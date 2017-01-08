Our Hill To Climb In 2017

The year was challenging and our progress was rewarding in the long run. But, as the task of 2017 goal-setting approached, there was a nagging revelation regarding our 2016 practices.

Because 2016 started with much volatility, my investment club voted to change our GARP style and adopt a DGI model for investing.

In 2016, I tracked my investment club's attempts to transition from GARP-style investing to DGI-style investing.

We start each year with goal-setting. Though its sounds like a healthy, business-like practice, the true purpose is to direct my research and to try put a fence around our decisions. Because 2016 started in such a volatile manner, it seemed prudent to distract the club with increasing our annual income. A reasonable and potentially fruitful approach was to learn more about dividend growth investing. Indeed, the challenge did distract us. We developed our own customized dividend investing decision-making criteria. And, we managed to significantly increase our annual income. Our final tally was a rewarding 36.2% increase.

Reflecting on 2016's progress and attempting to draft goals for 2017, something kept nagging at my thoughts. There was something askew in our 2016 practices. It is honest but raw - we didn't truly adopt a "dividend growth investing" model. I realized dividend growth barely hit our radar.

Truthfully, we simply invested in stocks based on dividend yield. We tracked the portfolio's investment yield. But, we missed out completely on how to best blend the two to guide our decisions.

At the end of 2016, our portfolio's investment yield had increased 61 basis points. The club was quite pleased with the progress. The majority of the improvement was a result of investing our monthly dues in dividend payers. Coincidentally, twenty-eight percent of the increase did come from dividend growth.

Personally, I'm torn. It certainly doesn't seem prudent to start 2017 by belittling our 2016 activities. To our credit, dividend investing did drive our decisions in 2016 and that was a good and right first step. But, the fundamentals of dividend growth investing eluded us.

Examples should help provide clarity on why recognizing our shortcomings is necessary.

Suppose we invested $10,000 in 100 shares of a stock priced at $100 paying a $3 rate which would equate to a 3% yield. If the share price were to increase 10% to $110, the dividend yield would correspondingly decrease to 2.73%. On the other hand, if the share price were to decrease 10% to $90, the dividend yield increases to 3.33%. But, in both cases, the investment yield still equals 3%.

For the most part, my club reinvests our dividends. I know there are pros and cons to blindly reinvesting dividends. Putting that debate aside, it is pertinent, still, to understand the impact of reinvesting on a portfolio's investment yield.

Assuming a fairly static share price, when dividend payments are reinvested, the dividend payments increase but the investment yield stays approximately the same.

Number of Shares Dividend Payment at $3 per annum Initial Investment 100 shares $75.00 After First Payment 100.75 shares $75.56 After Second Payment 101.50563 shares $76.13 After Third Payment 102.26692 shares $76.70 After Fourth Payment 103.03392 shares $77.28 Click to enlarge

So, after one year, the investment totals $10,303.39. The run rate on annual income is now $309.12 ($77.28 X 4). Thus, the investment yield is 3%.

However, if the stock price were to increase around 10%, the investment yield would actually decrease since it costs more to reinvest.

Number of Shares Dividend Payment at $3 per annum Initial Investment 100 shares $75.00 After First Payment 100.68182 shares $75.51 After Second Payment 101.36829 shares $76.03 After Third Payment 102.05943 shares $76.54 After Fourth Payment 102.75529 shares $77.07 Click to enlarge

Thus, after four payments, the investment totals $10,303.08. The run rate on annual income is now $308.28 ($77.07 X 4). Thus, the investment yield is now 2.99%. The longer the investment is held, the greater the gap grows. As well, the gap grows with share price appreciation. The investment yield, obviously, does not include an accounting for the increased value of the investment.

On the other hand, if the stock price were to decreases around 10%, the investment yield would increase as it costs less to reinvest.

Number of Shares Dividend Payment at $3 per annum Initial Investment 100 shares $75.00 After First Payment 100.83333 shares $75.63 After Second Payment 101.67361 shares $76.26 After Third Payment 102.52089 shares $76.89 After Fourth Payment 103.37523 shares $77.53 Click to enlarge

Thus, after reinvesting four payments, the investment totals $10,303.77. The run rate on annual income is now $310.12 ($77.53 X 4). Thus, the investment yield increases to 3.01%.

Now, no one wants to invest and root for a share price decrease simply to tally an increased investment yield. Rather, an increasing share price offsets the slightly decreasing investment yield and offers a better overall return.

Number of Shares Investment Value Return Static Share Price 103.03392 shares $10,303.39 3.03% 10% Increase in Share Price 102.75529 shares $11,303.08 13.03% 10% Decrease in Share Price 103.37523 shares $9,303.77 -6.96% Click to enlarge

The beauty of dividend growth investing is it helps equalize the impact of share price volatility. If the dividend rate were to increase just 5% halfway through the year, every scenario improves.

Number of Shares Investment Yield Investment Value Return Static Share Price 103.11063 shares 3.15% $10,311.06 3.11% 10% Increase in Share Price 102.82489 shares 3.14% $11,310.74 13.11% 10% Decrease in Share Price 103.46068 shares 3.16% $9,311.46 -6.89% Click to enlarge

Being painfully honest means admitting my club has, so far, missed the importance of dividend growth. The irony is over half of our highest dividend-yielders (top 20%) did not see a rate bump in 2016. The subset includes ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) and NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC).

Company Dividend Rate Invested Price Original Dividend Yield Year-end Price Year-end Dividend Yield OKE $2.46 $23.04 10.68% $57.41 4.28% CODI $1.44 $15.85 9.09% $17.90 8.04% NVEC $4.00 $57.98 6.90% $71.43 5.60% Click to enlarge

In less than a year, the ONEOK investment appreciated to the point it is ready for us to recoup our original investment. In less than seven months, the Compass Diversified investment returned over 17%. In just four months, our NVE Corporation investment returned over 24%. It will be quite difficult to introduce to the club the notion these are less than optimal choices for a pure DGI model.

Yet, it is hardly realistic to expect such share price appreciation to repeat month after month and quarter after quarter. It is critical we embrace the concept of dividend growth to secure and steadily increase our investment yield. This will be the foundation for our goals in 2017 and into 2018.

The first proposed change will be for the portfolio's investment yield to become our primary measure of progress. Investments not contributing income must be reevaluated. They simply pull the portfolio's investment yield down. A focus on investment yield should also assist us with determining a better approach for investments experiencing share price appreciation and, subsequently, a declining dividend yield.

Next, future investments, whether sourced from dues or reallocation, must prioritize dividend payers with a strong track record of dividend growth. By the end of 2018, income from dividend growth should contribute more to the portfolio's annual income increase than the new income derived from the investment of member dues contributes. For example, if member dues invested at 3% contribute $500, the income from growing dividends should exceed $500. So, $5,000 in income must grow at least 10% or $10,000 must grow at least 5% or $2,500 must grow at least 20%. Obviously, as income grows, this task becomes easier. In the near-term, it should present the club with quite an ambitious challenge.

As of September 2016, dividend growth for the S&P 500 in the past twelve months was 5.92%. The maximum twelve month rate for the S&P 500 was 18.25% in December 2012. Despite my club's failings at grasping the benefits of dividend growth, our annual income did grow just over 10% due to increased rates in 2016. Considering, as mentioned above, over half of our top payers did not increase their dividend rate, this pace was quite gratifying in hindsight.

But, such a revelation should not occur in hindsight. Dividend growth must take a front seat in our decision-making criteria.

Alas, there's always more to learn and another hill to climb. It's quite nice to have company along the way.

