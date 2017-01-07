The 2017 Real Portfolio Designed To Beat The S&P 500 Is Off To A Great Start

So far, the 2017 portfolio is up 12.2% versus 5.1% for the S&P 500 during the 2017 challenge's period of performance.

Some 5 years ago, I became keenly interested in managing my own investment portfolio during my retirement, which was then about 2.5 years hence. Needing to create a skill set for doing so, and an investing plan to guide and control me, I began reading and learning, practicing and stumbling.

For reasons I don't remember, I came across Seeking Alpha. Voraciously reading articles by some very smart people, the plan and its guiding principles began to take shape: Value (Carnevale); quality (Wells and others); not owning too many stocks so I can stay fully and currently informed on each stock owned; dividend growth investing and CCC (Fish) to produce non-risk cash flow (coupled with social security) upon which to live without touching principal; not selling often (because it causes lower results and forces attention on quality at the buying stage (B&H)); not reaching for yield; deep-dive monthly reviews; staying fully up to speed on the macro environment (because it more than influences investing results - think business cycles, interest rate trends and recessions); have a plan and stick with it; and much more.

For a detailed look at my retirement investing plan, see here.

The one question I still grappled with was "how to define quality" within the framework of the above principles. I settled on only buying the best of the CCC stocks, realizing that 700 dividend-raising stocks was a big enough universe of potential stocks to buy and own, especially if I was going to keep the maximum number of stocks owned to 3 dozen or fewer. I believe CCC is, in and of itself, a quality filter. But, I still needed a way to determine which of the CCCs are best.

Being an engineer, the process to determine "best" had to be an objective calculation resulting in a finite score, and not be a seat-of-the-pants choice because I had read a Fortune magazine or SA article.

To that end, I began developing the Dugan Stock Scoring System (DSSS) 2.5 years ago, after retiring from a business executive career. See DSSS illustrated here.

A weakness of my chosen process (DSSS) is that the calculation must be based on a formula, and the formula would, by nature, reflect my biases and be based on analysts' forecasts. Since no process is perfect, I can live with those weaknesses as long as I keep them front-of-mind and continuously acknowledge them.

I think it was in the spring of 2015 that I introduced DSSS to SA readers. I have been using the Dugan Stock Scoring System to guide my securities buying (and to a lesser degree, selling) for 2 years. While acknowledging the very short time frame within which it has been used, it has been producing better overall investing results than market averages.

In 2016, I ran 3 public challenges, using DSSS, to beat the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). All 3 challenges beat the S&P 500, and the biggest challenge was almost double of SPY's performance. See here for the report which details how overwhelmingly the DSSS-selected portfolios best SPY in 2016.

Which brings me to the 2017 challenge to beat SPY.

In an SA article here, I explained the 10 stocks which form the portfolio which is designed to beat SPY in 2017.

This first, very early report below, demonstrates that once again the DSSS portfolio is beating the S&P 500. It is early days, and no conclusions can yet be drawn on the 2017 challenge. Suffice to say, though, starting off in a winning position is better than the alternative.

