'Strategery': How The Global Dollar Shortage Can Impact Everyday Investors

While it might not be immediately clear why you should care about the cost of hedging USD exposure for foreign investors, give me a chance and I'll explain.

Way back in October of 2000, Saturday Night Live aired a parody of the first Presidential debate between George Bush and Al Gore. In it, the moderator asks "Bush" (portrayed by Will Ferrell) to "sum up, in a single word, the best argument for his candidacy."

George Bush's (Will Ferrell's) response: "strategery."

I'm reminded of that sketch every time someone asks me to explain the way I think about macro. Earlier this month, I did my best to outline my approach in "Stay Focused On The Big Picture" which in many ways crystallizes previous attempts to describe what is admittedly a rather convoluted, metaphysical process.

What I've found is that trying to succinctly explain how I identify themes, trends, and market dynamics and how I use them to construct macro narratives usually ends up forcing me to effectively create my own language - just as Will Ferrell's George Bush did in the sketch.

Now, those of you who are skeptical of my approach are probably nodding your heads in agreement right now, but before you go thinking there's no method to my madness, note that many of the themes, trends, and dynamics I've outlined over the last six or so months have later turned into the subjects of intense debate among analysts and strategists (not because I wrote about them, but because they are in fact important). One of those themes is the worsening USD shortage which I revisited on Thursday.

Over the course of around a half dozen pieces, I've discussed money market reform and its impact on the availability of cheap dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) funding, the rise in LIBOR, and the effect widening cross currency bases have had on i) foreign money's propensity to run unhedged positions, and 2) the foreign demand for US credit instruments.

Since this is a topic that's likely to be relevant for some time as US monetary policy continues to diverge from that of the Fed's DM peers, I wanted to talk a bit more about what factors influence the rising cost of hedging dollar exposure.

As you can see from the following chart, the cost of dollar swaps increases considerably during times of stress:

(Chart: SocGen)

What's important to note is that there are a number of factors that influence the cross currency basis and not all of them are necessarily what one might call "malignant." Consider the following excerpts from a SocGen note out earlier this week (my highlights):

The widening in various cross-currency bases has raised concerns about a growing dollar shortage. It is important to note that many factors affect cross-currency bases, and not all of them are malignant. The cross-currency basis could widen due to demand-supply mismatches between the dollar and another currency for benign reasons. For example, there has been a positive link between the long-term EUR/USD cross-currency basis and ECB excess liquidity in recent years. The growing monetary divergence between the Fed and other major central banks further contributed to the rising cost of hedging dollars more recently, with higher short-term rate differentials between USD and EUR/GBP/JPY leading to wider cross-currency bases among major non-dollar currencies since late 2014. Our expectation of further Fed rate hikes this year suggests that cross-currency bases should widen further (become more negative) through 1H17. Finally, if one compares the cross-currency basis across key G10 currencies since 2008, the impact of idiosyncratic factors becomes obvious.

"Cross-currency basis is about the demand for US dollars relative to a particular currency," SocGen says, summing things up. "It's not always an indicator of financial stress or vulnerability."

No, not "always." But that's kind of like severe stomach pain isn't always a sign of pancreatitis. The case could be "benign" (like say you did too many situps), or it could be "malignant" (decades of alcohol consumption has finally taking its toll).

To illustrate a potentially "malignant" case, let's look at Asia and what Deutsche Bank calls the region's "unusual resilience to USD liquidity stress."

What do we mean by "unusual resilience"? Well, have a look at the difference in the cross currency bases between G3 countries and Asia:

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

So what gives there? Why is it cheaper for South Korean investors to hedge USD exposure than it is for Japanese investors to hedge the same exposure? Simple. It's all about supply and demand. Here's Deutsche Bank again:

The region's current account surpluses - at over $500bn - have almost doubled in the last three years, helped by lower commodity prices and weaker regional import demand. Asia has generally continued to attract portfolio inflows, with over $500bn having come to region since the 2008-09 crisis. USD bond issuance by corporates and governments has also remained near record levels, given consistent dovish surprises from the Fed and a belief that rates would remain low for long. Asian issuers raised over $200bn in G3 markets last year, with at least part of these USDs being brought back onshore and swapped into local currency.

Note that these tailwinds are likely to become headwinds going forward. Current account surpluses will narrow with rising oil prices and the implementation of protectionist trade policies in the developed world. Meanwhile, the repatriation of overseas cash could suck reinvested profits out of destination spots like Singapore. And rising rates in the US could cause investors to think twice about funneling money into relatively low yielding Asian assets. Here's Deutsche Bank which does a much better job than I of summarizing the various risk factors (my highlights):

[The complacency] could come to an end in 2017, as trade surpluses face pressure from global protectionism and rising commodity prices, portfolio inflows struggle, USD bond issuance contends with a faster pace of Fed hikes, US corporates repatriate retained earnings from the region, and domestic outflows from low yielding markets rise. To the extent that USD tightness depresses onshore USD forwards, and reduces the cost of being long USD, it will act as an additional bullish driver for USD/Asia.

What will ultimately keep the spigots open for emerging Asia? You guessed it: central banks. "USD liquidity could stay manageable in Asia," Deutsche concludes, before cautioning that "should central banks choose to pull back - either on account of reserves adequacy or to allow currencies to adjust for competitiveness reasons - USD liquidity could have much further to tighten in Asia."

So what have we learned? Well, we've learned widening cross currency bases aren't always a sign of underlying, systemic problems. But there's a blurry line here. That is, SocGen essentially suggests that if supply and demand are out of balance because of "idiosyncratic" (i.e. country specific) factors, widening cross currency bases can be considered "benign." But what Deutsche Bank's analysis suggests is that if you pile enough idiosyncrasies on top of each other, you end up with the recipe for a systemic problem.

Once again, these are issues that don't necessarily impact everyday investors directly, but you can be sure they have indirect consequences. As discussed on Thursday for instance, retail investors might not think a widening EUR/USD cross currency basis matters in the slightest for their portfolio. But when the increased cost of hedging dollar exposure leads to less demand for IG credit, thus driving yields up and prices down, suddenly anyone holding shares of the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) will be left wondering what happened.

So once again, there's a reason why I ponder what seem like esoteric concepts and trends.

There is indeed a method to my madness.

It's all "strategery."

