InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/6/17: CEMP, FNBG, SPKE, GLV

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE);
- Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV);
- FNB Bancorp Ca (OTCQB:FNBG);
- Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP), and;
- AC Convertible & Inc (NYSE:AVK).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- TransEnterix (NYSEMKT:TRXC);
- RiverNorth Marketplace Lending (MUTF:RMPLX);
- Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND);
- Bonanza Crk En (NYSE:BCEI);
- ZAYO (NYSE:ZAYO);
- RealPage (NASDAQ:RP);
- Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS);
- Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT);
- Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO);
- Eagle Pharm (NASDAQ:EGRX), and;
- Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Atwood Thomas G
|DIR,BO
|Fnb Bancorp Ca
|FNBG
|JB*
|$7,019,505
|2
|Sofar S P A
|BO
|Transenterix
|TRXC
|JB*
|$5,226,650
|3
|Fir Tree
|BO
|Bonanza Crk En
|BCEI
|B
|$4,855,923
|4
|Galley Patrick W
|PR,DIR
|Rivernorth Marketplace Lending
|RMPLX
|JB*
|$998,157
|5
|Maxwell W Keith
|DIR,BO
|Spark Energy
|SPKE
|B
|$683,794
|6
|Park West Asset Mgt
|BO
|Kindred Biosciences
|KIN
|B
|$563,802
|7
|Saba Capital Mgt
|BO
|Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund
|GLV
|B
|$462,225
|8
|George Whitney
|DIR,BO
|Sprott Focus Trust
|FUND
|B
|$355,035
|9
|Isaac Jon
|CEO,DIR,BO
|Live Ventures
|LIVE
|B
|$256,624
|10
|Saba Capital Mgt
|BO
|AC Convertible & Inc
|AVK
|B
|$202,493
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Praesidium Investment Mgt Company
|BO
|Progress Software
|PRGS
|JS*
|$26,188,500
|2
|Kizilbash Imran
|VP
|Schlumberger Limited Nv
|SLB
|S
|$6,709,471
|3
|Proquest Inv Iv
|BO
|Eagle Pharm
|EGRX
|S
|$5,545,108
|4
|Goldstein Dov A Md
|DIR
|Cempra
|CEMP
|S
|$3,192,864
|5
|Volpi Michelangelo
|DIR
|Pure Storage
|PSTG
|S
|$3,001,500
|6
|Ho Ted C
|DIR
|Gigamon
|GIMO
|AS
|$2,621,936
|7
|Caruso Daniel
|CEO,DIR
|ZAYO
|ZAYO
|AS
|$2,439,634
|8
|Winn Stephen T
|CB,CEO,BO
|Realpage
|RP
|AS
|$1,782,600
|9
|Grondahl Marc
|DIR
|Planet Fitness
|PLNT
|AS
|$1,102,203
|10
|Mills Joshua A
|VP,GC
|Digital Realty Trust
|DLR
|S
|$941,850
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
