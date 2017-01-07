S&P 500 Snapshot: First Record Close Of 2017

By Doug Short

The S&P 500 did a double take at the open, triggered no doubt by the mixed bag monthly employment report and remained flat through the first half of the morning. It then rallied steadily to a narrow trading range that included its mid-afternoon 0.58% intraday high. It then drifted lower to its 0.35% closing gain, the first record close of 2016.

Here is a snapshot of the past five sessions.

The yield on the 10-year note closed at 2.42%, up five BPs from the previous close.

Here is daily chart of the index. Trading volume was light on today's record close.

A Perspective on Drawdowns

Here's a snapshot of record highs and selloffs since the 2009 trough.

Here is a more conventional log-scale chart with drawdowns highlighted.

Here is a linear scale version of the same chart with the 50- and 200-day moving averages.

A Perspective on Volatility

For a sense of the correlation between the closing price and intraday volatility, the chart below overlays the S&P 500 since 2007 with the intraday price range. We've also included a 20-day moving average to help identify trends in volatility.

