year ago and climbing 6.13% above the peak level of employment seen in December 2007 prior to the Great Recession.
