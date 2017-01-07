Facebook Enters 2017 With Low Expectations - Maybe Too Low?

In the 1990s, Microsoft used to scare the Wall Street analysts at least once every few years to take some of the bullish sentiment out of the stock.

Facebook's management made cautious comments about both Q4 '16 and 2017 in terms of revenue and expenses.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) does not report its calendar Q4 '16 quarter and financial results until February 1, 2017, but investors have been nervous about the stock since - with the post-presidential election rally in the 4th quarter of 2016 - Facebook actually fell 10% for the three months that ended 2016, even as the rest of the market rallied nicely.

A big part of that 10% decline was due to the first pass at 2017 guidance by Facebook's management on the 3rd quarter 2016 conference call last November 2nd, 2016, where Facebook cautioned that 2017 revenue would be impacted by ad load factors and 2017 expenses might be higher too.

Also guiding cautiously for a tough Q4 '16, Facebook said that:

Revenue growth rates would decline due to tough comps.

Expense guidance would be at the low end of the 30%-35% range.

Revenue and "other fees" payments would be lower in Q4 '16.

Facebook also said that "official" 2017 guidance would be given on the February 2017 call.

But here is the thing:

Q4 '16 est Q3 '16 Q2 '16 Q1 '16 2019 EPS est $8.18 $8.10 $8.13 n/a 2018 EPS est $6.53 $6.56 $6.43 $6.04 2017 EPS est $5.18 $5.21 $5.01 $4.57 2019 EPS gro rt 25% 23% 26% n/a 2018 EPS gro rt 26% 26% 28% 32% 2017 EPS gro rt 27% 27% 29% 30% 2019 P/E 15(x) 15(x) 16(x) n/a 2018 P/E 19(x) 19(x) 20(x) 19(x) 2017 P/E 24(x) 24(x) 26(x) 25(x) 2019 revenue est $57.26 $56.73 $57.52 n/a 2018 revenue est $46.36 $46.33 $46.87 $44.44 2017 revenue est $36.65 $36.74 $35.5 $34.57 2019 rev gro rt 23% 22% 23% 2018 rev gro rt 26% 26% 32% 29% 2017 rev gro rt 34% 35% 31% 33% 2016 rev go rt 52% 52% 51% 45% Click to enlarge

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates as of 1/5/17

EPS - earnings per share

gro rt - growth rate

est - estimate

A couple points to be made about the table:

There has been little deterioration in 2017 estimates despite the comments on the Q3 '16 conference call. Given FB's multiple, the stock is very reasonably valued relative to expected growth rates. Although readers were not shown the 2016 estimates, for full year 2016, FB is expected to generate $4.09 in EPS and $27.3 billion in revenue for expected growth of 79% and 52%, respectively.

The point to be made from looking at 2016 data (and I should have put it in the table) was that 2017 was already expecting a year of substantially slower growth already, before the cautious comments on the 3rd quarter call, thus expectations may have been reduced too much already.

Valuation:

Facebook is a classic growth stock, so looking at PEG (price-earnings multiple relative to the growth rate) is typically the first metric that growth investors key on: with FB trading at 30(x) earnings with 52% revenue growth and 70% EPS growth expected in 2016, the stock looks very cheap. And again, assuming that 2017 is slower given the 34% expected revenue growth and 27% expected EPS growth, the stock at 30(x) earnings discounts the expected 2017 slowdown.

At 29(x) and 42(x) price-to-cash flow and price-to-free cash flow, most other metrics confirm FB's nosebleed valuation.

Technical analysis:

Click to enlarge

Here is a weekly chart of Facebook as of the close of trading 1/6/2017.

The recent correction has resulted in FB being as oversold today as some of the turmoil when the stock first came public and fell from $40 to under $20, in late 2012, early 2013.

A break of that 50-week moving average - $118 and change - on heavy volume would likely result in reducing client positions quickly.

Analysis/conclusion:

Today, payroll Friday, 1/6/2017, the FANG or growth stocks - Facebook, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - all rose on above-average volume and looked to have their best day of trading since last summer.

Facebook held that key 50-week moving average and turned higher this week.

While the sentiment around growth stocks remains cautious thanks to higher rates, the uncertainty of what President Trump will bring, etc., the fundamentals of Facebook seem to have changed little.

FB is still the largest social network in the world with 1.6 billion users, and the 59% FX-adjusted ad revenue growth rate in Q3 '16 tells me little has changed so far about the model.

The strategy: Clients have a 3% position in the stock, and most clients have a cost basis on Facebook in the mid $20s from 2012, early 2013. It may sound oxymoronic, but to wait until the stock breaks out above $133 on heavy volume may be a safer way to play FB than to buy in front of an earnings report, which is always risky. Sometimes analysts (the so-called "Street") need to be hit over the head with a baseball bat before they move numbers.

Mark Zuckerberg may have gotten religion in a number of different functions, as Facebook could have learned lessons from the growth giants of the 1990s by learning how to temper expectations around the stock.

"Under-promise and over-deliver" is still the best way to keep the investment base grounded and alert.

Readers need to understand Facebook is a classic growth stock with a growth stock valuation. Readers should manage your position size carefully and know that growth stocks like FB can come unglued in a hurry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.