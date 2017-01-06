Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) 2017 Financial Outlook Conference (Transcript)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:TEVA)

2017 Financial Outlook Conference Call

January 06, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Kevin Mannix - SVP and Head, IR

Erez Vigodman - CEO

Eyal Desheh - CFO

Dipankar Bhattacharjee - President and CEO, Global Generic Medicines

Dan Motto - Head, Generics Portfolio Management and Business Development

Dr. Michael Hayden - Head of R&D and Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Rob Koremans - President and CEO, Global Specialty Medicines

Analysts

Gregg Gilbert - Deutsche Bank

David Maris - Wells Fargo

Sumant Kulkarni - Bank of America

Tim Chiang - BTIG

Ronny Gal - Bernstein

Douglas Tsao - Barclays

Umer Raffat - Evercore

Liav Abraham - Citi

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Operator

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. And welcome to Teva’s 2017 Business Outlook Conference Call. There will be a presentation followed by a question and answer session. [Operator Instruction] I must advise you, this call is being recorded today, on Friday, the 6th of January, 2017.

Now, I would now like to hand over to your host Mr. Kevin Mannix, Senior Vice President, and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Kevin Mannix

Thank you, Sophie. Good morning and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Teva’s 2017 financial outlook. On the call with me today are Erez Vigodman, Chief Executive Officer; Eyal Desheh, Chief Financial Officer; Dipankar Bhattacharjee, President and CEO, Global Generic Medicines; Dr. Rob Koremans, President and CEO, Global Specialty Medicines; Dr. Michael Hayden, Head of R&D, Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Carlo de Notaristefani, President and CEO, Global Operations; and David Stark, Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

We will start the call with presentations from Erez and Eyal before opening the call up for questions and answers. A copy of the slides can be found on our website at www.tevapharm.com.

During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These estimates reflect management’s current expectations for Teva’s performance. Actual results may vary, whether as a result of exchange rate differences, market conditions, or other factors.

In addition, the non-GAAP figures exclude the amortization of purchased intangible assets, costs related to certain regulatory actions, inventory step-up, legal settlements and reserves, impairments, and related tax effects. The non-GAAP data presented by Teva are used by Teva’s management and Board of Directors to evaluate the operational performance of the Company, to compare against the Company’s work plans and budgets, and ultimately to evaluate the performance of management. Teva provides such non-GAAP data to investors as supplemental data and not in substitution or replacement for GAAP results, because management believes such data provides useful information to investors.

And with that, I’ll now turn the call over to our CEO, Erez Vigodman. Erez?

Erez Vigodman

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning and good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Teva’s 2017 financial outlook as well as our continuous progress on the execution of our strategy. I’ll start by briefly discussing our 2017 financial outlook and then Eyal will take you through a deeper dive of the numbers.

For 2017, we estimate that the Teva’s total revenue will be between $23.8 billion and $24.5 billion. For non-GAAP EPS, we estimate a range of between $4.90 and $5.30 per share. EBITDA for 2017 is expected to be in a range of $8 billion to $8.4 billion. Our cash flow from operation is expected to be in between $5.7 billion and $6.1 billion. Cash generated throughout 2017 we’ll primarily use for paying down debt while we continue to drive organic growth and realize savings from the Actavis Generics acquisition.

2016 was a transition year for Teva and one filled with significant milestones highlighted by the closing in August of our purchase of Actavis Generics. It is no surprise for you that the entire healthcare sector is facing significant headwinds and we have not been immune. We also had some issues specific to Teva which are not underestimated. We continue to face challenges as a Company and as an industry and we expect some of these challenges to continue in 2017.

The 2017 guidance we provided today is significantly below what we provided in the July preliminary outlook. Besides FX headwinds ex-U.S., we have an EBITDA gap of $1.2 billion emanating from our U.S. generics business. First, it is important to note that the preliminary outlook for 2017 we presented in July of the combined business included our best judgment based on the evaluated information we had at that time. The majority of the $1.2 billion gap is attributable to not being able to realize new launches in our Teva legacy business in a way that is consistent with our past track record. As we communicated in November, this impacted the second half of 2016 and will have an impact on 2017 as well. In addition, the long waiting period for the closing of the transaction has an adverse impact on our ability to fully exploit all opportunities from the business during this long transition period.

In 2017, the combined U.S. generic business is expected to generate approximately $6 billion in annual sales. This will present a strong base from which we will grow. It is also important to note that the contribution of Actavis Generics in 2017 is expected to be $2.1 billion of EBITDA, which we also grow over time.

Our guidance and financial outlook reflect the current market environment and expectation for 2017. Teva remains well-positioned to manage those competitive areas upon which the Company can exert control. These will ultimately drive shareholder. Looking ahead, Teva continues to have the strong foundation for an enhanced financial profile and more diversified revenue sources and profit stream backed by strong product development engine in both generics and specialty.

2016 was a transition year. 2017 will be a year of execution. If we take a look at the revenue by business line, you see the increasing significance of our global generics business following the completion of the Actavis Generics acquisition. As you can see Teva is moving further away from our reliance on Copaxone.

If we look at our profit split, the generics business represents approximately 50% of our business while Copaxone represents approximately 35% and other specialty products represent the remaining 15%. Now that the transaction is closed, we’re seeing a 50-50 split in terms of generics and specialty.

As I mentioned before, our focus for 2017 is execution. We focus on five key priorities for 2017 and we are determined to deliver on them. First is execution of key generic launches around the globe. We have a robust pipeline that is expected to produce more than 1,000 new generic products launches in 2017. Additionally, we plan to further expand this pipeline through our industry-leading R&D organization. Second is achieving the synergies from the Actavis Generics transaction and driving additional efficiencies throughout the organization. Third is delivering on the promise of the specialty pipeline. We have a very important year in 2017 with several anticipated key milestones as we continue to realize the potential of our specialty pipeline. Fourth is defending Copaxone, in the face of an important pending legal milestone. Fifth is continuing to generate significant free cash flow in 2017, which we plan to use to pay down debt and maintain our strong balance and investment grade credit rating.

Since the start of 2014, one of our greatest priorities has been to increase the profitability of our generic business. In the first three years of this great effort, we have been able to improve significantly the margin of Teva’s standalone generic business. This has been accomplished with a strong emphasis on the cost of goods sold, product mix and overall cost contractual. We have also prioritized the most important markets. These efforts will now be taken to the next level, as we integrate the Actavis Generics business. In 2017, we expect to see the operating margin increase to approximately 30%, generating $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion in operating profit.

I want to take a minute to highlight the geographic diversification of our global generic business. We are structured into three regions and each region is a significant contributor to our net revenues and profits. Our generics business in the U.S. represents approximately 43% to 45% of our generics revenues. Here, our robust pipeline and the ability to launch new products are critical to our growth beyond the regular price of erosion that occurs in the market. Europe, which represents approximately 26% to 28% of our revenues is demonstrating stable profitable growth and we realize benefits from our scale and strong market position. In the last region, which we refer to as growth markets, we generate 28% to 30% of sale. We do that by focusing on key countries where we see significant long-term potential. We continue to expect this region to deliver high single digits increase in profit. Our profit split roughly mirrors what you see here in the sales chart with approximately 55% of expected profit for the United States and the remaining 45% from the other two regions.

Our broad generic pipeline from the combined business provides a robust pool of new products opportunities in 2017. We are planning for more than 1,000 launches across many different countries, and this will be one of the most important drivers of our performance this year. In the U.S., we have more than 80 product opportunities comprised of date certain launches and the large baskets of additional potential opportunities. These are the short-term goal we are always talking about. We have carefully risk adjusted these baskets to reflect the uncertainties of litigation outcomes and FDA approval timelines. Here we see the benefits of the combined Teva and Actavis Generics in having a large diverse pipeline. We are not relying on any one new product and the risk is balanced. With this risk adjustment, we are projecting more than $750 million in sales from U.S. product launches in 2017, and we believe we can continue to deliver this level of launches in the years ahead.

Our U.S. generics pipeline now is greater than 90% coverage of all potential launches through 2020 in terms of brand value. In the detail on this slide, you will also see that we are planning for many smaller launches that will add up to the meaningful contributors. They are also likely more durable than some of the short-term larger wins we have had in the past. Finally, our leading market position allows us to maximize the value from each of these opportunities and the many exclusive first to market products bring significant value to our customers.

Let’s now talk about synergies and additional cost reduction we are seeing in 2017. We have taken a deeper look into our cost structure. We will determine how to make the organization even more efficient following the business combination with Actavis Generics. At the end of 2017, we expect to generate $1.3 billion in net operational synergies, additional cost reduction and tax savings.

To remind you, we said we would generate $1.4 billion in deal related synergies and tax savings by the end of 2019. We are making progress on our promise, and we have plan to continue driving additional operational efficiencies in 2018 and 2019.

Let’s turn now to the specialty business. We have a promising specialty franchise that we strongly believe will deliver significant value for the future. Our focus really in specialty is a successful execution in the development and commercialization of our key pipeline assets, most notably our anti-CGRP product for migraine and SD-809. We are also moving along with our exclusive partnership with Celltrion to commercialize certain biosimilar products, leveraging Teva’s unique host functional capabilities in specialty and generic medicines. We are excited about the anticipated result in 2017 of our Phase 3 asset in migraine and the expected approval and launch of SD-809 for Huntington disease in the first half of the year and for tardive dyskinesia in the second half of the year.

2017 will also be an important year for Copaxone. As you know, in the first quarter, we expect the district court to issue its decision on the recently completed trial on four of the five Orange Book patents protecting Copaxone in the U.S. We believe in the strength of our IP but we decided to present to investors our base case and our downside case as captured on slide 12. Our base case does not include generic competition on the 40-milligram in 2017, but we do anticipate continued sales erosion due to the increased competition. In the downside case, assuming two generic entrants launch in February 2017, we’d expect a further reduction of $1 billion to $1.2 billion of revenue and 0.65 to 0.8 in EPS, or $0.65 to $0.80 in EPS. We’ll continue to manage the lifecycle of Copaxone to minimize the impact to the business over time. However, even in a downside case of Copaxone, Teva maintains today diversified franchises and a promising specialty pipeline that would enable us to weather a potential loss of exclusivity of Copaxone over time.

At a time we announced the Actavis Generic transaction, we told you that deleveraging and maintaining an investment grade rating is top priority for us. We expect our debt to EBITDA ratio to be three to five times 18 months following the close of the Actavis transaction, which is in Q1 2018. This will keep our balance sheet strong and allow us greater flexibility to continue to potentially allocate capital for the future. As we have stated on our Q3 2016 call, until we reach our target debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5 the Company does not intend to pursue material BD deals.

I will now turn it over to Eyal to discuss our 2017 financial outlook in more detail.

Eyal Desheh

Thank you, Erez, and good morning, everyone.

I will review the financial part of our 2017 guidance and provide some more color on the numbers. Here are some of the assumptions behind our plan for 2017. First, this is a first full year of Actavis Generics integration and a full inclusion of the results of Actavis Generics business and Anda.

Cost reduction and synergy acceleration are central to this plan. Copaxone 40-milligram exclusivity is assumed to be maintained throughout 2017 in the base plan. New specialty product launches expected in 2017; SD-809 for Huntington disease in Q2, SD-809 for tardive dyskinesia in Q3, FS & FP Respiclick in Q3 of 2017. Specialty loss of exclusivities include Azilect in the U.S. in Q1, ProAir in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2017, and Fentora in the U.S. in Q4 of 2017.

From Q4 2016, we will update our segment reporting to reflect the following. The generic segment will now also include our OTC activities. Our specialty segment will maintain as before, and a non-segment, other activities, mainly distribution services including first full year of Anda.

In 2017, we will deliver 11% top-line growth including FX wind of $800 million, 11% growth in EBITDA and strong cash flow from operation of $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion. Earnings per share development during the year will not be linear. We assume 40% to 45% of our EPS to be generated in the first half of the year and 55% to 60% to be generated in the second half.

In light of the strengthening U.S. dollar, exchange rate will continue to play a role and will have a negative impact of $800 million on sales and $200 million in operating profit. In Venezuela as of December 1, 2016, we will no longer use the DIPRO official rate of 10 bolivars per dollar, but use a blended exchange rate, which we expect to be approximately 300 bolivars per dollar from December 1, 2016 and on.

Looking at full 2017 P&L, compared to 2016, which only included five months of Actavis Generics and three months of Anda. Total SG&A and R&D are down year-over-year to enable operating margin higher than 31%.

Teva emerges in 2017 well-balanced geographically with U.S. sales comprising approximately 55% of total sales, Europe sales at 23% and the rest of the world at 22%.

Looking at business line composition. Generic accounts for 58% of our sales, MS, Copaxone accounts for 16%, specialty sales accounts for 17% and others sales, mostly distribution are 9% of our total.

Revenue increased by approximately $2.4 billion net of FX, driven mostly by Actavis Generics and Anda, while sales of Copaxone and specialty products are down $500 million year-over-year. And of course as we mentioned before, we have a total headwind of $800 million, impacting mostly the generic sales.

EBITDA grows by approximately 11% to a range of $8 billion to $8.4 billion. And looking at lines of business contribution before G&A allocation, generic represents 49% of profit, Copaxone sales 35%, and specialty products approximately 14%.

Our key specialty products in 2017 are presented on this slide. Copaxone sales are expected to be between $3.8 billion to $4 billion; Bendeka and Treanda, $600 million to $660 million; the ProAir family is $440 million to $540 million; the Qvar family at $450 million to $490 million; and Azilect which will face generic competition in the U.S. in Q1 between a $110 million to $190 million.

Our cash flow from operation is expected to be approximately $5.9 billion on average. And free cash flow which includes the divestment of Actavis European business and other non-core assets, will reach $6.3 billion to $6.7 billion.

So, in summary, we see 11% revenue growth in the plan and they’re affected by full year inclusion of Actavis and Anda. It includes foreign exchange headwinds of $800 million. We have a robust cost reduction program. We focus on extracting synergies and expanding cost reduction activity, and we’ll continue with this efficiency program in the future. It is not limited just to 2017. This is driving an improvement in profitability to over 30% of operating margin. Cash flow generation is one of our major focus areas for this year and is designed to enable rapid deleveraging to approximately $30.5 billion in debt at year end.

That concludes my part of the prepared remarks. Thank you all. And I would now like to give the call back to Erez for his closing remarks.

Erez Vigodman

Thank you, Eyal. Before I take your questions, I recognize that the gap between the outlook we gave you in July versus our guidance presented today is disappointing. Let me assure you that our management team is fully committed to delivering for our shareholders. A key takeaway from today’s call is that 2017 would be a year of execution and we know exactly what needs to be done. We’ll focus all of our energy in 2017 on extracting the deal-related synergies and unlocking the full potential of our differentiated pipeline and unique global platform.

We’re determined to transform Teva even further and drive efficiencies throughout the organization with the focus on cash flow generation and paying down our debt. With the strength of our generic pipeline, unique R&D capabilities, and unparalleled footprint, coupled with our existing assets and growing pipeline in specialty medicines, we firmly believe in our long term growth prospects.

Thank you for your time this morning. Let’s now turn to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first request today comes from the line of Gregg Gilbert from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Gregg Gilbert

You mentioned that generic delays -- launch delays are key part of the gap that you mentioned. Can you tell us what else you changed relative to pricing erosion assumptions or anything else to make us feel that you’re being adequately conservative beyond simply the launch timing? And sorry, if I missed it, Eyal, on the free cash flow. What you are including in free cash flow that makes that number higher than the cash flow from operations? Thanks.

Erez Vigodman

Dipankar will take the first question on the price erosion and the assumptions that we have made.

Dipankar Bhattacharjee

Gregg, on price erosion, as you know, price erosion depends on the mix of products in the portfolio of a Company and differs from company to company. We expect to see mid-single digit price erosion to continue in our base business in the United States. However, if we include products that have unique market events such as moving from an exclusive position to seeing additional competition, this erosion could be higher. An example of this kind of a product would be the generics Concerta that we have been selling in the United States.

Eyal Desheh

On the cash flow, so, the free cash flow includes sale of our -- of the Actavis European assets that will be concluded very soon, this or next week of close to $800 million. Capital expenditures of program of about $1 billion, which is reducing the numbers and a divestiture program of non-core assets of close to $1 billion, real estate assets, financial assets that we have accumulated over the years, IPs which are not in the use of the Company and could be very distinct to some other companies and other assets in a very detail and robust divestiture program.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question today comes from the line of David Maris from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

David Maris

On the forecast, can you talk a little bit, Erez, about not what goes into the forecast or what -- but specifically, do you think that you have the team that you need to be able to forecast the business accurately? And is it -- when you mentioned that you’re moving from a dependent on Copaxone to generics, are you moving to less predictability? So, what changes have you made to make sure that the forecasting process isn’t -- a year from now we are going to be in the same spot explaining away some other things. And then, separately, what gets you from the high end to the low end of that range, what are the levers that might impact that?

Erez Vigodman

Let me begin with the second question. So, the range provides us with the right buffers, the things that are basically [indiscernible] mostly to risk adjusted launches in the United States. That’s basically the main buffer [indiscernible]. So, we believe that we might have opportunities to run products that go even beyond the number that was indicated here. And if we are ready to go beyond that, we might then of course reach the top end of the range and maybe even more than that. We wanted to be careful of course in 2017 and we risk adjusted the launches in a way that is supported by the range that is provided. That’s on the second question. On the first question, I’ll ask maybe Dipankar to share with you the way we risk adjust potential launches in the United States.

Dipankar Bhattacharjee

Thank you, Erez. So, the way we have looked at our launches in the United States to arrive at expected revenue from new product launches to be a little in excess of $750 million is the following. The first is, we have looked at our R&D and pipeline initiatives. This gives us, as you have seen, more than 80 product opportunities with a brand value of little over $30 billion. So, fundamentally, the 2017 approach to launches is that we have many more shots at the goal. In this basket of opportunities, first, we have a mix of date certain launches. We also have a large basket of additional potential launches. We have carefully reviewed our position on legal, on the regulatory situation and our ability to make or source the product. And these have been the essential components of the risk adjustment. We think this combination positions us very well to generate the revenues that we’re talking about in the U.S. of approximately 750 -- little over itself of $750 million.

Erez Vigodman

And maybe to add to that something which has to do with the business model of Teva in generics in the United States which is evolving and changing. The high dependency on big launches basically is being replaced by launch of a 40 to 50 and sometimes even more smaller products, which are in many cases are more durable. They decrease the dependency on big launches and in a way that enables us also to predict better the net revenue that we will generate. And also it will enable us over time to enhance the differentiation and uniqueness of our product portfolio.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question today comes from the line of Sumant Kulkarni from Bank of America. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sumant Kulkarni

Thanks for taking my questions. First one is on Copaxone. Does your downside scenario include the launch of an authorized generic, and if not, what would be downside be if it did? Secondly, given this current environment, do you still see the potential to take generic prices up on some products? We know those opportunities are few and far between but if the opportunity does come, do you still retain that ability?

Erez Vigodman

Yes. So, on the second question, the answer in a very selective fashion, yes. On the first question, I’m not sure we understood. Can you repeat the question?

Sumant Kulkarni

Sure. On Copaxone, in your downside scenario, if generics come in 2017, do your assumptions include the launch of an authorized generic by Teva?

Erez Vigodman

Basically, our assumption at this stage includes measures that we shall carry out in order to mitigate negative implications of that launch. And I don’t want to dive into all the measures that we will carry out.

Operator

And your next question today comes from the line of Tim Chiang of BTIG. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Tim Chiang

I know you guys mentioned a little earlier in the beginning of the call potential competition with Concerta. And I know Concerta is one of your largest generic products. Mylan just launched a product; what’s your expectations in terms of what they are going to do in the market, given the fact that you guys are the leading player there?

Dipankar Bhattacharjee

Our assumption is in the course of 2017, there would be additional competition from two services, one is the one that has already happened in January and we expect an additional competitor to coming in, in the middle of the year.

Tim Chiang

And just a quick follow-up on that, how much share do you think you will be able to maintain with two additional competitors in this market?

Dipankar Bhattacharjee

Yes. So, I think the share -- the way we would look at it is would be evenly split for each of the additional competitors that would come in.

Tim Chiang

Okay. So, basically, you are going from around 80% market share right now. And so, the two new entrants would probably what gain 40% to 45%?

Erez Vigodman

We don’t want to dive into that. Let me just say that we are fairly conservative in the way that we wanted a plan for 2017 in that context.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question today comes from the line of Ronny Gal from Bernstein. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Ronny Gal

I guess I’ve got three if you don’t mind. The first one is just a math question for you Eyal. Eyal it looks your operating cash flow is about $5.9 billion. I take away from that about 0.9 in CapEx, I am at about $5 billion of sustainable free cash flow. You pay $1.6 billion in dividends, leaving you with $3.4 billion in post dividend cash flows and that includes Copaxone. If you take Copaxone away and I’m assuming Copaxone has at least $1.5 billion of free cash flow associated with it, I am left with $2 billion of free cash flow and debt load is three point -- $33 billion as of the end of the third quarter. I am just asking are you not getting pretty close to the point where you have to think about cutting the dividend or you have to think about slowing down the rate of pay down and the debt? I am just kind of stuck with that.

Second, as long as I got you, can you just quantify for us the combined impact of the Venezuelan change and the currency effect on your operating cash flow just because I am trying to understand same to same how the numbers have changed?

And last and not least, you’ve mentioned $750 million in launches in 2017 that is a little bit lower than I thought it would. Can you just tell us how the assumptions around first to file generics have changed? That is are you expecting to make less revenue versus the innovator in market sales in the exclusivity period; essentially are early launches less profitable today than they were a year ago?

Erez Vigodman

More than [indiscernible] first to file, and 750 that’s a fairly competitive number that we decided to embed into the plan. And we can generate more than that. And as I indicated before, it is correlated with the range that was provided and that’s a base case for us, Ronny. We might generate more than that and that’s number, which might be fairly conservative at the end.



A - Eyal Desheh

So, on the cash flow, first, I think if I manage to follow your quick calculation, you counted Copaxone decline twice, but we are not losing the product so quickly and I believe it will continue to generate cash flow for Teva and we did downside plan or forecast but you took something beyond that.

Now, we are as I mentioned -- we are going through a pretty robust program of asset sale, a lot of assets accumulated over the year that we don’t need and we don’t use, we’ll continue to generate -- we’ll generate a lot of cash in 2017, a little bit as happen every year in the past few years but in 2017 that’s a robust program. We have no intention to change dividend policy in light of our cash flow projection.

Regarding Venezuela, the impact on sales coming from Venezuela is about $400 million out of the $800 million that we have globally impact on profit between $120 million to $150 million, which means that contribution of Venezuela in 2017 is going to be very small. And we know that the change there is also subject to further change that cannot be predicted.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question today comes from the line of Umer Raffat from Evercore. Please go ahead. Your line is open. Hello, sir. Your line is open. Apologies for the technical delay there. Umer Raffat, your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Kevin Mannix

Okay. We can take next question. So, we will come back to Umer.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question today comes from the line of Jami Rubin from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Kevin Mannix

Hello, Jami? Okay, next question, Sophie. We’ll come back to Jami.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question today comes from the line of Douglas Tsao from Barclays. Please go ahead, sir. Your line is now open.

Douglas Tsao

Thanks for taking the questions. Just quickly, Eyal, on the generics business, the guidance for gross margin, 48 to 49 looks to be sort of a continued progress on that front as well as the profitability. Maybe if you could just speak to some of the key drivers there. I mean, given some of the dynamics, especially on pricing, certainly sort of an encouraging outlook. And I’m just trying to understand how we can sort of put that -- how we should think about that and what opportunities there are for further improvement given close to 49 to 50 down the road?

Erez Vigodman

So, maybe I’ll take that question. I indicated that between deal related synergies and additional cost efficiency measures that we have been conducting 2017 will generate $1.3 billion of savings. And basically this part of debt pertains to the generic business and it culminates with improvement on the basically gross margin front but especially on the operating margin front.

Eyal Desheh

Yes, maybe just to add. So that is correct. All of our cost of goods sold savings are impacting the generic business. We are looking at a better mix in 2017, compared to the combined Company of pro forma 2016. There were some large products with low margin; this year, a lot of the launches that will occur 2017 are coming with relatively margin, margin improvement ex improvement, ex-U.S. is happening both in Europe and in the gross margin and it’s always very healthy close to 50% gross margin on generic business.

Douglas Tsao

And just maybe at a high level, Erez, you spoke to sort of a transition of the generics business to sort of smaller products and you thought it would sort of enhance the differentiation of the portfolio. Maybe if you could just talk a little bit about how you see the biggest sort of competitive differentiators for Teva’s generics business in the sort of evolving landscape.

Erez Vigodman

So, maybe I will take it first and Dipankar will then complement that. So firstly, in the context of the evolving business model, in the past, in order for us to generate $750 million, sometimes we didn’t need more than two products. Nexium, Abilify, Crestor are just illustration of that. In the future and already in 2017 in order to generate $750 million in net revenue, we plan to launch between 50 to 60 products, smaller ones, apparently with less benefit going during first six months, but with more benefit over time, with more opportunities to differentiate and to make the portfolio more durable just focusing on more generics like respiratory product, long-acting injectable and others. It will evolve the portfolio, it will make the portfolio over time more differentiated. And that’s basically the way we are evolving the biggest model in the United States.

That’s number one. Number two, when we really look at the conjunction of our leading R&D capabilities, go-to-market platform, economy of scale that we have been employing, we believe that we are differentiated versus the competition in United States. And ex-U.S. at the end of the day-- we put a lot of focus on the U.S., but ex-U.S. generates for us more than 50% of the revenue and almost 50% of the operating profit and the ability to capitalize on our unique competitive position in ex-U.S. over time to continue going the business in a profitable fashion. Dipankar?

Dipankar Bhattacharjee

So, just to add to what Erez mentioned is that the nature of our pipeline doesn’t mean that we will not have the larger opportunities, we will continue to have. However, I think the important decision out here is that there will be -- and I go back to the statement that I made on the great -- larger number of shots of the goal is that a larger number of product opportunities that we have included maybe smaller in revenue, but the profit from those products would be more durable. And if I could give you a couple of examples, we have products, which are date certain launches like the generic version of Butrans, which is a higher barrier product or a product in the basket that we have of additional potential launches of product like NuvaRing, which are more difficult to make and higher barrier products and consequently their value is retail over a much longer period of time.

Erez Vigodman

And last but not least, we continue to transform and to elevate the competitiveness of our operational network. Our network today is one of the most competitive in the industry, covering full spectrum of products from volume generics to complex generics. And we believe that the way we have been elevating competitiveness of the network will enable us to compete also on volume generics even U.S. and in ex-U.S.

Douglas Tsao

And then just finally, can you give an update on your Advair program?

Dan Motto

Hi. This is Dan Motto, I’m here joining the call. So, Advair, we continue to work on it. It’s a very appealing opportunity. I think everyone knows, it’s a high barrier product, the complicated product. We haven’t filed yet, we’ll be open on that, but we continue to work on it and confident that we’ll get there eventually.

Erez Vigodman

Yes. We believe that we’ll play an important role in that product.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Umer Raffat from Evercore. Please go ahead .Your line is now open.

Umer Raffat

Thank you so much. Sorry, I’m having bad phone issues. So, three questions today if I may. Eyal, there is a lot of inorganic moving parts into 2017 including Actavis, Anda contribution, incremental impact from Takeda. So, if I tease all that out, and I also tease out your big brands, I am estimating that your assumption on the underlying business excluding all these inorganic parts is about -- it’s in the mid single-digit decline. Is that in line with the way you model business? Because we’re just trying to understand what are you assuming on the underlying business, if we tease out all the inorganic stuff and the big brands. That’s number one.

Second, perhaps on the branded side. I noticed the slide on key launches does not mention 505(b)(2) Advair. Are you still expecting an approval this quarter? And what type of contribution are you expecting? And then finally, Erez, if I may. So, if I compare the guidance given today on the top line and on EPS, versus the guidance given six months ago, or the expectation six months ago for 2017, how do you bridge that? How do think about what changed, what are the biggest things that changed? Thank you.

Erez Vigodman

So, maybe on the your first question, look at the specialty contribution to net revenue, we see a decline in 2017, you’re right. So, between the loss of exclusivity of two products that we indicated already [indiscernible] and Azilect and the erosion of Copaxone, we see basically top line that goes down by $600 million in specialty. By the way, also operating profit goes down by $600 million before efficiency measures. So part of the $1.3 billion, $250 million to $300 million related to specialty business, and that’s something that mitigates the negative ramifications of the net revenue drop that I just indicated. That’s on the specialty side.

On the generic side, if you take into account the FX effect, you’re right. But part of that is driven by the FX effect. So, that’s where we’re. And to say something which is more general here, everything that we’ve done during the last three years, was in a quest to diversify away from the moment we lose exclusivity on number of important products we -- these important things on the specialty side to take us more time to see the classification [ph] of that once the new product begins from SD-809 TD HD and then of course TEV-84125, and others. That’s probably the process that we’ve been carrying out during the last three years. And on the generic side, we have a platform today that would enable us to grow the business in a profitable fashion and that was exactly the notion behind what we did during 2016 also on that front. So, that’s on the first question. On the third question….

Umer Raffat

On a 505(b)(2) Advair.

Erez Vigodman

Michael, please.

Dr. Michael Hayden

Erez, I was disconnected. Can you repeat the question, please?

Umer Raffat

Just the status of the 505(b)(2) for Advair in United States.

Dr. Michael Hayden

Yes. Our Advair, we are making great progress and we are expecting to submit this in 2018. And in addition, we are looking at a total of seven approvals in 2017 for whole host products. And I think what you are seeing on our specialty pipeline is really a maturation. And one way to judge the specialty pipeline is not only the NDA for approval but also clinical results and the number of new products entering the pipeline. And it’s for the first time in Teva’s history in 2017, we will have eight INDs all entering the pipeline from organic growth. So, the capabilities, the crystallization of the capabilities and hard work that’s happened over the last four years leading to strengthening and deepening of the pipeline in crucial areas of unmet need including brain and mind, migraine and pain and respi. And these products also will be utilizing a different kinds of capability, for example in respi technology digital approaches to enhance depreciation as differentiation of our products.

So, 2017 will be a year of crystallization and maturity of the pipeline, both in terms of the strength of early R&D activities and also the number of submissions and also the number of approvals that are expected.

Erez Vigodman

Thank you, Michael.

Umer Raffat

Sorry, I meant to ask about the 505(b)(2) Advair, the one that you guys submitted in 2016. I believe the PDUFA this quarter; so, I was more curious about that, your thoughts on approval and what you expect from launch performance.

Dr. Michael Hayden

Rob, do you want to take this?

Dr. Rob Koremans

Happy to do that Michael. So, we still expect that it still -- it’s going to be -- our p505(b)2() product there, we’ll expect peak sales of about $200 million. It will have a slower uptake and expect to start this year. But you will see really small numbers in this year and that’s the way we modeled it. But it’s still very much uncertain, Umer.

Umer Raffat

Got it. And the one for Eyal?

Eyal Desheh

I have nothing to add.

Erez Vigodman

I’ll take your third question, Umer. So, I indicated that when I look -- when we look at the 20 -- at the outlook that was provided in 2016 versus the guidance for 2017, I said before that all the parts of the business are in line with the guidance but U.S. generic. Ex-U.S. we have just FX headwind of something in the neighborhood of $200 million and the rest basically focuses on U.S. generics which something in neighborhood of $1.2 billion gap in terms of EBITDA. We use basically very reasonable assumptions in the model we mounted based on past performance in the U.S. and pipeline assets Teva. In retrospect, a number of potential launches were not realized in the second half of 2016 as we indicated already, would carry over straight in 2017. And so, we decided to lower expectations that pertain to the Teva legacy business in 2017 and that explains the majority of that gap.

Operator

And your next question today comes from the line of Jami Rubin from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Hello Jami your line is open, please go ahead. Thank you. And your next question today comes from the line of Liav Abraham from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Liav Abraham

Good morning. Just a quick question on SD-809 in Huntington’s, any thoughts regarding the launch trajectory of this drug and the contribution that you’ve assumed in your modeling for 2017? And then second question on biosimilars, I appreciate the collaboration with Celltrion but you guys are still somewhat subscale in this area and that is a big opportunity over the next five to seven years. So, just any updated thoughts on bolstering your presence in that arena? Thank you.

Erez Vigodman

So, I’ll start with the biosimilars question. So, today, we are generating $300 million net revenue from biosimilars already. We expect with the partnership with Celltrion to almost double that during the next number of years. And we are -- in a very active fashion, we are exploring additional opportunities to collaborate with relevant players on the commercialization front and also on the development front. And I believe that during the next year, we’ll see more collaboration on both -- potentially on both the commercial front and development front in order to bolster further our pipeline and product portfolio in biosimilars. That’s the intention, that is the big intention and we’ll deliver on that. On the first question, we expect an approval of SD-809 HD by the end of Q1, we are fully prepared for a launch. And our assumptions for 2017 are fairly conservative on that one, minimal effect in 2017 from that launch.

Dr. Michael Hayden

If I could just add to that on the biosimilar front, of course in addition to these business development activities, there is significant activity in-house for developing biosimilars that will reach the market 2020; capabilities are fully in place. And this will be complementing the biosimilar activities that will be derived from external activities but the internal activities are significant, deep and highly capable.

Operator

Thank you. And your final question today comes from the line of Chris Schott from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Chris Schott

Great, thanks very much, just two quick ones here. First, the longer term generic growth target of 5%, is that a target that still holds at this point or is that something that’s under review? And thinking about longer term generic operating margins, is a mid-30% level still achievable as we think about 2019, 2020 timeframe? Final question, you have addressed some of these disappointments from the generic launch portfolios being part of the shortfall in the numbers or much of the shortfall. I just wanted a little more color. Was this an issue that the assumptions were too aggressive, something in the model isn’t delivering or is it really just about market dynamics and just getting unlucky on some of these risk adjusted opportunities in the second half of last year? Thank you.

Erez Vigodman

So, maybe first with the last one. I think that these are things which should not happen but might happen in the generic industry. And that’s something that pertains to less market dynamics, more regulatory font and IP basically positive and it might happen. We will look at basically short-term goal and sometimes you are not able to meet all your certain goals, you need to be able to do it in a balanced fashion, but sometimes you might face what we faced during the second half of 2016, something that we discussed already with the Street in November. But, we are basically drawing all the conclusions from that in order to be even more conservative when we risk adjust certain goals. But having said that I believe that more balanced portfolio of products and bigger number of certain goals that we are witnessing now will enable us to risk adjust better going forward. That’s the third question. Dipankar?

Dipankar Bhattacharjee

Yes. So, on the growth prospect of the generics business, you have seen that the sources of revenue for us of the generics business is very well diversified. Now, in terms of the individual components, in the U.S. markets, we believe that our R&D efforts and our pipeline initiatives can deliver more than $750 million of new product sales annually. And some years, it might be a little more than that, some years it might be that, some years it might be less than that. But this will significantly offset the price erosion that we will see.

In addition to that, if you look at outside the United States, in Europe, we believe that we are well-positioned because of our leadership position as well as our pipeline to deliver mid-single digit growth. And in the growth markets we expect that we will be able to deliver longer term, mid and longer term, mid to high single digits growth. So overall, the prospect of the growth as a combination of these three is consistent with what our expectations in the past have been.

Erez Vigodman

And maybe, Chris, just to underscore the 5% related to the U.S. market always and the motion was that if we are able to launch a product that generates more than 10% also before erosion, we might need the, [ph] net of the 5% growth in the U.S. $750 million of the net revenues or launches basically represents more than 10%. And if we are able to launch at least $750 million of new net revenues on the early basis, we believe that on average we are able to grow the business at around 5%.

Kevin Mannix

Thank you, Sophie. Thank you everybody for joining us today for this call. We will be available throughout the day for additional calls, hope to see you all next week as well. And thank you again.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen that does conclude your presentation for today. Thank you for participating. For those of you wishing to review this conference, the replay facility can be accessed by dialing within the UK on 0845-245-5285 or alternatively on country code to 0044-145-255-0000. The reservation number is 44010191. Once again, thank you for participating. And you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.