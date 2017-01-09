Market Challenge: A Wild Ride For Natural Gas

What can the key commodity expect in 2017?

Natural gas has been on a roller coaster ride.

As detailed this morning by Andrew Hecht, the commodity dropped from its October high of $3.36 MMBtu to a $2.76 low in November, only to rally to $3.75 in early December. Natural gas closed 2016 at $3.74, representing a 60% increase on a year-over-year basis. The hot (and cold) commodity finished last week around $3 MMBtu.

Some are bearish on natural gas as the winter heating season plays out. Is this a tough commodity to be in presently?

Loading...

Are you bullish or bearish on natural gas? How will this key commodity perform in 2017? Offer your analysis below!