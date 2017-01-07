Do-It-Yourselfer's Guide To Capturing Extra Income: Ex-Dividend Weekly 1/10 To 1/13

Capturing Extra Income: Ex-Dividend Weekly 1/10 to 1/13

Subscribers to "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time" got an early look at this material and receive instant text message trade alerts which often produce lower entry price points and higher yield and income.

Investors who take a dividend growth approach to their investing, as I do, have their eyes focused like a laser beam on not only the current payout, but also on what the payout has been in the past, how it has grown, how long it has grown and what the future dividend might be.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) gives us an idea of the rate at which a company's dividend has been compounding over time. An excellent source to gauge CAGR over many different time periods is made available free, by fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Robert Allan Schwartz at Tessellation.com.

Another good tool that allows you to plug in past dividend amounts, time periods, and allows you to figure the CAGR of any stock can be found here.

Dividend Investors On The Prowl For Extra Income

Most readers and investors keep some sort of watch list for those equities they would like to buy at some point. These watch lists may reside on the investor's computer in a separate file, on their mobile tablets in a notes file, on their phones, or on a crumpled up napkin found among assorted junk in the night table.

Wherever it is found, this watch list might contain various criteria spelling out conditions for purchase:

1. Buy when it falls 10% from current price of $X dollars.

2. Buy if earnings come in 20% higher than last quarter or last year ago period.

3. Buy if the company maintains its dividend.

4. Buy if the company increases its dividend.

5. Buy only if the company increases its dividend 5% over the year ago period.

6. Buy if the stock price falls due to a company specific, temporary setback.

7. Buy if broad market corrects by 10% or 15% or 20%.

8. Buy if the company's sector, as a group, has corrected by 20%.

Another interesting advance warning tool that investors can employ is knowledge of what the upcoming dividend will be, and the ex-dividend date for that dividend.

Ex-dividend Date: What Is It, When Is It?

The Ex-dividend date is the date on which the stock no longer carries the dividend entitlement. If an investor buys stock on the ex-dividend date or afterwards he will not be entitled to the upcoming dividend. That dividend will be paid to the previous owner of the stock.

That being said, if an investor has decided, based upon his watch list criteria and all the other metrics he has already used in his due diligence to determine the suitability of any purchase, to buy a particular equity, it would behoove him to buy BEFORE the ex-dividend date. This will allow him to capture the next, upcoming dividend.

This can be especially tax-efficient when deployed in a tax deferred account. Done in this way, there are no tax consequences for the investor upon receipt of the dividend.

In a regular taxable account, capturing this dividend will trigger taxes on that dividend payment (15% tax for most investors, 0% for those in lower tax brackets). But, hey, you'll still get to keep 85% of the dividend.

The Mechanics

For those investors determined to pull the trigger because their criteria have been met, the sooner they buy before the ex date, the better.

For those looking to buy just before the ex date to capture the dividend, there are consequences that need to be taken account of.

The specialist on the floor of the stock exchange, charged with the responsibility of maintaining an orderly market in his stock, will mark down the price of that stock by the amount of the upcoming dividend on the morning of the ex-dividend date, before it opens for trading.

Ex-Dividends In Practice: An Example

So, the investor who bought the stock the day before the ex dividend date, solely to capture the dividend, finds his upcoming $1.00 dividend has been deducted from the share price the following day. He paid $100.00 for the stock on Monday, and Tuesday, the ex-dividend date, it opens up at $99.00.

Adding insult to injury, if he bought the stock in a non-tax deferred account, he owes Uncle Sam $.15 on that $1.00 dividend. In sum, the investor has collected the $1.00 dividend upon which he loses $.15 to taxes at the opening bell, and he has a $1.00 capital loss on paper:

$1.00 dividend - $1.00 capital loss - $.15 in taxes = -$.15

But Wait, There's More

In a generally upward trending, or sideways market, such as we've had for most of 2016, the stock that experienced the ex-dividend markdown described above will usually have its value restored back to its level previous to the mark-down, normally within a few days' time.

That being the case, the capture of the dividend will inure positively to the investor. And if done in a retirement account such as an IRA, no tax consequences result; no harm, no foul.

In a downward sloping market, since there is general pressure on the broad market, the same cannot be said for restoration of the original stock value when it comes to ex-dividend consequences.

In that circumstance, future investors, after the ex date, will be less willing to buy and boost the stock price knowing they are not entitled to the next dividend payment.

Using the Ex-Dividend Date As A Warning Signal

Some dividend growth investors have a rule in their business plan that encourages them, or causes them to sell out of a position if the company does not increase the dividend, or reduces it. In this case, early information on the upcoming dividend and ex-date can give advance warning and trigger a sale before further damage is done to the stock price by this news.

Strategy Session

In a previous article, published on December 13, 2016, we featured Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) in our discussion of upcoming ex-dividend candidates to consider for accumulation.

The highlights of our thesis:

Crown Crafts, Inc. has twice, in the last few years, paid an especially large dividend in place of its normal $.08 quarterly dividend. It was slated to pay $.48 to those who purchased its stock prior to 12/14/16. At current prices, this one dividend payment translates to a 5.9% yield. Added to the three other $.08 quarterlies, the annual dividend is projected at $.72 which would represent an annual dividend yield of 8.8%.

Crown Crafts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes infant, toddler, and juvenile consumer products in the United States and internationally. It provides crib and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats and floor mats; disposable cup labels, toilet seat covers, and changing mats; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods. The company sells its products directly primarily to mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, Internet accounts, and wholesale clubs through a network of sales force and independent commissioned sales representatives.

This is how we acted upon the thesis:

In a note to subscribers, we recommended the purchase of Crown Crafts and bought 1000 shares for the subscriber portfolio at $8.36 per share. Because we bought those shares on 12/13 which was prior to the ex-dividend date, we qualified to receive the upcoming dividend of $.48 per share.

As of January 5th, if a buyer chose, those shares could have been sold for $8.05, for a loss of $.31 per share.

On January 6th, their brokerage accounts were credited with the $.48 per share dividend.

Here's how the math of that investment worked out, for those that cashed out their shares on January 5th:

1000 shares of CRWS

Paid 1000X $8.36 = $8360

Sold 1000X $8.05= $8050

Capital loss = -$310

Dividend Capture = $480 (1000 X $.48)

$480.00-$310= $170

Net gain from investment = $170

This $170 net gain was captured in only 23 days.

$170/$8360 = 2.03% gain

Annualized, this amounts to a 36.5% gain.

Now that the mechanics and consequences have been dealt with, and with the understanding that in today's type of market it can be a beneficial strategy to pursue, let's take a look at some of next week's upcoming ex-dividend candidates.

Ex-Dividend Candidates, Week of January 10- January 13, 2017

Going Ex-Dividend 1/11/17

Click to enlarge

Going Ex-Dividend 1/12/17

Recommended For Your Further Due Diligence

Buckle Up

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names. The company also sells its products through its Website, buckle.com. As of November 18, 2016, it operated 471 retail stores in 44 states. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991. The Buckle, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.

Investors who buy this name before 1/11/17 will enjoy an enhanced dividend payment of $1.00. This company has been paying an extra large dividend payment every December or January for the last many years.

Its normal $.25 quarterly dividend works out to a $1.00 annual dividend, or 4.44% at current prices. Including the upcoming enhanced dividend, the annual payout will come to $2.00 paid this year, or a current yield of 8.89%.

Even in the lead up to the financial crisis, in 2007 Buckle raised the dividend 23%, then in 2008 they raised the dividend another 19% and gave an enhanced dividend of $2.15 in October of 2008. Near the very bottom of the bear market in January of 2009, the company again raised the dividend 23% and paid an enhance dividend of $1.95 in October 2009.

For four years, from 2010 through 2013, the regular dividend did not grow, but the company kept on paying out those very large dividends in December or January of every year, without fail.

This year will be no different, as investors who buy shares before the 1/11 ex date will be paid that big $1.00 dividend on or about January 25th.

Hormel Foods Corporation

If you're interested in gobbling up a 17.2% increase in the dividend, Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL) might be to your taste. On January 12th, HRL will go ex-dividend. Buyers before that date will receive the next upcoming dividend of $.17 per share, raised from the previous $.145 rate, on February 15th. In the last few years, increases in the range of 16% to 25% have been common, and this year will be the same.

The annual rate of $.68 per share will amount to a current dividend yield of 1.87%. Though it represents a low starting yield, it is important to note that this venerable food company has an enviable record of increasing its dividend each and every year since 1990. If an investor is looking for reliable income growth and does not mind beginning at a low tier, this is one company that can be counted upon to keep you ahead of inflation.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It provides various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, stews, chilies, hash, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, peanut butter, and other products.

Watch List Real Time Tracker to Track Ex-Dividend Dates

Being interested in keeping abreast of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I can use The Watch List Real Time Tracker to monitor this for me and use as a research tool. It allows me to obtain the current real time trading price of my stocks throughout the day, and it automatically sources the dividend amount and current yield for me. Here, I've input the tickers discussed, both BKE and HRL, and benefit from all the data presented to me.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

The Real Time Portfolio Tracker can tell me, in real time, all of my portfolio positions, what I paid for them, each company's dividend rate, dividend yield, what percent of income each stock produces for the portfolio, what percent of my investment I spent to acquire each company, capital gains/losses, etc.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

Click to enlarge

If there is a negative change in value since purchase, this will be reflected with a minus sign and highlighted in red.

Click to enlarge

In a newly added feature, Column P indicates capital gains/losses for each portfolio constituent as well as the portfolio total, also highlighted in red in any instance of a capital loss.

So, I have an efficient, real time gauge of what the portfolio is valued at, at any given time of the day, and what my overall portfolio income currently is.

I have been demonstrating, as in this article, strategies and methods to build and grow income. They are suitable for young investors just beginning their investment journey as well as retirees and near-retirees interested in preparing for their eventual retirement from active work. This has been done through public demonstration of what I have named the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 18 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc.(NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.63%.

FTG Recap

FTG Portfolio Close, 1/5/17

Click to enlarge

Currently, with the addition of three new recent positions discussed in earlier articles, the FTG is producing $26,969 in annual income. When added to the average couple's social security benefit of $28,886 (including the 2017 increase of .3%), we have, in only 24 months' time, significantly exceeded our goal of filling the gap between SS income and a comfortable $50,000 retirement. In fact, our total income between these two sources is now $55,855. We benefited from many dividend increases received over the past several months and our reinvestment of dividends into our three new positions. The new dividend income attendant to our recent purchases has us now in hailing distance of our total dividend income exceeding social security benefit income.

We have enjoyed a regular stream of dividend increases, more than enough to keep us comfortably ahead of inflation.

The FTG Portfolio started out December 24, 2014, with an annual income of $21,246.

The FTG Portfolio finished 2015 with overall portfolio income of $25,057.

Because we finished 2016 with $26,969 in annual income, we have seen growth in dividend income of $1,912 over last year, or 7.63%. From inception in 2014, in just two years, we have seen income grow $5,723, or 26.93%.

With its beginning value of $411,600 and the addition of a $6,500 IRA contribution for 2015 and a $6,500 IRA contribution for 2016, total asset contributions come to $424,600. The portfolio has grown $106,569 to a value of $531,169. This represents capital appreciation of 25.1% in just 24 months.

$531,169 - $424,600 = $106,569 capital appreciation

$106,569/$424,600 = 25.1% percentage gain

On a price return basis, in just the first three trading days of 2017, the FTG has grown $8015 in value, or 1.58%, while the S&P 500 is up just 1.35%, also on price return. Accordingly, the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio has effectively returned 1.17 times the return on the S&P index. In other words, it has handily trumped the S&P index by 17%. It has also outperformed the return of the Dow Jones Index by 129%.

RODAT Subscriber Portfolio Recap, January 5, 2017

As of the 1/5 close, the RODAT has risen 1.84%, for capital appreciation of $7000.65 so far this year. In contrast, the Dow has risen just .69% for the year, and the S&P 500 index has risen just 1.35%. This means that the RODAT subscriber portfolio is out-performing the Dow by 2.67 times (167%), and out-performing the S&P 500 by 1.36 times (36%).

We will continue monitoring the markets closely, looking for new opportunities to deploy capital in order to increase our annual income. In the meantime, we're happy to enjoy the ongoing capital appreciation of the portfolio.

Mirror Trades In the FTG and RODAT Subscriber Portfolio

Subscribers and readers wishing for an easy way to mirror their trades after the RODAT subscriber portfolio and the FTG Portfolio can easily enter tickers to discover proportional share amounts to buy. After doing their own due diligence, they might wish to proportionately mirror their own trade using the parameters I've discussed above, using My Fill-The-Gap Mirror Calculator or the My RODAT Mirror Calculator.

MY FTG Mirror Calculator

Click to enlarge

Author's note: Should you be interested in reading any of my other articles detailing various strategies to enhance your returns on a dividend growth portfolio, you will find them here.

I invite you to follow me in order to be notified of all of my new work on a real time basis. Simply click "follow" next to my picture, then choose "follow this author" and "real-time alerts on this author."

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion and questions. Please share your experience of buying stock to capture dividends and how it impacted your portfolio income.

To learn more about our premium service which includes instant free text alerts, please click this link:

Retirement: One Dividend At A Time

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.