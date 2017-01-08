Stock Market Screams 'Risk On'

Every week, I look at the stock market to see what has changed. This week, I am going to do it a bit different. I've written a ton of articles this week about the power of the economy. The US economy is accelerating at one of the fastest paces of the recent years.

Article: ISM Growth Acceleration Is Supporting Stocks

The ISM manufacturing index is a leading indicator with a value between 30 and 70. Outliers are very rare. A value above 50 means that the economy is growing. A value below 50 indicates contraction. The fact that the ISM index is leading, makes it a powerful tool to predict the trend of the stock market and the economy.

The graph below compares the year-on-year returns of the S&P 500 (SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF SPY) and ISM index. Note that I used the current value to see how high future returns would be if the market didn't change at all. I only do this to see how much future growth is currently priced in.

The recent ISM release showed that growth is getting close to 2014 levels at 54.7 points. This increased the chances that stocks are going higher this year. There is plenty of room if we look at the second and third quarter of this year. This means that BTFD (Buy The F****** Dip) is on the table again.

Now, let me get to the reason of today's title: The Market Screams Risk ON.

Risk ON means that traders are willing to take higher risks. This is very common during bull markets. The opposite is called RISK OFF. RISK OFF means of course that traders prefer safer investments over the more risky ones.

The following graphs show you whether risk is ON or OFF. I use the ratio spread of cyclical and less cyclical assets to show you how traders are positioning themselves.

The first one compares high yield bonds HYG and 20+ year government bonds TLT. This rate has been in an uptrend since July of 2016 with a strong acceleration after the election of Donald Trump. The ratio has gone sideways since the start of December but is currently still in a strong upwards trend.

Transportation stocks XTN versus utilities XLU show a very similar pattern. Uptrend since July with a strong acceleration in November. December has been a bad month due to lower interest rates and a mild correction among transportation stocks. I am personally quite happy to see this since it offers entries for people who haven't added transportation stocks to their portfolio yet. I wouldn't say the same if the economy wasn't accelerating.

The yield drop in December is also perfectly visible when looking at the ratio between consumer cyclicals XLY and consumer staples XLP. There has been a very slow uptrend since July and an acceleration in November. The last few days showed that the uptrend is still valid.

The ratio between emerging market bonds EMB and US 20+ year government bonds TLT couldn't be more promising. A very solid uptrend since July despite a rock solid USD. A strong USD is normally negative when it comes to emerging markets. This is because of their high USD denominated debt load and dependency on USD denominated commodities. I am not saying 'this time it's different', but it shows that real economic growth is returning.

Now, let's look at one indicator that shows us market breath. 70% of all S&P 500 stocks are currently above their 200 day moving average. A divergence between the 'market' and the market breath is a warning signal. So is a very low market breath. It indicates that the market is weak and prone to larger sell-offs. The current market breath shows that there is a big support for the recent rally. It also shows that the market is not overbought.

Conclusion

US economic growth is accelerating. Leading indicators like the ISM index are showing a very strong uptrend. Sentiment indicators are in a steady uptrend since July with massive acceleration since November. Risk is ON. Market breath is both supporting this rally and indicating that the market is not overheating.

I am bullish and confident that the market is going to stay strong. This means a steady uptrend and only small corrections. I therefore added to my long positions over the last few months.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment behind if you have questions or remarks. You can also send me a direct message if the comment section is too busy (or in general).