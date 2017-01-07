The ETF Monkey Vanguard Core Portfolio: 2016 Year-End Update

This simple portfolio forms one of the benchmarks against which I measure The ETF Monkey 2016 Model Portfolio. I will report on that portfolio in a future article.

In this article, I will break down the performance of each of the ETFs, and their related asset classes.

My basic Vanguard Core Portfolio, consisting of merely 3 ETFs, underperformed slightly during Q4, but did extremely well, in my opinion, over the full year.

This article is an update to the following articles:

On July 1, 2015, I wrote an article for Seeking Alpha introducing The ETF Monkey Vanguard Core Portfolio. On October 3, 2016, I provided the 2016 Q3 update. This article incorporates by reference everything that took place prior to that update. In mid-November, this portfolio was included in two articles related to the election of Donald Trump. The first involved the effects to the portfolio and the second to what I termed the Trump Reset; a rebalancing transaction I decided to perform as a result.

In this article, I will report on the performance of the portfolio for the period ended December 31, 2016.

For purposes of attaching the correct symbols to this article, here are the 3 ETFs in the portfolio:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Evaluating the Portfolio: Q4 and Full-Year 2016

Here is the corresponding Google Finance page for the portfolio as of the market's close on 12/30/16, the last trading day of 2016. Have a look, and then I will offer a few comments.

Click to enlarge

As some reference points, the S&P 500 index closed at 2,043.94 on December 31, 2015; 2,168.27 on September 30, 2016; and 2,238.83 on December 30, 2016. Relative to this update, the S&P registered a gain of 9.54% for the full year and 3.25% since the Q3 update.

So how did the portfolio perform? In Q4, not so great. For the full year, however, I find myself very satisfied.

Let's start with Q4. With a closing value of $52,845.86 vs. $52,191.69 as of September 30, the portfolio only managed to return 1.25% during the quarter, 2.00% less than the S&P index.

For the full year, the portfolio did much better, gaining 9.30% against its 12/31/15 closing value of $48,348.37 and trailing the S&P by a mere .24%. Since the portfolio holds roughly a 17% weighting in bonds, I have to say that I am very satisfied with these results.

Certainly, Q4 turned out to be a very interesting quarter. Following the election of Donald Trump, U.S. stocks staged an amazing rally into year-end. However, a substantial portion of that rally was focused in certain stocks. Here's a little trivia for you. Following Trump's election, the Dow soared. Financial stocks as a group did even better. As I saw featured on CNBC over breakfast one morning, one stock in particular did really well. That stock? The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), up a mind-boggling 31.6% from November 8 through December 30! As I ate my delicious bowl of corn flakes, I recall a smile spreading across my face because, during the election, I remember consistently hearing the refrain that a Hillary Clinton victory would have been too much of a win for . . . wait for it . . . Goldman Sachs! Sorry, that's got nothing to do with anything, just a delicious little irony, in my view.

Meanwhile, bonds suffered due to an immediate rise in interest rates and foreign stocks continued their underperformance. Both of these factors conspired to make Q4 difficult for the portfolio.

The Trump Reset - A Brief Overview

As I featured at the outset, several of the ETF Monkey portfolios fared badly in the period immediately following Trump's election. As a result, I decided to take advantage of some of that significant price movement to rebalance the portfolios. Here are some details relevant to this portfolio.

First, a recap of the rebalancing transaction:

Click to enlarge

In summary, the only asset class that I determined to be significantly misweighted at the time was bonds. However, since I intentionally absorb all commissions on this portfolio, to get some "bang for my buck" I decided to simultaneously put most of the accumulated cash balance to work. Essentially, I sold about $550 of U.S. stocks and bought about $1,260 of foreign stocks and bonds, with the difference coming from cash.

How has the portfolio performed since this transaction? As shared in the related article, I executed the rebalancing transaction as of 8:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on November 14. The S&P 500 index closed at 2,164.20 that evening. From that close through yearend, then, the S&P gained 3.45%. In comparison, this portfolio gained 3.02% over that interim period, rising from $51,295.84 following the rebalancing to its closing value for the year of $52,845.86. Here's a quick breakdown by asset class:

Domestic Stocks - VTI grew from $28,447.80 to $29,406.60, an increase of $958.80, or 3.37%.

- VTI grew from $28,447.80 to $29,406.60, an increase of $958.80, or 3.37%. Foreign Stocks - VEU grew from $13,830.40 to $14,137.60, an increase of $307.20, or 2.22%.

- VEU grew from $13,830.40 to $14,137.60, an increase of $307.20, or 2.22%. Bonds - BND declined from $8,948.50 to $8,886.90, a decrease of $61.60, or -.69%.

Interestingly, over this brief term, the rebalancing transaction did not benefit the portfolio. As you look at the relative returns of the 3 asset classes since that point, I would have been slightly ahead had I simply left things the way they were. However, to focus on this brief period would be to miss the point of rebalancing. Rebalancing ensures that you keep the diversification, as well as the risk profile, of your portfolio where you want it to be, keeping an eye on the long term. U.S. stocks were expensive compared to the other asset classes at the time I rebalanced the portfolio. In the short term, they have continued to get even more expensive. But, that could change. And it could change very suddenly. The key is to be prepared.

Summary and Conclusion

All in all, it was a very good year for my Vanguard Core Portfolio. I inaugurated the portfolio with an opening balance of $50,000 and with the ETFs purchased at closing prices on June 30, 2015. As of the 2015 Year-End Update, its value had actually decreased by 3.30%, largely due to foreign stocks suffering through a decrease in excess of 10%. As featured above, in a year where the S&P 500 index rose almost 10%, I consider trailing the index by a mere .24% to qualify as a rousing success. I remain convinced that maintaining a balanced, diversified portfolio is the course of great wisdom in a very uncertain world.

Finally, my regular readers will recall that this simple portfolio is one of the benchmarks against which I measure The ETF Monkey 2016 Model Portfolio, a more comprehensive portfolio based on the 2016 investment outlook from several respected investment houses. I will report on the performance of that portfolio in a future article.

