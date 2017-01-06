PPL Corp. Stretches Across The Pond For Good Dividends

PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL) is a energy and utility holding company with customers and assets in both the United States and Great Britain. With management predicting 4% dividend growth till 2020 of its already substantial dividend, PPL is priced at a good value.

Click to enlarge

Is PPL a good investment partner?

Before I buy a company I want to verify that it will be a good investment partner to help me achieve my goals of income growth. First I look at what a company says about itself by looking at investor presentations on its website. The latest presentation is worth looking at in its entirety, but below I have included the slides most relevant to my determination of PPL's suitability to be a good investment partner.

Click to enlarge

I was quite happy to find this first slide so early in the presentation. It shows that PPL is a pure play of seven regulated utilities. I like regulated utilities as investment partners because they have such predictable revenues, cash flows and profits. Utilities are also debt-intensive, so presenting right up front that they have investment-grade credit ratings is a good sign that they work to keep borrowing costs under control. Finally, this slide shows the past EPS growth, base rate growth and projection of dividend increases.

Click to enlarge

Since 54% of PPL's EPS comes from the U.K. segment, this slide shows how it makes money there. The two most important points this slide makes is that rate increases have been already approved for the next eight years, and no equity is needed from the US to fund the U.K. operations. In fact, as is shown in a later slide, the UK operations are sending cash back to the US.

Click to enlarge

This slide shows another requirement I have for my investment partners: a solid plan for future growth. This seems like a fairly typical plan, but I particularly like the focus on keep O&M expenses under control and the plan to keep ROE for each project as near as possible to the allowed level.

Click to enlarge

Keeping with the theme, this slide also shows two important points. The first is that it shows that the company knows what the main driver for EPS growth is and shows its growth projections for the future. The second point is that the slide shows how much of its CAPEX spending is recovered over time. Recovering almost 3/4 of that spending within six months is excellent.

Click to enlarge

This slide is important because it explains why PPL upped its guidance for 2016. Upping guidance is often a good thing, but only when the original guidance wasn't artificially low. I think it's a good thing that individual projections were off by only a small amount and that not all of the revisions were positive. That to me says that a good faith effort was made in the original guidance and that things for the most part just went a little bit better than expected.

Click to enlarge

Future EPS growth is a major requirement for a good investment partner, and a large part of growing earnings is a good plan to growth them. This slide shows that management has identified the drivers for growth and are focusing on using them to grow the earnings.

Click to enlarge

Since PPL gets more than half of its EPS from its U.K. operations, having a plan to manage foreign currency risk is a must. The plan outlined in this slide shows that management has put together a plan to hedge the risk at a reasonable and predictable cost. Since management uses the hedged value in its earnings forecast, they look to be well covered for at least the next three years and can continue that as long as neither the dollar or the British pound move more than they predict over the next two years.

Click to enlarge

Finally, this slide shows the plan for moving cash from the U.K. to the U.S. Given that they are not borrowing as much in the U.K. anymore, they don't need to move as much cash to the US. Also, having the flexibility to move up to $500 million puts them in a good place to take advantage of any changes in taxing such transfers if Trump manages to get that tax reduced (or have a tax holiday).

Click to enlarge

Next up is to see how the company manages its borrowing costs. I am happy to see that all of its rated securities are investment grade, but I would be happier if the BBB+s were a bit higher. With all but 3 of the various security issues rated A or A-, the credit ratings seem to be quite good.

Click to enlarge

This last slide shows that they don't have any immediate needs to refinance as the big amounts due don't have to be paid or refinanced till 2020. It's also good to see that they have plenty of near-term liquidity on their credit facilities.

Looking at the CCC List, I get the current dividend of $1.52 and the PPL has raised its dividend each year for 15 years. This is the final bit of information I need to confirm that PPL is a good investment partner and also gives me all the information I need to determine what a good price for its shares is at this time.

What's a good price?

Click to enlarge

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured above, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). For PPL, I use its currently declared dividend of $1.52 with management's announced projection of 4% growth. Coupled with the terminal growth rate of 3% that I use when evaluating utilities and with my 6.4% desired income growth rate I get a PV for the predicted dividend payments of $48.18. With that number in mind, I think a price of anything under $48 represents a good value. Since the current market price is just a bit over $34, I see PPL as a strong buy.

Can options help?

Click to enlarge

On the put side, the $35 strike for the January 27 th expiration date looks good. With a limit order you should be able to get about $0.95 for a premium which has about a 2 in 3 chance of getting you the shares in just 14 days.

On the call side at this point, even going out to 2019 doesn't get the $48 call at a premium worth the time and risk (and not even the commissions for me).

Conclusion

PPL hasn't had the big price run up that some other utilities have had since November. That could in part be because so much of its operations are not in the US. Given how it is doing and has done in the past, I think that represents an opportunity to add shares of PPL at a very attractive price and yield. While I don't own PPL yet, I am most likely getting a bunch of cash at the end of the month (when my CVX shares get called away). If the price is still good, I will likely buy some then.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.