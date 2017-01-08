High-Dividend Stock Yields 9%, Outperforming In 2017, 9 Straight Dividend Hikes

Looking for new ideas in the Basic Materials sector? Join the club - this sector has been on fire, having risen from the ashes of the crude crash and rising US dollar. It's up over 43% over the past year:

Click to enlarge

(Source: finviz)

Part of this sector's big attraction for income investors are its many high dividend paying stocks. Its overall yield of just over 3% is second only to the utilities sector.

We just discovered a relatively new midstream company, PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), which IPOd in May 2014. Curiously, PBFX hasn't risen along with the rest of the sector, until recently - it has beaten the market over the past quarter and is up nearly 10% in this first week of 2017:

Click to enlarge

Profile: PBFX is a fee-based, growth-oriented, Delaware master limited partnership formed in February 2013 by subsidiaries of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

PBF GP is the general partner and is wholly-owned by PBF LLC. PBF Energy is the sole managing member of PBF LLC and, as of September 30, 2016, owned 95.2% of the total economic interest in PBF LLC. PBF LLC holds a 44.2% limited partner interest in PBFX and owns all of PBFX's IDRs, with the remaining 55.8% limited partner interest owned by public unitholders.

Click to enlarge

(Source: PBFX site)

Distributions: PBFX has a targeted minimum quarterly distribution of $.30, which it has blown away, with its most recent payout of $.44 being over 46% above this MQD.

Click to enlarge

You can track PBFX's current price and dividend yield in the Basic Materials section of our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables.

Management has raised the quarterly payout nine straight quarters, including Q3 '16, when it went from $.43 to $.44/unit:

Click to enlarge

(Source: PBFX site)

Coverage: Another plus is that they've managed to achieve a strong 1.27x distribution coverage factor over the past four quarters. DCF/Unit dropped in Q2 '16, as they did a secondary offering in order to raise cash for an asset purchase. (See the Asset Growth section further below.)

Click to enlarge

Options: PBFX doesn't currently have attractive options yields, but you can see details for over 25 other income-producing trades in both our Covered Calls Table and our Cash Secured Puts Table.

Earnings: The company has had strong revenue growth of over 21%, 20% EBITDA growth, and 8% DCF growth over the past four quarters.

However, net income actually fell in Q2 and Q3 due to higher depreciation and interest costs associated with its asset purchases. Net income/LTD Partner unit also fell year-over-year due to a higher unit count. (See Asset Growth section further below.)

In April 2016, they completed a public offering of 2,875,000 common units, in order to purchase the East Coast Terminals from an affiliate of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

In August 2016, PBFX completed a public offering of an aggregate of 4,000,000 common units in order to fund its purchase of a 50% interest in the Torrance Valley Pipeline.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Management estimates that the September '16 Torrance Pipeline purchase will generate around $20M of EBITDA, $38.5M of revenue, and net income of around $9.4M annually to its earnings. This bodes well for continuing distribution growth in 2017.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

(Source: PBFX site)

Asset Growth: Like many of stocks we cover in our articles, PBFX is an LP whose business model is based on long term, fee-based contracts, and asset dropdowns from its sponsor, PBF Energy. However, management also added a third-party acquisition from Plains All-American Pipeline to its asset base in 2016, which has helped to increase its asset base tremendously - property and equipment is up over 300% in the past four quarters.

As PBFX's assets have grown, so have its depreciation and amortization charges and interest expenses, both of which cut into net income, which is why so many LPs use EBITDA and DCF to calculate their ability to pay distributions.

We calculated PBFX's Earnings Before Interest and Taxes below to check out its Interest Coverage, which looks quite healthy, at a 3.53x factor:

Click to enlarge

Dropdowns: PBFX has done four dropdowns from its sponsor PBF, as of 9/30/16.

Click to enlarge

PBFX's sponsor, PBF Energy, is the fourth largest independent refiner in the US, and it also has another interesting competitive advantage - its the second most complex US refiner, meaning that it can refine cheaper, heavier crude oil for a cost input advantage.

PBF operates five refineries, in California, Ohio, Delaware, New Jersey and Louisiana, which PBFX can service via its assets.

Click to enlarge

(Source: PBFX site)

Analysts' Targets and Estimates: PBFX is currently still 13% below analysts' lowest price target.

Analysts have a consensus revenue growth estimate of 23.6% for 2016 and 20.7% for 2017:

Click to enlarge

2016 EPS estimates have increased a bit, whereas 2017's have eased slightly. However, given the firm's Torrance acquisition DCF should have a healthy increase in 2017, hopefully leading to more distribution increases:

Click to enlarge

(Source: YahooFinance)

Valuations: We've added PBFX to this updated valuations table for midstream companies, which includes some midstream firms we've covered in recent articles, such as Green Plains Partners LP, (NASDAQ:GPP), Arc Logistics Partners, (NYSE:ARCX), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) and Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP), in addition to Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP), DCP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DPM) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

PBFX's yield is right around the average for this group, while its price/DCF and EV/EBITDA are lower than average. Its distribution coverage is the highest in the group, other than KMI, which has a much lower yield, after slashing its payouts.

Click to enlarge

Financials: PBFX has the best operating margin and ROE in this group. Its current ratio is strong, at 1.73, but it does have higher debt/EBITDA and debt/equity ratios. Its net debt to EBITDA ratio was approximately 3.7 times on an annualized basis, as of 9/30/16. If they keep a lid on more debt, that debt/EBITDA ratio should come down some in 2017, as EBITDA ramps up.

Click to enlarge

Debt: Their senior notes don't mature until 2023.

Click to enlarge

(Source: PBFX Q3 '16 10Q)

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.