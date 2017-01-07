Beware Inflation Squeezing Weekly Income Gains

Inflation is also rising and that too is squeezing real weekly income gains even more.

But don't be fooled, weekly hours worked has been falling and that has impacted weekly earnings.

Average hourly earnings growth is surging and that looks healthy.

One of the more positive components of the December jobs report was the healthy gain in average hourly earnings, which shot up to $26.00 per hour in the private sector.

On a year over year basis, this showed the highest rate of growth since May of 2009. Average hourly earnings are up 2.92% year over year in December.

However, there are two factors that throw water on this strong rate of growth in average hourly earnings worth sharing.

Average Weekly Earnings

The average US private sector worker worked 34.3 hours per week this past December. This compares to 34.5 hour per week in December of 2015.

Because weekly hours worked has declined, the average weekly earnings has not kept up pace with the gains in average hourly earnings.

So while average hourly earnings are up 2.92%, average weekly earnings are up 2.33% or about .60% less.

Inflation

The laboring person should not be as interested in how much money is paid to him or her, but how much their paycheck will buy.

Inflation is creeping up and is expected to continue to creep up. The Atlanta Fed inflation expectations for the 1 year ahead are up to 2.1% from expectations of 2.0% in December.

The actual CPI index going up to November looks like this:

As inflation goes up, it eats away at the real gains in weekly earnings.

Here is a chart showing y/o/y percent change in average weekly earnings - the rate of change in the CPI:

In November, real weekly earnings were up just 0.2%.

Weekly earnings were up 2.33% in December of 2016, but as inflation continues to creep up toward 2% and potentially even higher, the real gains in weekly earnings will be limited.

Productivity

It's probably not helping that output per hour has not increased throughout 2016. Productivity went negative year over year in the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2016.

Conclusion

2017 is shaping up to be a year of higher inflation. This is going to be up against a very low productivity environment. It's going to be difficult to see real gains in weekly earnings in the coming 12 months based on current trends.

Investors might want to consider the strength of the consumer in light of squeezed real gains in their weekly paychecks.

