Income Strategy 2017: Dealing With New Normals

The year 2016 will probably be looked back upon by economic historians as a year chock full of unanticipated events. However, if you look merely at superficial index returns, one might assume that we had a run-of-the-mill better-than-average year for stocks.

Of course if you look closer at a full-year price chart, you quickly see the early year sharp sell-off and whipsaw reversal, the surprise Brexit vote, and the late year so called "Trump rally." Not many analysts predicted the two latter events. And while the February sell-off might not have been surprising to many, the ferocity of the ensuing rally was.

1 year comparative index performance: SPY, DIAX, QQQ

Click to enlarge Source: Yahoo Finance

Trump's victory has created widespread optimism in terms of forward expected economic vibrancy. Stocks quickly turned from a rather ordinary year by the time of the election to a somewhat extraordinary one by the end of December. Despite a near-term pullback, the 10-year Treasury had risen 75bps since the election and 100bps when looking back to the June Brexit vote.

Some of this may be misguided optimism, but clearly economic rewards (as well as risks) have risen with the political outsider and loose cannon that will inhabit the White House in two weeks. The path to future prosperity and confirmation of this latest rally is far from certain. Trump initiatives are already being met with skepticism and opposition. Even if some of his stimulative ideas gain support in Washington, there's certainly no guarantee they will pan out as optimists seem to be expecting.

Whether Obamacare is repealed in part or in totality, the healthcare system has become a runaway freight train of cost with substantial inequity and no clear fix. Another less spoken of catastrophe in the making - the under funding of public defined pensions - is a black hole around the country that most lawmakers either fail to understand or are too afraid or self-consumed to do anything about.

Macro-Strategy Session

The recent bump in risk-free yields is probably a welcome event for income investors who have been shouldering more risk in equities. Of course we still remain a far cry from the yields of several decades ago or even the first ten years of the millennium.

Rising yields might be welcome news to income investors looking for higher cash flow, but they are not welcome to middle-class marginal-credit home buyers looking for a mortgage. While there is some evidence that the buyer's market has shifted to a seller's market in some regions around the country, there doesn't appear reason to believe in a sustainable wholesale recovery like times past.

With conflicting data and near-ZIRP still in force, this leaves income investors really in no different position today than where they've been for nearly a decade now. Our "boy who cried wolf" Fed may continue to point towards multiple rate hikes and blossoming economic strength, but has become an undeniably broken record, increasingly less credible in terms of predictive prowess.

I'm not sure that there is much reason to churn a diversified income portfolio or change one's allocative positioning over the near-term. For those more skeptical of the country's growth and cohesiveness over the next four years, the recent rally may actually represent an opportunity to lighten up on equity-income and rotate or go back to long-term bonds.

With the 10-year Treasury sitting at about 2.4% in Friday trading, I must say that I don't have much conviction over whether we are to see 2% or 3% first. Frankly, I think both stocks and bonds may go into some sort of range bound lazy trade over the next few months as new equity valuation plateaus and economic strength are mulled over. Inauguration Day will likely be a circus in Washington and around the country with divisive protests possibly overshadowing what is supposed to be a historic day of peaceful power transfer.

Indeed, social divide and the middle class squeeze are a huge wild card right now. If Trump's administration fails to reverse the growing polarity of Congressional opinion nor create a better environment for negotiation, I'd see it as doubtful that equity markets will continue to trade at premium multiples.

Micro-Strategy Session

Meanwhile, as the market flirts with the psychologically important 20,000 level, equity-income value seekers are still in for a challenge. Volatility will continue to be a watchword in either direction, despite my predictions for a somewhat flattish overall index environment.

When opportunity comes knocking, hesitant action has not been a virtue. Investors, consequently, need to be decisive, yet still resist the urge to chase when looking to maximize income returns.

For example, over the past few months, I've mentioned dividend growth stocks like Disney (NYSE:DIS), CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), DuPont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) and Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY), all of which I thought seemed overly beaten-down relative to what I was seeing elsewhere. With each up 15-20% off their lows from several months ago, I don't think you should be buying any of them with aggression anymore. While they may still merit a hold, I can't in good conscience pound the table on them.

I'm not pounding the table on Boeing (NYSE:BA) or IBM either, despite finding them both attractive a year ago. Both up around 50%, I doubt there will be tremendous return on allocated capital here. The contrarian Boeing investor should consider Embraer (NYSE:ERJ), the Brazilian mid-sized jet manufacturer that has endured many problems the past few years.

On the flip side, there are stocks that moved higher during the course of 2016 that have recently been punished. Just this week, department store players Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Macy's (NYSE:M) were beaten up to the tune of 15-20%. Retail is an area investors should continue to be very careful with, as the disruptive "Amazonification" of direct e-commerce evolves.

Even seeming drug company "no brainers" like generic kingpin Teva (NASDAQ:TEVA) and OTC giant Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) have been punished from their recent all-time highs. The former to the tune of 50%, the latter almost 60%. Another one-time healthcare no-brainer, Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), has shed nearly 40%, and has taken on near-term textbook meaning as a value trap.

I'd probably gloss over the drug makers and look at healthcare property owners instead. There, somewhat robust yields can be found with a better secular growth story in my view. Welltower (NYSE:HCN) yields 5% and has been honing in on senior housing acquisitions. A little less conservative choice might be one of the medical office building owners like Physician's Realty (NYSE:DOC). That company has been a stellar performer. With its recent pullback it yields 4.75%.

More aggressive because of its balance sheet, but with a pure portfolio of private pay senior housing assets is New Senior (NYSE:SNR). While it yields 10%, the company is quite stuck in terms of growing the business. Consequently, do not expect any dividend growth here, but the super-sized yield should be seen as adequately compensatory at current valuation.

Elsewhere in REITs, I continue to hold a position in Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG), the ultra-cheap B-mall and strip center owner spun off from Simon (NYSE:SPG) then merged with Glimcher. There's a better than 9% yield here, and only 2.5% ABR exposure to J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), with virtually no exposure to Macy's. The lease portfolio is well diversified and the company is adding value through strategic re-development. I see the severe discount here as unwarranted. Still, given retail uncertainties, I wouldn't see this as a core position, but wouldn't hesitate to buy right now either.

A more aggressive real estate play I bought recently following a secondary was Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP). This is a lender/partner in the self-storage space, generating high IRRs on specially targeted asset investments around the country.

While I'm not sold on any hyperbolic growth story in residential real estate, I like both Masco (NYSE:MAS) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) here. They both have better growth stories than any cheap multiple homebuilder. More conservative would be Home Depot (NYSE:HD), which continues to amaze on the growth end, but you'll have to pay up for it. My favorite multi-family REIT is MAA, which recently merged with urban player Post Properties. I was recommending the stock at $90 and would probably still buy it, but not with both hands now.

Another one of my dividend paying construction-related favorites is Apogee (NASDAQ:APOG), a provider of glass solutions to commercial real estate markets. This is a mostly unheralded growth story with a long runway in my view.

There are a number of aggressive dividend-paying tech names that I'm buying. Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) is a reasonably valued, fast-growing wireless chip play that pays better than 1.75%. For a higher yield, I'd buy Cypress (NASDAQ:CY) which has a 4% payout.

Conclusion

While the market doesn't like surprises, volatility should be viewed as an income value investor's best friend. Still, even a value investor needs to consider the substantial risks that continue to exist both in terms of global economics and overall equity valuation.

History may ultimately view the diversity of unexpected events and market moves in 2016 as some sort of aberrational occurrence. However, I'm more inclined to think that economic/political surprise and knee jerk reaction, given the increasing economic complexity and thought polarity of the world we live, is just a new normal.

Buckle up.

