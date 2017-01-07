Switch Out Of La-Z-Boy To This Superior Peer

What Happened?

Yesterday, La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) plunged 7.5%, or $2.40 to $29.55. The precipitous drop is not due to any specific news related to the company but as a result of general disdain towards departmental stores. Late on Wednesday, Macy's (NYSE: M) announced that it plans to close 68 stores and cut 6,200 employees this year, while Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) downgraded its earnings outlook for fiscal 2016. Both sank a more drastic 13.9% and 19.0% respectively, compared with La-Z-Boy. Other retailers like Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), J C Penny (NYSE:JCP) and Gap (NYSE:GPS) were also dragged into the bloodletting, losing between 3.9% to 7.2%. Consumer brands such as Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) were not spared either, with the share price declining 7.6%. Interesting, Gap more than recovered its losses after-hours after it reported surprisingly good December results, with comparable sales rising 4% in the month.

Background of La-Z-Boy and Man Wah Holdings

On the company's website, La-Z-Boy described itself as "one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home." More specifically, La-Z-Boy is the second-largest manufacturer/distributor of residential furniture in the US, and is the third-largest retailer of single-source home furnishings network according to Furniture Today, in a survey published in May 2016. Furniture Today is a leading publication on the furniture industry. The share price of La-Z-Boy declined steadily to just above $22 in early November last year after hitting a near-term peak at $32.90 in August. Thereafter, bargain hunters lifted the price up to $28. On November 30, after the company reported better than expected second-quarter results, the share price benefited from another round of buying, rocketing in the next couple of days to above $32. Hence, despite plunging 7.5% overnight, the share price remained 34% higher than the trough set just two months before in early November.

Most Americans might not be familiar with Man Wah Holdings (OTCPK:MAWHF)(OTCPK:MAWHY), a Hong-Kong headquartered sofa maker. However, it is the sixth largest supplier of furniture in the US, with $488 million worth of furniture shipment in 2015, up 15.8% from the previous year. In the same ranking done by Furniture Today, La-Z-Boy was ranked second after Ashley Furniture Industries, with double the shipment value of Man Wah at $1,125 million but at a much slower year-on-year growth of 5.0%.

In terms of the retail sales value of motion recliners in the US, Man Wah Holdings had a 10.9% market share in 2015, ranking third after La-Z-Boy and Ashley Furniture Industries. In Mainland China, however, Man Wah Holdings had the lion's share of the motion recliners market with 29.5%, way ahead of second-placed La-Z-Boy (trading under Kuka Home Co Ltd) with only 6.2% of the market share.

Based on the company's classification of "sofa products", Man Wah Holdings has manged to steadily grow its wholesale revenue of sofa products in the North American market in the past few years. Unfortunately, due to the weakness in the general retail sector, the first-half 2017 revenue was lower than that in first-half 2015. Nevertheless, the powerful Chinese market helped to offset the revenue miss in the North American market.

Source: Man Wah Holdings

Fundamentally, which of the two is better?

Man Wah Holdings is currently trading at P/E of 12.6 with a dividend yield of 4.6%. On the other hand, La-Z-Boy has a P/E of 18.8, with a dividend yield of 1.5%. Based on these two metrics, Man Wah Holdings clearly is the better stock to own. To be sure, let's dive deeper into the other metrics. Looking at the table below, Man Wah Holdings is the obvious winner whether in terms of operating metrics such as Return on average assets, or margins. However, Man Wah Holdings does have something inferior to La-Z-Boy - Price-to-book ratio. Nevertheless, you would be able to find in investing resources such as Investopedia that P/B ratio should be looked at together with other valuation measures such as return on equity, or ROE. Since Man Wah Holdings generates an outstanding ROE at 29% against just 14.7% for La-Z-Boy, the higher P/B is not a concern. Hence, if you are already owning shares of La-Z-Boy, it is time you consider taking profit and if you are still keen on the sector, rotate the funds to Man Wah Holdings.

Source: Google Finance

(Note: Google Finance has wrongly calculated the dividend of Man Wah Holdings and consequently the dividend yield is erroneous. Due to a one-for-one bonus issue in July, the dividend given out in the second-half of 2015 should have been halved. Taking the recalculated second-half 2015's dividend at HK9.5 cents and add it to the first-half dividend pay-out in 2016 at HK14 cents, you get a trailing 12-month dividend of HK23.5 cents, or a dividend yield of 4.6%.)

Source: Google Finance

The strong performance of Man Wah Holdings is not a fluke. The company has achieved consistent growth in revenue and gross profit in the past few years. While the first-half 2017 revenue showed a slight decline, the company managed to eke out higher gross profit over 2016. Most importantly, the EPS also continued to grow every year. Although the EPS growth has slowed somewhat in the recent years, this is due to the larger base the EPS is compared with each year. For the latest half-year, the EPS reached HK22.9 cents. That is a more than five-time increase over the HK3.7 cents recorded in first-half of 2012. Man Wah Holdings has also raised dividends in line with the increase in earnings. The company is in net cash position, with the Price/Free Cash Flow ratio at 12.6 based on trailing 12-months results. In 2016, the company paid out dividend that was around 42% of Free Cash Flow, demonstrating the ability to continue paying at least the same level of dividends this year.

Source: Man Wah Holdings

Why buy the Hong Kong-listed share instead?

I suggest interested investors consider buying the 1999 ticker symbol of Man Wah Holdings trading in the Hong Kong market instead as it is many times more liquid than the OTC counterpart. Most brokerages should allow you to have direct access to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. There are negligible currency risks as the Hong Kong Dollar has been pegged to the US Dollar in a narrow trading band at US$1:HK$7.75-7.85 since May 2005. There were speculations in January last year that the link to the greenback could be abandoned amid concerns that the economic slowdown in China would worsen outflows from the city. However, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority "reiterated its commitment to keeping the linked exchange-rate system intact."