December Payrolls: We Love Wage Gains, But Not The Participation Rate

Overview:

The jobs report for the month ended December 2016 was released and continued the trend of supportive data for the equity markets. The labor market has been a key support pillar for Fed hawks and equity market bulls as it has expressed continued strength throughout the economic recovery. Overall, we took the report as bullish as it remained at, or near our expectations of a tightening labor market.

Job Adds Disappoint, but nothing out of the ordinary

For the month of December, our economics team expected total nonfarm payrolls of 170,722 vs. the actual figure of 156,000 bringing total 2016 job adds for the year at 2.2 million. The December figure was a tad shy of the 2016 average of roughly 180,000 and the overall 2016 number was below the 2015 number of 2.7 million total job adds. Overall, the data depict a continuation of the 'tightening' labor market narrative given the fact that the labor force participation continues to track below expectations and that future job adds will be harder to come by as many new workers have already been added to the workforce throughout the recovery.

Sector Wide Analysis

The data at the sector level is conclusive of our analysis of a tightening labor market given the fact that many sectors reported growth that was either in line with 2015 data, or below. Leading the charge was the health care sector that reported 43,000 jobs added while social assistance also reported gains. Both sectors reported growth that was roughly the same as 2015 levels. Meanwhile, a bright spot throughout the recovery, the food and beverage service sector, reported growth, but less than 2015.

More positively; however, was the shift in manufacturing data. The sector added 15,000 jobs after limping along 2016 with many job cuts. This was foreshadowed by the December ISM figures and further supports the narrative of an improving landscape in manufacturing. I expect that manufacturing jobs will create upside for the labor market as utilization rates pick up. However, due to the continued emergence of technology and wage costs, excessive job gains in the sector may be hard to come by.

Tweaking our Forecasts

After inputting 2016 data, we have revised down our 2017 January and Q1 forecasts to 165,296 from 170,211 and 163,201 from 169,242. While this change does not force any material changes to our overall 2017 outlook, it does suggest that payroll growth may continue to be lower throughout the latter stages of the recovery. Nevertheless, we expect that wage growth will power the second half of the cycle.

Going into 2017, our macro model rates job growth as green, suggesting that it continues to support a bullish stance for US equities.

Here is a copy of our nonfarm payroll estimates through Q1 2017

Click to enlarge

Unemployment Rate Ticks-Up; Labor Force Participation Remains Stubborn

The unemployment figures ticked up mildly to 4.7% after making a low of 4.6% in November while the labor force participation ticked up by 0.1% to 62.7% from 62.6%. The figures continue to emphasize a narrative of a tightening labor market going into 2017. We expect this trend to continue throughout the new year.

Why has labor force participation remained stubbornly weak throughout the recovery?

There is continuing debate regarding the unemployment figures throughout much of the post-recession recovery. A chart from the Wall Street Journal suggests that there is further upside to the unemployment figures when examined U-6 unemployment, which tracks workers that include both people seeking employment and marginally attached workers.

The figures were taken from today's WSJ article, which can be read here.

Click to enlarge

The case becomes even stronger when considering the fact that labor force participation continues to track below highs reached in the 90s is forcing some to consider the case for further upside in the unemployment figures.

The data is sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and can be examined in further detail here.

From a above chart, it seems clear that further upside is possible. Unfortunately for the chartists, this may not necessarily be the case when considering demographics and technological trends. Even aside from the GFC, the labor force participation rate has struggled to gain traction since the mid-90s perhaps pointing to technology as a primary culprit for continued underperformance.

Many have described demographics as being a driver of the trend; however, according to a report from the White House Economic Council, the share of older people holding down jobs has actually been rising throughout the last 2 decades.

The report can be read here.

Click to enlarge

In fact, according to the chart above, it has been a continued deceleration of prime-age workers, notably men who have been dropping out of the workforce since the 1950s, and the lack of a pickup in younger workers. Furthermore, women have recently joined the trend, albeit at a later date beginning in the 1990s. This could perhaps suggest that technological innovation that began in the 1990s has created substitutes for many jobs, and may continue to pose a threat to longer run economic growth.

On a more conciliatory tone, the White House report chronicles several scenarios for the LFPR.

Click to enlarge

I am inclined to agree with the aforementioned forecasts due to the continued rapid adoption of technology in the workforce, particularly manufacturing. This may not pose a threat to equities in the short to medium term, but perhaps in the longer term economic outlook.

Considering this recovery, the unemployment report remains within the bounds of full unemployment and will continue to score a green in our macro analysis. Through 2017 we expect a continued level of full unemployment that should be accommodative for 2 to 3 rate hikes.

Wages Spur Inflation Outlook

Wage growth continued to remain an outperforming metric in the 2016 labor situation report, showing a gain of 2.9% y/y pushing the average figure to $26/ hr. Wage gains are a welcome sign for the Fed after it signaled that it expects to raise interest rates 2 to 3 times in 2017. Further gains are expected in 2017 as the inflation outlook is seen firming, which should be a boon for wage gains, which have struggled to pick up steam since the 1970s.

While the figures were in line with our forecast and forced little revisions, I expect continued gains in wages as there is tremendous upside given the fact that longer term wages are still well below prior peaks and the outlook for inflation is firming. This outlook is supported by the trend detailed in this graph published by the Wall Street Journal. The same issues link is featured above in this article.

Click to enlarge

There appears to be a good degree of convergence with the inflation and wage trends. Hopefully, further wage gains will continue and will be further felt in the economy driving the service sector.

Conclusion

Overall, our outlook on the labor market has remained positive as we are on the lookout for late cycle trends of slower job growth and higher wage pressure in 2017 with little upside to the unemployment figures.

Our model is below:

Click to enlarge

The wild card to the 2017 outlook will be political as we look to examine how the policies of Donald Trump play out. We are reiterating our cautious stance given heightened uncertainty over given policies. Nevertheless, the fact that the labor market has continued its trend of tightening is a supportive element for equity markets and we expect thing