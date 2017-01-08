FX And Oil Week Ahead: Will It Be A Roaring Start To The Year?

U.S. employment numbers unfortunately failed to beat expectations, despite our initial expectations that a beat was in order due to the falling Jobless Claims numbers. Nonetheless, PMI numbers did surprise to the upside as expected. The retail sales report and consumer confidence numbers will be key this week to gauging the strength of the U.S. consumer, which will be pivotal to continued gains in U.S. economic growth.

The S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is also nearing a possible long term technical top at 2340 from the 2009 low, though further gains are possible if U.S. consumer spending holds up. All things will be known in good time. Click to enlarge

Charts created by themarketjournal, data provided by SAXO markets

Trading and Technical Strategy for the week ahead:

GBP/USD (FXB)Charts created by themarketjournal, data provided by SAXO markets

Key Levels Support: 1.2210/ 1.2140/ 1.2000/ 1.1930/ 1.1810 Resistance: 1.2300/ 1.2460/ 1.2560/ 1.2760/ 1.2870/ 1.2960 *Level to consider buying at for support and selling at for resistance for intra-day trades Click to enlarge

GBP/USD retains a medium term bearish bias and should see the pair continue it's decline from current levels or 1.2460 toward the 1.2000 level and lower. The Pound has been sliding since early in the year, and a good retail sales print next from the U.S. could be the catalyst for the next move down.

Trading strategy:

We think traders can look to sell at 1.2410/ 1.2460 with a stop loss at 1.2600 targeting levels closer to 1.2000 which should be seen in the coming weeks.

XAU/USD (NYSEARCA:GLD) Click to enlarge

Charts created by themarketjournal, data provided by SAXO markets

Key Levels Support: 1170/ 1130/ *1100/ 1050 Resistance: 1205/ 1220/ 1245/ 1265/1280/1305/1330/1360/1400 *Level to consider buying at for support & selling at for resistance for intra-day trades Click to enlarge

GOLD managed to overcome the key 1170 level which sets up the metal for further gains after the next consolidation occurs. As it stands, the metal remains oversold on a weekly time frame, and the current move down should end around 1153 before a move to 1233 thereafter, which is where we see the current upside move terminating.

Trading strategy:

We think that gold traders can look for long positions closer to 1153, with a target of 1233, with a stop loss at 1129 to play this upside move in gold to work off oversold conditions. Longer term fundamentals for gold remain bearish for now, but technical conditions are likely to demand a bounce before more selling can take hold.

WTI OIL (USO) Click to enlarge

Charts created by themarketjournal, data provided by SAXO markets

Key Levels Support: 52.60/ 51.30/ 50.20/ 49.80/ 49/ 48.30/47.15/ 46.30/ 45.30 Resistance: 53.80/ 55/ 56.20/ 57/ 58.50 *Level to consider buying at for support & selling at for resistance for intra-day trades Click to enlarge

*Note on our price chart: Before we dive into the WTI technical analysis, we have decided to use the WTI continuous futures price as a chart instead of the original spot price posted in our article. This price will match the nearest dated WTI crude futures contract which will switch automatically once the contract settles, moving on to track the next nearest dated futures contract. We will also be only analyzing the technical aspect of the WTI price, given the fundamental aspect of WTI oil is well covered by many subject matter experts in the energy commodities section. At this time, the nearest dated futures contract being tracked by the above price chart is the January 2017 contract.

WTI oil hit the $55 level to the upside as expected, before a sharp move lower. We think the current move down will terminate around $52/ $50.50 before one more move higher in WTI. The next move higher in WTI will likely be followed by a larger sell off to work off longer term overbought conditions.

Trading strategy:

WTI traders can consider long positions at $50.50 or $52 with a stop loss at the $50 level to play the next upside move. Thereafter, we do expect the next significant move in WTI to be lower in order to setup for the next larger move up. For more updates throughout the week, do join our mailing list.

Risk Disclosure:

High Risk Warning: Foreign exchange, futures and ETF trading carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage creates additional risk and loss exposure. Before you decide to trade any instrument, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk tolerance. You could lose some or all of your initial investment; do not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Educate yourself on the risks associated with trading, and seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions.

Advisory Warning: THEMARKETJOURNAL provides references and links to selected blogs and other sources of economic and market information as an educational or informational service to its clients and prospects and does not endorse the opinions or recommendations of the blogs or other sources of information. Clients and prospects are advised to carefully consider the opinions and analysis offered in the blogs or other information sources in the context of the client or prospect's individual analysis and decision making. None of the blogs or other sources of information is to be considered as constituting a track record. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and THEMARKETJOURNAL specifically advises clients and prospects to carefully review all claims and representations made by advisors, bloggers, money managers and system vendors before investing any funds or opening an account with any brokerages or dealers. Any news, opinions, research, data, or other information contained within this article and our website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment or trading advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.