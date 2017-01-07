Dow Jones Industrial Average 2016 Year In Review

By Jamie Farmer

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2016 at 19,762.60 - up 2.337.57 points for a 13.42% annual return, the best year since 2013 when the market surged over 26%.

Biggest Themes - markets were driven by the crash (and partial recovery) in oil prices, Fed-watching, China, Brexit and questions regarding the US economy. Oh yeah, there was a Presidential Election too - it was so under-reported I almost forgot to mention it.

- markets were driven by the crash (and partial recovery) in oil prices, Fed-watching, China, Brexit and questions regarding the US economy. Oh yeah, there was a Presidential Election too - it was so under-reported I almost forgot to mention it. Leader & Laggard - Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) contributed the most to the DJIA's advance during the year; Nike (NYSE:NKE) was the biggest detractor.

- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) contributed the most to the DJIA's advance during the year; Nike (NYSE:NKE) was the biggest detractor. Sector Performance - Financials were the best performing sector during 2016; the Consumer Discretionary sector posted the worst performance.

- Financials were the best performing sector during 2016; the Consumer Discretionary sector posted the worst performance. Best Day YTD (In Points & Percent) - January 29th, an otherwise bright spot in a rather tough month.

(In Points & Percent) - January 29th, an otherwise bright spot in a rather tough month. Worst Day YTD (In Points & Percent) - June 24th, when the UK votes for Brexit.

(In Points & Percent) - June 24th, when the UK votes for Brexit. New Highs - the DJIA posted 26 new highs in 2016, including two separate streaks of 7 straight records in July and December.

Click to enlarge

Download the full report

Disclosure: Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.