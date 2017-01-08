Breaking The (Piggy) Bank: China Dumps Another $41 Billion In U.S. Debt

The latest numbers from China are in regarding the country's FX war chest.

Well, the numbers are in.

China burned through some $41 billion in FX reserves in December, roughly in line with estimates and down from the $69 billion bleed we witnessed in November.

All told, Beijing managed to keep its stash above $3 trillion, which some see as a kind of psychologically important level.

"This can't go on indefinitely but there is no imminent crunch point," Capital Economics' Mark Williams, said on Saturday. "$3 trillion is still a lot of money, far more than most standard metrics suggest China needs given its capital controls and still large current account surplus."

Sorry Mark, but that may not be true. For one thing we can debate how much China "needs" all day. When we look, for instance, at reserve adequacy based on the IMF's metric, the entire argument hinges on how effective the Politburo's capital controls are. Have a look:

Click to enlarge

(Charts: SocGen)

Assuming then, that China's capital controls are completely ineffective (that is, an all out assault on the currency is imminent), reserves will likely cease to be adequate this year.

To be sure, Beijing is showing renewed vigor when it comes to cracking down on capital flight. New measures announced last weekend including stricter reporting requirements for cash transactions and transfers helped to fuel a giant squeeze in Hong Kong money markets this week.

Here's a table that documents the history of the PBoC's efforts following the August 2015 deval:

Click to enlarge

(Table: Goldman)

But there are serious questions as to how effective these measures ultimately are and as to how effective they're likely to be going forward.

As Credit Suisse recently opined, it "remains doubtful" whether authorities can keep things under control. This is all a confidence game. That is, the further the RMB (NYSEARCA:CYB) falls, the more nervous people get. Their collective unease begets still more capital flight.

(Chart: Citi)

As for Capital Economics' current account surplus argument, well, that's dubious as well. Here's what Goldman had to say earlier this week (my highlights):

In 2016, China is likely to import around 2.8bn barrels of oil on a net basis (up from around 2.4bn barrels in 2015), so that a $10 change in the annual average price of oil impacts the trade balance to the tune of around $28bn. If we assume that the oil price stays near current levels for 2017, this should see the oil deficit narrow back out again, conceivably to something like - $165bn, meaning that the beneficial effects from the downtrend in oil prices are now in the rear-view mirror. Indeed, this is likely to see the current account surplus fall further, from what looks to be +$268bn in 2016 (down from +$331bn in 2015) to conceivably as low as around +$200bn in 2017.

In other words, what was a positive terms of trade shock (lower oil prices) is now a negative terms of trade shock - and at the worst possible time.

So if oil prices remain elevated (or rise), capital controls remain minimally effective, and Chinese continue to see further RMB depreciation as inevitable, you're likely to see more pressure on the country's FX reserves going forward, not less.

Oh, and don't forget that the more the gap between US Treasurys (NYSEARCA:TLT) narrows versus CGBs, the more additional pressure there is on the yuan:

Click to enlarge

(Charts: Goldman)

One might reasonably ask whether this doesn't create yet another vicious circle. That is, if a narrowing yield gap between US 10s and CGBs leads to more pressure on the RMB and more pressure on the RMB leads to more selling of USTs by the PBoC, then does the defense of the yuan actually serve to exacerbate its decline?

So there you have it; everything you need to know about the latest reserve data out of China.

And everything you need to know to appreciate why I continue to contend that a short RMB bias is a homerun over the long-term.

