InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/6/17: CEMP, FNBG, SPKE, GLV

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/6/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE);
  • Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV);
  • FNB Bancorp Ca (OTCQB:FNBG);
  • Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP), and;
  • AC Convertible & Inc (NYSE:AVK).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE), and;
  • Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • TransEnterix (NYSEMKT:TRXC);
  • RiverNorth Marketplace Lending (MUTF:RMPLX);
  • Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND);
  • Bonanza Crk En (NYSE:BCEI);
  • ZAYO (NYSE:ZAYO);
  • RealPage (NASDAQ:RP);
  • Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS);
  • Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT);
  • Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO);
  • Eagle Pharm (NASDAQ:EGRX), and;
  • Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Schlumberger Limited Nv (NYSE:SLB), and;
  • Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN).
Insider Purchases
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Atwood Thomas G DIR,BO Fnb Bancorp Ca FNBG JB* $7,019,505
2 Sofar S P A BO Transenterix TRXC JB* $5,226,650
3 Fir Tree BO Bonanza Crk En BCEI B $4,855,923
4 Galley Patrick W PR,DIR Rivernorth Marketplace Lending RMPLX JB* $998,157
5 Maxwell W Keith DIR,BO Spark Energy SPKE B $683,794
6 Park West Asset Mgt BO Kindred Biosciences KIN B $563,802
7 Saba Capital Mgt BO Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund GLV B $462,225
8 George Whitney DIR,BO Sprott Focus Trust FUND B $355,035
9 Isaac Jon CEO,DIR,BO Live Ventures LIVE B $256,624
10 Saba Capital Mgt BO AC Convertible & Inc AVK B $202,493
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Praesidium Investment Mgt Company BO Progress Software PRGS JS* $26,188,500
2 Kizilbash Imran VP Schlumberger Limited Nv SLB S $6,709,471
3 Proquest Inv Iv BO Eagle Pharm EGRX S $5,545,108
4 Goldstein Dov A Md DIR Cempra CEMP S $3,192,864
5 Volpi Michelangelo DIR Pure Storage PSTG S $3,001,500
6 Ho Ted C DIR Gigamon GIMO AS $2,621,936
7 Caruso Daniel CEO,DIR ZAYO ZAYO AS $2,439,634
8 Winn Stephen T CB,CEO,BO Realpage RP AS $1,782,600
9 Grondahl Marc DIR Planet Fitness PLNT AS $1,102,203
10 Mills Joshua A VP,GC Digital Realty Trust DLR S $941,850
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

