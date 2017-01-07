Uh-Oh! Facebook Looks A Lot Like Microsoft In 1999

Facebook's consistent growth has lead elated investors to pump this stock to a price to earnings multiple of 47, shockingly high considering their huge market capitalization of $354B.

I give you a dollar and cents look to compare Facebook 2017 with Microsoft 1999 and the similarities are striking.

Facebook has been on an incredible tear both in terms of delivering shareholder returns and growing its earnings.

Facebook (FB)

FB's valuation looks a lot like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)'s back in 1999 shortly before the stock's price per share went on another 20% tear only to crash by more than 50% by 2001.

Its a typical growth stock scenario - a great record of growth has caused investors to continually pile into FB. If anything goes wrong - or if cash flow even dares to moves sideways on any year-over-year basis - FB stock will likely see a sudden haircut of at least 20% as investors recalibrate their expectations for less growth from this modern corporate behemoth.

In this article I'll present the results from my proprietary stock valuation model and you'll clearly see the similarities between the today's stock market valuation of FB and 1999's MSFT before that stock's price crash.

DCF Model: Valuing FB And MSFT Based On Cash Earnings

The DCF Model uses the free cash flow earned by a company, discounted by time and a terminal market value to evaluate a company's relative price attractiveness.

I dug into the records and put MSFT's figures from November, 1999 into the model in order to compare their relative expensive valuation (and the exuberance surrounding the company's successes) into perspective with today's FB.

In the following graphic I present the results of the model for MSFT in 1999. Please note the company's stock price in November 1999 of $46.28. After November, MSFT's share price rocketed to over $58 before crashing to the $20 per share range by May 2000.

The model suggests the company was priced fairly and at the top of its Market Value Range before it continued rallying in the run-up to its shocking collapse:

Click to enlarge

(Source: Faloh Investment, YCharts)

I'd like to direct your attention to the line labeled "Growth YoY", which indicates the expected growth in cash income of 20% during the next five years. This growth rate was a reasonable projection for MSFT in 1999 because its cash flow had been growing as rapidly as that for several years leading-up:

Click to enlarge

(Source: Faloh Investment, YCharts)

Awfully similar to the picture at Facebook today:

Click to enlarge

(Source: Faloh Investment, YCharts)

Owing to the similarities in cash flow growth rates I held all of the model's growth parameters steady for comparison's sake.

Today, the model's output for FB shows the company to be situated above the top of its market value range as MSFT was in 1999 (market value range as seen in the light blue box of the model's output):

Click to enlarge

(Source: Faloh Investment, YCharts)

Growth Slowed Down For MSFT And The Stock Plummeted: It Can Happen To FB As Well

FB is a stellar company and they've been a huge beneficiary of the internet's revolutionary affects on the advertising industry.

However by today every single marketer on the planet has heard of Facebook and dabbled with its advertising platform, which is the firm's main money maker. FB (and Google, among others) have eaten TV and Newspaper's lunches. For example, revenue at the New York Times (NYSE:NYT) has shrunk from over $3.5B per annum during the 2000's to $1.5B in recent years.

There's still tons of runway for FB to grow. The Indian and Chinese markets (among others) may grow, the most profitable developed economies are likely to continue expanding, and so forth.

Yet India's only a blip on the radar today and relying on developed economies to continue growing is a much more normalized earnings growth runway than is FB's historical experience of picking up billions of dollars worth of advertising fees which were previously allocated to other mediums.

The more normalized runway which relies on economic growth rather than massive shift in dollar allocations to the internet is not sufficient to justify the lofty price-to-earnings ratio of 47.

Investors need to stay sharp on their history if they want to avoid making the same mistakes that destroyed the capital of millions of Americans in the past.

This analysis, while simple, argues that FB is in similar dollar-and-cents valuation territory that MSFT was prior to its price collapse. MSFT buyers in the latter half of 1999 didn't make it back to even on their investment until several years had passed.

While I'm not able to predict when FB's free cash flow growth will display its "set back" moment, the situation is ripe for any minor blip in growth to cause a substantial negative price shock.

Investors beware. In my opinion FB is an avoid for active investors and a hold for passive investors.

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. This presentation is the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.